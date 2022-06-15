Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Mississippi: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

GAP is an acronym that stands for “guaranteed asset protection,” but in another sense, it does fill an important gap left by your insurance policy. Gap insurance pays the difference between the amount you owe on your car loan and the amount your car is actually worth, according to your insurance company.

Say your car is stolen or destroyed in an accident, and you still owe quite a bit of money on it. Your insurance pays the actual cash value (ACV) that your car is worth, factoring in depreciation.

Your car starts depreciating as soon as you drive it off the dealership lot, so your insurance payout may not cover the full amount you owe. That means you could be stuck making payments on a car you don’t even own anymore—not to mention payments on a new loan that you’ll need to get to buy another motor vehicle after major property damage on your previous one.

If you had gap insurance, it would step in and cover the difference between what you owe and what your car is worth so you don’t have to keep paying down a loan for a destroyed car. Gap insurance is also sometimes called loan assistance coverage or lease assistance coverage, but they all refer to the same thing.