Compare Erie vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare Erie vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?

Across all driver categories examined, Erie is the most cost-effective solution for customers. Erie’s monthly average auto insurance premium is $49, whereas National General’s monthly average is $38 more, at $87. For reference, the national average is $78, putting Erie squarely below National General and the national average more generally.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

National General made the top 10 list of cheap car insurance companies in 2021 for its affordable pricing. That said, Erie also has competitive pricing. Both companies reserve the lowest rates for those in their 50s and drivers with excellent credit. Individual rates will ultimately vary based on driving history, credit score, vehicle type, location, age, and more.

Compare Erie vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Age considered by car insurance providers when calculating quotes for a few reasons. Older drivers are more likely to own a home, have more driving experience, and have solid credit. Younger drivers pay the highest rates by age group by significant amounts until they spend more time safely driving their vehicles.

Prices at Erie and National General follow a similar pattern. Teens pay the highest insurance rates, and costs gradually decline until drivers reach retirement age. Drivers in their 50s earn the cheapest rates from both insurance providers. For example, Erie’s lowest monthly price is $36, and National General’s is $68.

Age Group Erie National General Teen $85 $227 20s $49 $86 30s $43 $91 40s $38 $72 50s $36 $68 60s $39 $70 70s $45 $76 80s $51 $86

Compare Erie vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender may influence the cost of your auto insurance. The price gap is usually minimal, although it may be significant at some insurers. Young men are statistically riskier behind the wheel than young women. Consequently, higher rates correspond with the added risk.

Men and women pay the same amount at Erie, but there is a $2 difference by gender at National General. Women with coverage from National General pay an average of $2 less than their male counterparts. Erie offers rates below the national average for both men and women, but rates from National General slightly exceed the national average rates.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men earn cheaper rates from Erie than from National General. On average, Erie is $39 less expensive per month than National General’s $88 price tag, saving men $468 per year. On top of that, Erie also remains below the national average by $32, saving men an additional $384 per year.

Gender Erie National General National Average Men $49 $88 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women looking for the most affordable rates should choose Erie, which costs an average of $37 less per month and $444 less per year than National General. Additionally, Erie bests the $78 per month national average by $29 per month and $348 per year. Conversely, National General exceeds the national average by $8 per month.

Gender Erie National General National Average Women $49 $86 $78

Compare Erie vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, your auto insurance rates will climb with the number of annual miles you drive. Some insurers believe that more time on the road raises the chance of an accident. Furthermore, the pricing difference between different mileages is significant at some car insurance companies but unimportant at others.

Erie and National General are among the few companies where annual mileage has little effect on the ultimate price. Perhaps insurers have a projected mileage that they apply despite what potential policyholders estimate. Accounting for the stationary pricing, Erie offers lower rates than the national average, while National General soars above it.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you spend a lot of time in the car every year, you may want to check out Erie for affordable rates. In comparison to the national average, Erie policyholders save $29 per month, or $348 per year. On average, drivers at National General pay rates that exceed the national average by just $8 per month.

Annual Mileage Erie National General National Average 15,000-20,000 $49 $86 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Since rates from Erie and National General remain the same despite annual mileage, Erie is still the more affordable coverage option. Rates for both Erie and National General are fairly affordable, though average monthly rates from National General do exceed the national average.

Annual Mileage Erie National General National Average 5,000 $49 $86 $78 10,000 $49 $86 $78

Compare Erie vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

Because auto insurance companies noticed a link between solid credit and safe driving, consumers with excellent credit are eligible for some of the cheapest rates. However, even if your credit is less than perfect, you may still get a good bargain. Some companies specifically cater to individuals with less-than-desirable credit history.

In the tables below, the pattern by credit tier is the same for Erie, National General, and the national average. Prices rise as drivers move down the credit tier. In particular, National General has the smallest difference between the lowest and highest prices, in comparison to Erie and the national average. That said, Erie still offers the lowest rates by credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Erie offers the most benefits to people with stellar credit. The insurer is $37 less expensive per month than National General for individuals with excellent credit. In addition, Erie is $39 less costly per month for those with good credit. Also, Erie offers lower rates to drivers with excellent credit than the national average by $26 per month.

Credit Tier Erie National General National Average Excellent $34 $71 $60 Good $42 $81 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

On-time payments, credit card debt reduction, and decreased credit usage are all factors that can help repair credit. If you’re still improving your score, Erie is the better choice. Erie’s drivers with average credit pay rates lower than the national average by $30 per month and lower than National General monthly rates by $38. Also, Erie’s drivers with poor credit pay lower rates than average rates from National General and the national average.

Credit Tier Erie National General National Average Average $48 $86 $78 Poor $95 $99 $120

Compare Erie vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers evaluate your risk based on your driving history over the past three to five years, so ] the easiest route to score the best rates is to have a clean driving record. But, if your driving record contains several mishaps, you may miss out on savings that substantially affect your final premium.

Drivers with one or more speeding ticket, at-fault collision, or DUI on their records tend to pay more than those with a clean driving record. According to national average rates, speeding violations cost policyholders an additional $312 each year, at-fault accidents an added $420 per year, and DUIs a whopping $924 per year. T

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Erie is an affordable destination for drivers with past infractions. Customers who choose Erie over National General save $38 each month and $456 per year. Erie also offers rates lower than the national average rate of $78 by $30 every month. At the same time, National General exceeds the national average by just $8 per month.

Driver Type Erie National General National Average Clean Record $48 $86 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With speed traps, ticketing quotas, and the inevitable late morning, it’s no surprise that some drivers wind up with a citation. With one on your record, you might want to choose coverage from Erie. On average, Erie charges policyholders $49 less per month than the national average and $37 less per month than National General.

Driver Type Erie National General National Average Speeding Ticket $55 $92 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

When accidents happen, you can almost be sure your coverage will cost more at renewal though some insurers have introduced accident forgiveness. Whether you sign up for the feature or not, Erie is the cheaper option. At $65 per month, coverage from Erie costs less than the national average by $48 per month and less than National General by $63 per month.

Driver Type Erie National General National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $128 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Car insurance premiums for drivers with a past DUI may be so high that some folks choose to use Uber and Lyft instead of driving. Fortunately, Erie and National General offer folks with a past DUI charge rates well below the national average. Although Erie’s $86 per month price tag is the cheaper option, National General is close behind at $94 per month.

Driver Type Erie National General National Average DUI $86 $94 $155

