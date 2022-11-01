4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Clinton, MS (2022)

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Clinton, MS

The average cost of Mississippi car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Clinton, MS to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Clinton is $221 per month, or $2652 annually.

  • Car insurance in Clinton is $20 more than the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Clinton on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$73
Allstate
$91
Travelers
$146
Progressive
$157
Direct Auto
$171

Cheapest Car Insurance in Clinton, MS

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in ClintonQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$73 /mo
Allstate$91 /mo
Travelers$146 /mo
Progressive$157 /mo
Direct Auto$171 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Mississippi Cities
Jackson$139/mo
Gulfport$179/mo
Southaven$148/mo
Hattiesburg$176/mo
Clinton$164/mo
Mississippi$161/mo
Jackson
$139
Southaven
$148
Average for MS
$161
Clinton
$164
Hattiesburg
$176
Gulfport
$179

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Mississippi

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Mississippi roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Mississippi[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Mississippi is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Find local Clinton agents

  • SouthGroup Insurance ServicesHinds Financial Services, Inc.

    201 Clinton Blvd.,
    Clinton, MS 39060

  • Direct Auto Insurance

    941 Highway 80 East,
    Suite W3, Clinton, MS 39056,

  • Craig Upton Insurance

    467 E Northside Dr,
    Clinton, MS 39056

  • Mark Lott: Allstate Insurance

    322 Highway 80 E,
    Ste 5, Clinton, MS 39056,

  • Josh Foust - State Farm Insurance Agent

    543 Hwy 80 W Ste A,
    Clinton, MS 39056

  • Competitive Auto Insurance Inc

    201 Clinton Blvd,
    Clinton, MS 39056

  • Tim Bruss - State Farm Insurance Agent

    500 Clinton Pkwy,
    Clinton, MS 39056

  • Alfa Insurance - David H. Bishop Insurance Agency

    380 Highway 80 E,
    Ste D, Clinton, MS 39056

  • Farm Bureau Insurance

    313 Morrison Dr,
    Clinton, MS 39056
For more detailed Mississippi city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Clinton, MS Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
