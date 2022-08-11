Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

Farmers is much cheaper than Liberty Mutual for all types of drivers. In most cases, average premiums at Farmers are less than half the cost of coverage at Liberty Mutual. Regardless of age, credit score, and driving history, premiums are cheaper at Farmers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Neither Farmers nor Liberty Mutual made the list of the cheapest insurance companies. In fact, both companies charge more than the industry average for every type of driver. However, remember that car insurance quotes are individual and also based on where you live.

Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Age is an important pricing factor to car insurance companies because it indicates how much experience you have driving and how likely it is that you’ll cause an accident. For example, teen drivers are more likely to be in an accident than any other age group, so they pay the highest rates. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, tend to pay the lowest premiums.

Sometimes, a good student discount or driver training discount can help with the high cost of car insurance for teens. Here’s what you can expect, on average, from Farmers and Liberty Mutual based on your age.

Age Farmers Liberty Mutual Teen $343 $503 20s $106 $261 30s $102 $208 40s $97 $204 50s $82 $182 60s $87 $163 70s $106 $173 80s $118 $177

Farmers offers cheaper premiums than Liberty Mutual for drivers at any age. Though prices are closer for older drivers, Farmers still beats Liberty Mutual. And for most age groups, Liberty Mutual charges more than double what Farmers charges.

Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Most auto insurance companies consider your gender when deciding on your monthly payment. Women tend to pay slightly less than men. The difference is more significant at younger ages because teen males are more than twice as likely to die in a crash as teen females. Here’s what Farmers and Liberty Mutual are charging men and women on average.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Farmers $108 $106 Liberty Mutual $256 $239

Which is cheapest for men?

Farmers charges men less than half what Liberty Mutual charges for car insurance on average. Both companies charge more than the industry average. For example, Farmers is $27 more expensive than the industry average. By contrast, State Farm is $26 cheaper than the industry average.

Gender Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average Men $108 $256 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Farmers is significantly cheaper than Liberty Mutual for women. In fact, Liberty Mutual charges more than double what Farmers charges women. But both companies are more expensive than the industry average. Farmers’ premiums are $28 higher than the industry average. By contrast, GEICO charges women $32 less than the industry average.

Gender Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average Women $106 $239 $78

Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance providers ask for your estimated annual mileage when you apply for a car insurance policy. While this has a minimal effect on your premiums, some companies offer lower rates for low-mileage drivers. You can typically realize greater savings by enrolling in a usage-based program if you don’t drive frequently.

Here are the average rates Farmers and Liberty Mutual charges drivers based on their estimated annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Farmers is at least $166 cheaper than Liberty Mutual for high-mileage drivers. While Farmers is significantly cheaper than Liberty Mutual, the company’s rates still don’t beat the industry average. And Liberty Mutual charges almost four times the industry average. By contrast, the average rate at USAA is only $42 per month.

Annual Mileage Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average 20,000 $106 $290 $78 15,000 $106 $272 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

While both Liberty Mutual and Farmers reduce rates for low-mileage drivers, neither company beats the industry average. Farmers is cheaper than Liberty Mutual by at least $136 and more expensive than the industry average by at least $18.

Annual Mileage Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average 5,000 $96 $233 $78 10,000 $106 $242 $78

Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when establishing your car insurance rates. That score is based on information in your credit report, such as your payment history. Unlike lenders, auto insurance providers aren’t concerned about repayment. Instead, they’re accounting for risk.

That’s because research shows a link between poor credit and high claims-filing. Insurance companies charge higher rates to bad credit policyholders because there’s a higher likelihood that they’ll file a claim. But every company assesses credit score differently. Here’s what you can expect from Farmers and Liberty Mutual.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Farmers is much cheaper than Liberty Mutual for drivers with good and excellent credit. In fact, for drivers with excellent credit, Liberty Mutual premiums are almost triple the cost of Farmers premiums. Still, both companies are more expensive than the industry average. Farmers rates exceed the industry average by at least $14.

Credit Tier Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average Excellent $68 $201 $60 Good $85 $214 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Liberty Mutual charges exorbitant auto insurance rates to drivers with bad credit. Farmers is cheaper than Liberty Mutual but still more expensive than the industry average by at least $13. Lower rates are available from companies like State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate.

Credit Tier Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average Poor $135 $311 $120 Average $91 $259 $78

Compare Farmers vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies set your premiums in part based on your driving history. If you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, that shows insurance companies that you’re not taking the necessary driving precautions. Insurers charge higher rates to high-risk drivers. Drivers with a clean record, on the other hand, pay the lowest rates.

Discounts can help offset price hikes from violations on your record, particularly driving course completion discounts and telematics discounts based on your driving habits. Ask your insurance agent what you’re eligible for. If you’re curious what Farmers and Liberty Mutual charge drivers depending on their driving record, average rates are below.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Farmers is significantly cheaper than Liberty Mutual for drivers with a clean record, but the insurer still charges $13 more than the industry average. Liberty Mutual charges more than three times the industry average. Cheaper rates for good drivers are available from companies like GEICO and American Family.

Violation Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average Clean Record $91 $240 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Farmers is much cheaper than Liberty Mutual for drivers who have been caught speeding, but the company still charges $25 more than the industry average. Liberty Mutual charges more than double the industry average to drivers with speeding tickets.

Violation Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average Speeding Ticket $129 $279 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Drivers who have caused crashes can expect much cheaper premiums from Farmers than Liberty Mutual. However, Farmers still charges $13 more than the industry average. By contrast, USAA charges $56 less than the industry average.

Violation Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average At-Fault Accident $127 $289 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Farmers is much cheaper than Liberty Mutual for policyholders with a DUI. Liberty Mutual hikes up rates to $470 for DUI drivers, which is more than three times the industry average. Farmers premiums are $22 less than the industry average, but other companies offer even more generous rates for DUI drivers.

Violation Farmers Liberty Mutual Industry Average DUI $133 $470 $155

