Best Car Insurance Companies in Indiana 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterIndianadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Updated June 15, 2022

Indiana drivers aren’t just looking for the cheapest auto insurance rates. They also want the best car insurance provider. We reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the state to guide you in getting the best Indiana car insurance.

Whether minimum coverage or full coverage is what you’re after, this list can point you in the right direction. We’ve provided a rundown of the best companies and the insurance discounts they offer so that you can get the best rate.

Ready for cheap car insurance now? Use Insurify to uncover real free car insurance quotes confidentially. Adjust coverage options and only buy when the price is right.

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Indiana is Clearcover.

  • Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Indiana, with average rates of $91 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in IndianaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover$9497
2Nationwide$16589
3Safeco$13286
4Liberty Mutual$15882
5Travelers$9180
6State Auto$15676
7National General$11058
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Indiana?

In Indiana, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

We’ve analyzed and uncovered the best insurers in Indiana to help make your shopping experience easier. However, this list is just a guide. Each company comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Choose a company based on the benefits most valuable to you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

And don’t forget: excellent car insurance is about more than meeting the state minimum. Work with your insurance agent to ensure you’ve got full coverage. Cheap car insurance isn’t worth much if it leaves you out to dry in the event of a claim.

1
Clearcover logo

Clearcover

Average Monthly Cost:
$94
Insurify Composite Score:
97

Clearcover is a new insurance company on the market. The company puts technology first, both in terms of servicing customers and keeping costs low. You’ll find a simple and effective website and an easy-to-use mobile app. The company boasts that you can submit a claim and receive the payout in as little as 13 minutes.

But Clearcover only offers auto insurance policies. You won’t find other products here, which means no bundling discounts or one-stop shopping. The company also provides relatively few discounts, claiming that the discounts are already baked into their low rates.

Discounts Clearcover does offer include:

  • Vehicle safety features

  • Safe driving

  • Paying in full

  • Electronic documents

  • Active military

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$137
Drivers Over 60$69
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$84
Drivers With a Prior Accident$132
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$124
Drivers With Average Credit$97
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$165
Insurify Composite Score:
89

If you’re looking for a large insurer with high customer satisfaction, Nationwide should be on your radar. While the company doesn’t offer the lowest rates in Indiana, it has seen some of the lowest rates of complaints by customers.

You’ll find many insurance products with Nationwide, plus investing and other financial products. If you want a one-stop-shop, this is it. If you’re concerned about price, be sure to work with your agent to capture all the discounts you’re entitled to. You can also raise your deductible to lower your annual premium.

Top discounts from Nationwide include:

  • Easy pay

  • Paperless

  • Multi-policy

  • Safe driver

  • Defensive driving course

  • Accident-free

  • SmartMiles (low mileage)

  • SmartRide

  • Anti-theft

  • Good student

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$262
Drivers Over 60$109
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$147
Drivers With a Prior Accident$222
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$225
Drivers With Average Credit$176
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
3
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$132
Insurify Composite Score:
86

When it comes to customer approval, Safeco is a mixed bag. The company has a low rating for customer satisfaction. Yet Safeco customers have found relatively few things to complain about in an industry plagued by customer complaints.

As part of the Liberty Mutual family, Safeco offers many perks and benefits fitting a large insurer. You’ll also get the chance to bundle your policy with other insurance products to lower your rate. Even young drivers can get discounted insurance.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Preventive driving course

  • Safety features

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy

  • Theft-deterrent

  • Pay in full

  • RightTrack

  • Homeowner

  • Good student

  • Distant student

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$220
Drivers Over 60$89
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$116
Drivers With a Prior Accident$177
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$172
Drivers With Average Credit$136
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

If you’re looking for a large insurer (with a memorable mascot), Liberty Mutual may be right for you. This company has been in business for more than a century. It also offers many insurance products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and a 24/7 customer claims line.

But Liberty Mutual hasn’t done well with customer satisfaction ratings. Customer complaints are also high compared to the national average.

Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:

  • Accident-free

  • Violation-free

  • RightTrack

  • Early shopper

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Preferred payment

  • Pay in full

  • Online purchase

  • Paperless

  • Anti-theft

  • Advanced safety features

  • Homeowner

  • Military

  • Alternative energy

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$249
Drivers Over 60$91
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$148
Drivers With a Prior Accident$197
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$192
Drivers With Average Credit$167
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$91
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Looking for a combination of low rates and large company perks? Travelers is a great place to start. The company offers a ton of discount programs. But it also provides additional insurance products to get your fully covered, such as gap and umbrella policies.

The company has also received fewer customer complaints than its size would suggest. Even so, customer satisfaction rates are low. But with low monthly rates (especially for good drivers), top-notch technology, and one-stop shopping, it’s worth your consideration.

Top discounts from Travelers include:

  • Early quote

  • EFT, pay in full, good payer

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Continuous insurance

  • Safe driver

  • IntelliDrive® program

  • Driver training

  • Hybrid/electric car

  • New car

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Affinity membership

  • Homeownership

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$123
Drivers Over 60$77
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$86
Drivers With a Prior Accident$107
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$124
Drivers With Average Credit$96
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$156
Insurify Composite Score:
76

State Auto is a medium-sized insurance company that offers many of the perks and benefits of a larger company. You’ll also find many other insurance products, such as (very well-reviewed) home insurance.

On the other end, State Auto has a higher-than-average rate of customer complaints and lower-than-average customer satisfaction levels.

Top discounts from State Auto include:

  • Safety 360®

  • Driver training

  • Accident prevention course

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Start Up (early enrollment)

  • Paid in full

  • Good student

  • Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$197
Drivers Over 60$117
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$111
Drivers With a Prior Accident$267
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$264
Drivers With Average Credit$167
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Do you have a history of moving violations? DUI? Car accidents? You should take a look at National General. The company specializes in insuring high-risk drivers at affordable rates.

Drivers with a clean driving record and good credit will also get great rates. On the other hand, National General has a higher rate of customer complaints than the national average, and it lacks a mobile app.

Top discounts from National General include:

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Multi-policy

  • Paperless

  • Auto-pay

  • Paid in full

  • Anti-theft

  • Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$166
Drivers Over 60$57
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$98
Drivers With a Prior Accident$153
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$141
Drivers With Average Credit$109
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Indiana

How much you pay for your car insurance premium varies depending on where you live. That’s because car insurance companies take into account claim rates, crime rates, climate, and other locale-specific factors when determining your rate.

Below are the average rates for car insurance in some of the largest cities in Indiana.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Indianapolis$154
Fort Wayne$138
Evansville$144
South Bend$125
Bloomington$128
Hammond$159
Gary$168
Lafayette$129
Muncie$118
South Bend$125
Terre Haute$123
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

In addition to location, other factors can influence your premiums, including:

  • Credit score

  • Driving history

  • Insurance history

  • Age

  • Vehicle

Finally, how much insurance you buy also affects your rates. Full-coverage policies are generally more expensive than minimum liability policies. But full-coverage policies also offer better protection in the event of a claim.

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Getting the best insurance for you means starting with your needs and preferences. You can compare car insurance quotes on Insurify. Before you start looking, consider:

  • How much auto insurance coverage you need

  • What types of auto insurance coverage you need

  • Your budget and qualifying discounts

  • Your company preferences (app, website, etc.)

Choose a company that offers you a low rate while best meeting your needs. As an added note, while our list outlines the top seven providers in Indiana, there are many great insurers in the Hoosier State. Notable companies you should also consider include:

  • Allstate

  • Auto-Owners

  • State Farm

  • Erie Insurance

  • USAA

  • GEICO

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Based on nearly 200,000 quotes generated for Indiana drivers, Progressive (not on this list) consistently offers the cheapest rates on average, at $90 a month. From this list, Travelers ($91 a month) and Clearcover ($94 a month) offer the lowest rates.

  • You should start by ensuring you buy coverage to meet Indiana’s minimum car insurance requirements: 25/50/25 for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Your lender may require that you carry collision coverage and comprehensive coverage as well. We recommend adding underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage to your plan. Additionally, consider raising coverage limits because it’s typically inexpensive for added protection.

  • To get the cheapest car insurance, you should start with your specifics: types of coverage needed, coverage limits, company preferences, and potential discounts you qualify for. Next, use the Insurify rate comparison tool to uncover rates from top insurers in your area. Finally, choose the company that meets your needs and offers you the lowest rate.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

