Updated June 15, 2022
Indiana drivers aren’t just looking for the cheapest auto insurance rates. They also want the best car insurance provider. We reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the state to guide you in getting the best Indiana car insurance.
Whether minimum coverage or full coverage is what you’re after, this list can point you in the right direction. We’ve provided a rundown of the best companies and the insurance discounts they offer so that you can get the best rate.
Ready for cheap car insurance now? Use Insurify to uncover real free car insurance quotes confidentially. Adjust coverage options and only buy when the price is right. It's fast, easy, and free to use! Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to get an estimate on what you should expect to pay.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Indiana is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Indiana, with average rates of $91 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Indiana
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$165
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$132
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$158
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$91
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$156
|76
|7
|National General
|$110
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Indiana?
In Indiana, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
We’ve analyzed and uncovered the best insurers in Indiana to help make your shopping experience easier. However, this list is just a guide. Each company comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Choose a company based on the benefits most valuable to you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
And don’t forget: excellent car insurance is about more than meeting the state minimum. Work with your insurance agent to ensure you’ve got full coverage. Cheap car insurance isn’t worth much if it leaves you out to dry in the event of a claim.
Clearcover
Clearcover is a new insurance company on the market. The company puts technology first, both in terms of servicing customers and keeping costs low. You’ll find a simple and effective website and an easy-to-use mobile app. The company boasts that you can submit a claim and receive the payout in as little as 13 minutes.
But Clearcover only offers auto insurance policies. You won’t find other products here, which means no bundling discounts or one-stop shopping. The company also provides relatively few discounts, claiming that the discounts are already baked into their low rates.
Discounts Clearcover does offer include:
Vehicle safety features
Safe driving
Paying in full
Electronic documents
Active military
Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$137
|Drivers Over 60
|$69
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$84
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$124
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$97
Nationwide
If you’re looking for a large insurer with high customer satisfaction, Nationwide should be on your radar. While the company doesn’t offer the lowest rates in Indiana, it has seen some of the lowest rates of complaints by customers.
You’ll find many insurance products with Nationwide, plus investing and other financial products. If you want a one-stop-shop, this is it. If you’re concerned about price, be sure to work with your agent to capture all the discounts you’re entitled to. You can also raise your deductible to lower your annual premium.
Top discounts from Nationwide include:
Easy pay
Paperless
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Defensive driving course
Accident-free
SmartMiles (low mileage)
SmartRide
Anti-theft
Good student
Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$262
|Drivers Over 60
|$109
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$147
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$222
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$225
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$176
Safeco
When it comes to customer approval, Safeco is a mixed bag. The company has a low rating for customer satisfaction. Yet Safeco customers have found relatively few things to complain about in an industry plagued by customer complaints.
As part of the Liberty Mutual family, Safeco offers many perks and benefits fitting a large insurer. You’ll also get the chance to bundle your policy with other insurance products to lower your rate. Even young drivers can get discounted insurance.
Top discounts from Safeco include:
Low mileage
Safe driver
Preventive driving course
Safety features
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Theft-deterrent
Pay in full
RightTrack
Homeowner
Good student
Distant student
Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$220
|Drivers Over 60
|$89
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$116
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$177
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$172
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$136
Liberty Mutual
If you’re looking for a large insurer (with a memorable mascot), Liberty Mutual may be right for you. This company has been in business for more than a century. It also offers many insurance products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and a 24/7 customer claims line.
But Liberty Mutual hasn’t done well with customer satisfaction ratings. Customer complaints are also high compared to the national average.
Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:
Accident-free
Violation-free
RightTrack
Early shopper
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Good student
Student away at school
Preferred payment
Pay in full
Online purchase
Paperless
Anti-theft
Advanced safety features
Homeowner
Military
Alternative energy
Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$249
|Drivers Over 60
|$91
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$148
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$197
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$192
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$167
Travelers
Looking for a combination of low rates and large company perks? Travelers is a great place to start. The company offers a ton of discount programs. But it also provides additional insurance products to get your fully covered, such as gap and umbrella policies.
The company has also received fewer customer complaints than its size would suggest. Even so, customer satisfaction rates are low. But with low monthly rates (especially for good drivers), top-notch technology, and one-stop shopping, it’s worth your consideration.
Top discounts from Travelers include:
Early quote
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Continuous insurance
Safe driver
IntelliDrive® program
Driver training
Hybrid/electric car
New car
Good student
Student away at school
Affinity membership
Homeownership
Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$123
|Drivers Over 60
|$77
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$86
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$107
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$124
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$96
State Auto
State Auto is a medium-sized insurance company that offers many of the perks and benefits of a larger company. You’ll also find many other insurance products, such as (very well-reviewed) home insurance.
On the other end, State Auto has a higher-than-average rate of customer complaints and lower-than-average customer satisfaction levels.
Top discounts from State Auto include:
Safety 360®
Driver training
Accident prevention course
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Start Up (early enrollment)
Paid in full
Good student
Anti-theft
Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$197
|Drivers Over 60
|$117
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$111
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$267
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$264
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$167
National General
Do you have a history of moving violations? DUI? Car accidents? You should take a look at National General. The company specializes in insuring high-risk drivers at affordable rates.
Drivers with a clean driving record and good credit will also get great rates. On the other hand, National General has a higher rate of customer complaints than the national average, and it lacks a mobile app.
Top discounts from National General include:
Low mileage
Safe driver
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Paperless
Auto-pay
Paid in full
Anti-theft
Affinity membership
Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$166
|Drivers Over 60
|$57
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$98
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$141
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$109
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Indiana
How much you pay for your car insurance premium varies depending on where you live. That’s because car insurance companies take into account claim rates, crime rates, climate, and other locale-specific factors when determining your rate.
Below are the average rates for car insurance in some of the largest cities in Indiana.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Indianapolis
|$154
|Fort Wayne
|$138
|Evansville
|$144
|South Bend
|$125
|Bloomington
|$128
|Hammond
|$159
|Gary
|$168
|Lafayette
|$129
|Muncie
|$118
|South Bend
|$125
|Terre Haute
|$123
In addition to location, other factors can influence your premiums, including:
Credit score
Driving history
Insurance history
Age
Vehicle
Finally, how much insurance you buy also affects your rates. Full-coverage policies are generally more expensive than minimum liability policies. But full-coverage policies also offer better protection in the event of a claim.
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Getting the best insurance for you means starting with your needs and preferences. You can compare car insurance quotes on Insurify. Before you start looking, consider:
How much auto insurance coverage you need
What types of auto insurance coverage you need
Your budget and qualifying discounts
Your company preferences (app, website, etc.)
Choose a company that offers you a low rate while best meeting your needs. As an added note, while our list outlines the top seven providers in Indiana, there are many great insurers in the Hoosier State. Notable companies you should also consider include:
Allstate
Auto-Owners
State Farm
Erie Insurance
USAA
GEICO
Frequently Asked Questions
Based on nearly 200,000 quotes generated for Indiana drivers, Progressive (not on this list) consistently offers the cheapest rates on average, at $90 a month. From this list, Travelers ($91 a month) and Clearcover ($94 a month) offer the lowest rates.
You should start by ensuring you buy coverage to meet Indiana’s minimum car insurance requirements: 25/50/25 for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Your lender may require that you carry collision coverage and comprehensive coverage as well. We recommend adding underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage to your plan. Additionally, consider raising coverage limits because it’s typically inexpensive for added protection.
To get the cheapest car insurance, you should start with your specifics: types of coverage needed, coverage limits, company preferences, and potential discounts you qualify for. Next, use the Insurify rate comparison tool to uncover rates from top insurers in your area. Finally, choose the company that meets your needs and offers you the lowest rate.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.