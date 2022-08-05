Compare Liberty Mutual vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance Table

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm’s impressive low rates are part of the reason it’s been the number one auto insurance company in America for three-quarters of a century. Conversely, Liberty Mutual would argue that its target market is primarily concerned with quality coverage, and the price would only be considered after its superior insurance products and customer service.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Age plays a key role in the cost reflected on your insurance quote because insurance agents and companies believe that experienced drivers are generally safer drivers. That’s why teens and drivers under 25 pay the most expensive car insurance rates, while policyholders with decades behind the wheel pay a fraction of what the younger drivers do.

When you look at the table below, you’ll notice that Liberty Mutual and State Farm’s rates go down with age until drivers retire. In fact, drivers in their 60s for both companies enjoy the best rates, and then as they hit the golden years, the rates jump up slightly. Liberty Mutual’s lowest rate was $163, and State Farm’s was $43.

Age Group Liberty Mutual State Farm Teen $503 $116 20s $261 $50 30s $208 $46 40s $204 $45 50s $182 $43 60s $163 $43 70s $173 $49 80s $177 $55

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

Another element that might influence your vehicle insurance premiums is your gender. In general, the difference in auto insurance premiums between men and women is slight, although it might be more significant with particular insurance providers. Statistically, younger men are riskier drivers than women, so insurers charge slightly more to adjust for the added risk.

Liberty Mutual charges men seven percent more than it does women, a $17 per month or

$204 per year discrepancy. Likewise, State Farm bumps the price up eight percent for men. However, the difference is only $4 per month because State Farm’s overall rates are much lower. And State Farm beat the national average for both sexes while Liberty tripled the rates.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men, State Farm is the way to go. At $54 per month, State Farm is an astounding 79 percent cheaper than Liberty Mutual, translating to $202 per month and a phenomenal $2,424 per year. Men with a firm grip on their wallets will have a tough time opting for Liberty Mutual when State Farm beats the company and the national average by such wide margins.

Gender Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Men $256 $54 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women looking for budget-friendly car insurance should consider State Farm. With an average rate of $50 per month, State Farm bests the national average and allows women to lock in a price that’s a fourth the cost of Liberty Mutual.

Gender Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Women $239 $50 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, high yearly mileage will raise your vehicle insurance costs—at least with certain auto insurance providers. This is because auto insurance companies calculate your rates by analyzing your risk factors, and driving longer distances increases your chances of being in a car accident.

At Liberty Mutual, your annual mileage matters much more to your final car insurance rate than it does at State Farm. In particular, Liberty Mutual’s drivers with the most yearly miles pay $39 per month or $468 more than those who drive the least miles. Conversely, no matter how much you drive at State Farm, the rates are about the same with only a dollar worth of difference.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you put a lot of miles on your car, State Farm is a far better choice than Liberty Mutual. People who drive and commute more than average will pay over five times as much at Liberty Mutual. At the same time, those who pick State Farm have an average monthly rate of $50, representing a $19 per month or $228 savings over the national average.

Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for 15,000-20,000 Annual Mileage $272 $50 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

State Farm is once again the right choice for drivers with relatively low annual miles. State Farm is far below the national average at both the 5,000 and 10,000-mile level and less than a fourth the cost of State Farm. Therefore, choosing State Farm over Liberty Mutual could result in yearly savings between $2,184 and $2,304.

Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for 5,000 Annual Mileage $233 $51 $78 Avg. Monthly Quote for 10,000 Annual Mileage $242 $50 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with exceptional credit scores usually enjoy the best auto insurance prices, but those with lower credit scores have fewer alternatives for cost-effective insurance. However, even if you have imperfect credit, you can go to Insurify for reasonable car insurance rates.

The data from both companies follow the same trajectory, with drivers who have excellent credit getting the cheapest rate and the price going up as the credit scores go down. Although State Farm had the most drastic jumps for those with low credit, Liberty Mutual was still the costlier company for all credit levels.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

State Farm is the carrier to pick with if you have stellar credit. At State Farm, excellent credit and good credit save more than 25% off the national average. When you compare State Farm’s rates to Liberty Mutual, you will save over $165 per month at both levels, translating to a whopping $1,980 per year.

Credit Rating Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Excellent credit $201 $34 $60 Good credit $214 $43 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re building your credit, State Farm will be a better option than Liberty Mutual. However, State Farm’s policyholders with low credit pay more than double their average credit counterparts. Even so, State Farm’s rate for low credit drivers is 15 percent above the national average, but nearly a third the cost of Liberty Mutual.

Credit Rating Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Average credit $259 $51 $78 Poor credit $311 $117 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

An accident-free driving record will always get the best rates that an insurer offers. On the other hand, a single speeding ticket, accident, or DUI will surely make your rates otherwise higher than you would pay with a clean record.

When you have a less-than-perfect driving record, finding a fair price becomes even more difficult. Fortunately, insurance providers like State Farm offer competitive rates even when your record has a mishap or two. State Farm is far below the average for all scenarios we measured relating to driving history, while Liberty Mutual was significantly above the national average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with clean records should choose State Farm to realize a possible savings of $189 per month or over $2,268 per year. In particular, Liberty Mutual is almost four times the national average price while State Farm beats it by 24 percent. The difference is so drastic that Liberty Mutual is a tough sell for those looking for rock-bottom rates.

Violation Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Clean Record $240 $51 $67

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Even with a speeding ticket, State Farm is $29 per month cheaper than the national average. If you have a speeding violation on your record, Liberty Mutual’s $279 is over three times the national average of $88. If drivers were to decide based on these numbers, anyone with a speeding ticket is darting to State Farm.

Violation Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Speeding Ticket $279 $59 $88

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Despite its best-in-class accident forgiveness, Liberty Mutual could not compete with State Farm’s discount-heavy pricing. At $65 per month, State Farm’s price could save you over $200 per month or $2,400 per year. Also, State Farm’s drivers do pretty well against the other competitors because they snag a rate that’s two-thirds the national average cost.

Violation Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average Accident $289 $65 $98

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

If you have a DUI, you may still find unbelievably low rates with State Farm. Actually, at $75 per month, State Farm’s average monthly rate for DUI is only $8 more than the national average for drivers with a clean record, simply amazing. In contrast, Liberty Mutual is over four times the national average, so choosing State Farm could save you $4,740 per year.

Violation Liberty Mutual State Farm National Average DUI $470 $75 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.