What ‘temporary car insurance’ usually means

Although temporary car insurance policies shorter than the standard six-month policy don’t exist, there are alternatives. Here’s how car insurance can take different forms in Indiana:

Pay for coverage 7 days at a time

Best for: Short durations

Insurify Car lets you buy a minimum-coverage policy entirely online in minutes. Coverage starts and you can get proof of insurance as soon as you pay for your first seven days. You can set a future cancellation date for when you no longer need coverage, or cancel at any time during your policy. You’ll get liability coverage that meets Indiana’s minimum insurance requirements.

Month-to-month insurance

Best for: Infrequent drivers

Policies that allow you to pay every month, instead of in a big chunk upfront, aren’t really month-to-month. Instead, they’re standard six- or 12-month policies with premium payments stretched throughout the policy term.

You could, however, consider pay-per-mile insurance, which charges a steady base rate each month plus a low per-mile rate. Those who tend to drive less often, such as people who work from home or have very short commutes, may save money compared to other short-term coverage options.

Non-owner car policies

Best for: Drivers who don’t own a vehicle

If you occasionally borrow a car from a friend or family member but don’t own one yourself, a non-owner policy could be a cost-effective alternative to standard car insurance. Non-owner policies usually are for six- or 12-month durations but are much cheaper than standard policies.

These policies provide liability coverage for damages you may cause in an accident, and coverage can begin as soon as the same day you apply.

Rental car coverage

Best for: Travelers

Whether you’re in Indiana to visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or hike the Indiana Dunes, you may rent a vehicle when you visit the state. If you rent a vehicle for days or weeks at a time, you may need a rental car policy. Usually available through the rental company, you can purchase liability insurance, collision coverage, and personal accident insurance.

You can purchase coverage at the counter, and coverage starts immediately.