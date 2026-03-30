9+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Counselor
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
Updated
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We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Temporary car insurance — meaning a policy that lasts less than six months — isn’t available in Indiana. In general, most Indiana car insurance companies sell policies with terms of six or 12 months.
But some insurers offer flexible payment options that can make car insurance costs more manageable. For example, Insurify Car allows drivers to pay for liability policies in seven-day installments instead of monthly payments.
Learn how temporary auto insurance policies work in Indiana and what alternatives you may have for coverage.
Insurify Car lets you buy state-minimum liability coverage online and get proof of coverage within minutes.
Other insurance options include non-owner car insurance, pay-per-mile coverage, or rental car insurance.
Indiana drivers can buy a standard auto insurance policy and cancel it early, but there may be fees and penalties.
Can you get temporary car insurance in Indiana?
Temporary car insurance doesn’t technically exist in Indiana, but you can get alternative coverage through Hugo, Insurify Car or non-owner policies. True per-day or per-week car insurance policies aren’t available. Typically, large insurers only sell policies for six- or 12-month periods because it’s lower risk than shorter-term policies.
Even if you’ll only be driving for a short time, Indiana requires all drivers to have insurance coverage. Your policy must meet Indiana’s minimum coverage requirement of 25/50/25.[1]
Insurify Car: As Low as $23/Week
Get a quote and buy a policy in minutes. Pay for one week.
What ‘temporary car insurance’ usually means
Although temporary car insurance policies shorter than the standard six-month policy don’t exist, there are alternatives. Here’s how car insurance can take different forms in Indiana:
Pay for coverage 7 days at a time
Best for: Short durations
Insurify Car lets you buy a minimum-coverage policy entirely online in minutes. Coverage starts and you can get proof of insurance as soon as you pay for your first seven days. You can set a future cancellation date for when you no longer need coverage, or cancel at any time during your policy. You’ll get liability coverage that meets Indiana’s minimum insurance requirements.
Month-to-month insurance
Best for: Infrequent drivers
Policies that allow you to pay every month, instead of in a big chunk upfront, aren’t really month-to-month. Instead, they’re standard six- or 12-month policies with premium payments stretched throughout the policy term.
You could, however, consider pay-per-mile insurance, which charges a steady base rate each month plus a low per-mile rate. Those who tend to drive less often, such as people who work from home or have very short commutes, may save money compared to other short-term coverage options.
Non-owner car policies
Best for: Drivers who don’t own a vehicle
If you occasionally borrow a car from a friend or family member but don’t own one yourself, a non-owner policy could be a cost-effective alternative to standard car insurance. Non-owner policies usually are for six- or 12-month durations but are much cheaper than standard policies.
These policies provide liability coverage for damages you may cause in an accident, and coverage can begin as soon as the same day you apply.
Rental car coverage
Best for: Travelers
Whether you’re in Indiana to visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or hike the Indiana Dunes, you may rent a vehicle when you visit the state. If you rent a vehicle for days or weeks at a time, you may need a rental car policy. Usually available through the rental company, you can purchase liability insurance, collision coverage, and personal accident insurance.
You can purchase coverage at the counter, and coverage starts immediately.
Weekly car insurance in Indiana with Insurify Car
Insurify Car is a simple way to buy liability auto insurance in small, affordable installments. It offers the following benefits:
Pay for just seven days of coverage at a time
Coverage can begin within minutes, with immediate proof of insurance
You can set a cancellation date for when you want the policy to end, or let it roll over week to week
Insurify Car is still a six-month policy and provides basic, state-minimum liability insurance. But unlike a traditional policy, there’s no large up-front payment, and you can cancel it at any time you choose.
Insurify Car doesn’t provide full-coverage insurance, and it’s not available everywhere in the U.S.
Cheapest short-term car insurance in Indiana
Indiana drivers can purchase alternative coverage from $73 to $115 per month. Your rates may vary based on your age, driving history, vehicle, and what coverage options you select.
Most insurers list their car insurance costs as monthly premiums, so the table below shows the average monthly liability rates from insurance companies with flexible payment options:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|State Farm
|$47
|Hugo
|$73
|Allstate
|$111
|Insurify Car
|$112
|Nationwide
|$122
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana
Liability quotes start at $44/mo.
When you might need temporary car insurance in Indiana
While temporary insurance doesn’t exist, there are many reasons why you might want an alternative insurance plan:
You’re visiting Indiana. You’re visiting friends or family in Indiana for a few weeks or months.
You’re shopping for a car. If you’re in the market for a new car, you might borrow or rent a car for a few weeks until you find the right one.
You work remotely. Full-time workers in Indiana worked from home 23% of the time in 2024. If you work from home or have a hybrid schedule, a pay-as-you-go policy may be more cost-effective than standard car insurance.
You’re borrowing a car. If you live in Indianapolis and are used to the city’s public transportation system, you may not own a car. If you have to work offsite or visit another part of the state and borrow a friend�’s car, a flexible policy can provide the necessary coverage.
Can you get temporary same-day car insurance in Indiana?
In Indiana, it’s possible to get same-day car insurance from most car insurance companies. But short-term policies that only last for a few days or weeks aren’t available.
It’s possible to find auto coverage with flexible payment options through companies like Hugo or Insurify Car. These companies allow you to pay for coverage in weekly increments rather than monthly but still supply a full-term policy.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Indiana
Indiana requires all drivers in the Hoosier State to have car insurance. Even if you only need temporary coverage, your policy must meet the following insurance requirements:[2]
Coverage Type
Indiana Minimum
|Bodily injury liability
|$25,000 / $50,000
|Property damage liability
|$25,000
Indiana also requires all insurers to offer uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, but you can reject this coverage by submitting a form.
Driving without the required insurance in Indiana can lead to driver’s license suspensions and financial penalties. Suspensions can last anywhere from 90 days to one year.[3]
If your car insurance lapses, be aware that the lapse can cause issues when you purchase insurance later, like raising your rates and classifying you as a high-risk driver.
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How to get temporary car insurance in Indiana
If you need a car insurance policy in Indiana, follow these steps:
Decide what type of coverage you need. Determine what type of policy you need. For example, if you’re renting a car, you may need a rental car policy that combines liability and collision insurance. If you’re borrowing a car, you may need a non-owners policy. Figuring out what coverage you need will help you narrow down your car insurance options.
Ensure you meet state requirements. Whatever coverage you choose, make sure your policy, at a minimum, meets Indiana’s insurance requirements of 25/50/25.
Shop around. Compare quotes from several companies, making sure you’re comparing quotes for the same insurance types and coverage limits. With platforms like Insurify Car, you can get an insurance quote within minutes.
Pay your premium. Typically, you have to pay for your policy’s first premium before it’s active.
Save proof of insurance. Once you’ve paid the first premium, the insurer will send you your insurance cards. You can usually download proof of insurance through the insurer’s online portal or mobile app, which you’ll need to have handy whenever you drive.
Temporary car insurance in Indiana FAQs
If you’re in Indiana and looking for a flexible car insurance policy, the following information can help you find the best coverage.
Does Indiana offer temporary car insurance?
No. In Indiana, temporary car insurance coverage doesn’t really exist, but you can find flexible payment options from insurers like Insurify Car and Hugo.
Can you buy one-day car insurance in Indiana?
No. One-day car insurance isn’t readily available in Indiana outside of rental car insurance policies.
Can you get temporary car insurance to register a car in Indiana?
Temporary car insurance doesn’t exist in Indiana. That said, you can get a basic policy that meets Indiana’s minimum coverage requirements and cancel it after registering the car. But it may be subject to cancellation fees and penalties.
Can you get temporary car insurance in Indiana if you need an SR-22?
No. If you need an SR-22 form in Indiana, you’ll need to get a standard insurance policy. If you only need coverage for a short time, such as two months, you can cancel the policy early.
An SR-22 is a certificate of financial responsibility you need to hold for one to two years in Indiana. If you cancel your policy, the insurer will notify the Indiana BMV, and your SR-22 cycle will restart when you want a new insurance policy.
Does temporary car insurance in Indiana cover liability only, or can you get full coverage?
Policies with flexible payment options, like Insurify Car, typically only offer liability insurance. But with pay-as-you-go or rental car coverage, you can get full coverage.
Does temporary car insurance in Indiana cover Uber or Lyft drivers?
No. Temporary car insurance policies in Indiana don’t cover rideshare services, including Uber or Lyft. Instead, you’ll need a policy with a rideshare endorsement, or a stand-alone rideshare policy.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- In.gov. "BMV: Licenses, Permits, & IDs: Proof of Financial Responsibility."
- In.gov. "IDOI: Auto Insurance."
- Indiana.gov. "POINTS, SUSPENSION, AND INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS."
9+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Counselor
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.