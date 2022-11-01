Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Searcy, AR, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Searcy is $205 per month or $2,460 annually.
Car insurance in Searcy is $5 less than the average cost of insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Searcy on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Searcy, AR
The cost of Arkansas auto insurance coverage varies from city to city and between different auto insurance companies. Someone in Searcy will pay different auto insurance rates from someone in Little Rock. Insurify analyzed the latest average rates for people in Searcy to find you the best rates and coverage options in the area. Always make sure to compare quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Searcy, AR
What is the cheapest car insurance in Searcy?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Searcy, with rates starting at $158 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The rates for different insurance options will vary between different car insurance companies, even for policies that are otherwise very similar. That’s because every provider weighs different information, like your age, gender, and marital status, differently. These companies offered the best rates we could find for an insurance policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$158
|Progressive
|$159
|Dairyland
|$169
|Liberty Mutual
|$210
|State Auto
|$214
|Nationwide
|$226
|Bristol West
|$243
|GAINSCO
|$145
|Safeco
|$155
|Direct Auto
|$160
|Hallmark
|$169
|Traders
|$204
|Jupiter
|$204
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$209
|The General
|$251
|Stillwater
|$409
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Searcy Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Committing moving violations can drive up your insurance rates[2]. Someone with a clean driving record is likely to pay less than someone with a speeding ticket, DUI, or at-fault accident in their driving history. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Searcy, Arkansas, with different kinds of infractions in your recent driving history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$169
|Speeding Ticket
|$226
|At-Fault Accident
|$247
|DUI
|$336
Searcy Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is another factor that insurance companies use to determine the cost of insurance products[3]. People with excellent or good credit usually pay much less than someone with average or poor credit. However, different companies assign different weights to credit history, so one company may care more about your credit score than another.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$152
|Good
|$179
|Average
|$197
|Poor
|$305
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Searcy
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate for car insurance, look for minimum coverage that just meets the state requirements in Arkansas. Minimum liability coverage will ensure that you comply with the law but won’t give you other perks (like roadside assistance) that can drive up the rates you’re paying for car insurance.
However, the best way to save money on car insurance is to compare car insurance quotes with an online quote-comparison tool like Insurify. Comparing quotes lets you see what different insurance companies are charging for different policies, but without having to talk to an insurance agent or going to an insurance agency.
Frequently Asked Questions
Start by comparing car insurance quotes to find the cheapest rates in your area. You can also look for discounts to further lower your rates. One discount many companies offer is a multi-policy discount for bundling your renters insurance or home insurance along with your car insurance.
The cost of car insurance in Searcy varies quite a bit. The cheapest rate we found was $145 a month, but you may pay more or less based on your driving history, credit score, and other factors.
Many factors that are out of your control can affect your insurance rates, including local traffic patterns, crime rates, and the average length of your commute. But there are factors within your control, like your driving habits and credit score, which will have a significant impact on insurance rates.
Insurify Insights
How Searcy Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Searcy, Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Searcy drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Searcy
#49
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#43
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#15
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#29
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Searcy drivers rank 43 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with an accident: 7.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Searcy drivers rank 15 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Searcy drivers rank 35 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Searcy drivers rank 24 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Searcy drivers rank 49 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with a speeding ticket: 7.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Searcy drivers rank 24 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with clean record: 81.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Searcy drivers rank 40 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Searcy with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.42%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
