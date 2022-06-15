Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Indiana? In Indiana, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

We’ve analyzed and uncovered the best insurers in Indiana to help make your shopping experience easier. However, this list is just a guide. Each company comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Choose a company based on the benefits most valuable to you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

And don’t forget: excellent car insurance is about more than meeting the state minimum. Work with your insurance agent to ensure you’ve got full coverage. Cheap car insurance isn’t worth much if it leaves you out to dry in the event of a claim.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $94 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover is a new insurance company on the market. The company puts technology first, both in terms of servicing customers and keeping costs low. You’ll find a simple and effective website and an easy-to-use mobile app. The company boasts that you can submit a claim and receive the payout in as little as 13 minutes.

But Clearcover only offers auto insurance policies. You won’t find other products here, which means no bundling discounts or one-stop shopping. The company also provides relatively few discounts, claiming that the discounts are already baked into their low rates.

Discounts Clearcover does offer include:

Vehicle safety features

Safe driving

Paying in full

Electronic documents

Active military

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $137 Drivers Over 60 $69 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $84 Drivers With a Prior Accident $132 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $124 Drivers With Average Credit $97

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $165 Insurify Composite Score: 89

If you’re looking for a large insurer with high customer satisfaction, Nationwide should be on your radar. While the company doesn’t offer the lowest rates in Indiana, it has seen some of the lowest rates of complaints by customers.

You’ll find many insurance products with Nationwide, plus investing and other financial products. If you want a one-stop-shop, this is it. If you’re concerned about price, be sure to work with your agent to capture all the discounts you’re entitled to. You can also raise your deductible to lower your annual premium.

Top discounts from Nationwide include:

Easy pay

Paperless

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Defensive driving course

Accident-free

SmartMiles (low mileage)

SmartRide

Anti-theft

Good student

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $262 Drivers Over 60 $109 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $147 Drivers With a Prior Accident $222 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $225 Drivers With Average Credit $176

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $132 Insurify Composite Score: 86

When it comes to customer approval, Safeco is a mixed bag. The company has a low rating for customer satisfaction. Yet Safeco customers have found relatively few things to complain about in an industry plagued by customer complaints.

As part of the Liberty Mutual family, Safeco offers many perks and benefits fitting a large insurer. You’ll also get the chance to bundle your policy with other insurance products to lower your rate. Even young drivers can get discounted insurance.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

Low mileage

Safe driver

Preventive driving course

Safety features

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Theft-deterrent

Pay in full

RightTrack

Homeowner

Good student

Distant student

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $220 Drivers Over 60 $89 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $116 Drivers With a Prior Accident $177 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $172 Drivers With Average Credit $136

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $158 Insurify Composite Score: 82

If you’re looking for a large insurer (with a memorable mascot), Liberty Mutual may be right for you. This company has been in business for more than a century. It also offers many insurance products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and a 24/7 customer claims line.

But Liberty Mutual hasn’t done well with customer satisfaction ratings. Customer complaints are also high compared to the national average.

Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:

Accident-free

Violation-free

RightTrack

Early shopper

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Good student

Student away at school

Preferred payment

Pay in full

Online purchase

Paperless

Anti-theft

Advanced safety features

Homeowner

Military

Alternative energy

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $249 Drivers Over 60 $91 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $148 Drivers With a Prior Accident $197 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $192 Drivers With Average Credit $167

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $91 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Looking for a combination of low rates and large company perks? Travelers is a great place to start. The company offers a ton of discount programs. But it also provides additional insurance products to get your fully covered, such as gap and umbrella policies.

The company has also received fewer customer complaints than its size would suggest. Even so, customer satisfaction rates are low. But with low monthly rates (especially for good drivers), top-notch technology, and one-stop shopping, it’s worth your consideration.

Top discounts from Travelers include:

Early quote

EFT, pay in full, good payer

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Continuous insurance

Safe driver

IntelliDrive® program

Driver training

Hybrid/electric car

New car

Good student

Student away at school

Affinity membership

Homeownership

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $123 Drivers Over 60 $77 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $86 Drivers With a Prior Accident $107 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $124 Drivers With Average Credit $96

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $156 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto is a medium-sized insurance company that offers many of the perks and benefits of a larger company. You’ll also find many other insurance products, such as (very well-reviewed) home insurance.

On the other end, State Auto has a higher-than-average rate of customer complaints and lower-than-average customer satisfaction levels.

Top discounts from State Auto include:

Safety 360®

Driver training

Accident prevention course

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Start Up (early enrollment)

Paid in full

Good student

Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $197 Drivers Over 60 $117 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $111 Drivers With a Prior Accident $267 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $264 Drivers With Average Credit $167

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $110 Insurify Composite Score: 58

Do you have a history of moving violations? DUI? Car accidents? You should take a look at National General. The company specializes in insuring high-risk drivers at affordable rates.

Drivers with a clean driving record and good credit will also get great rates. On the other hand, National General has a higher rate of customer complaints than the national average, and it lacks a mobile app.

Top discounts from National General include:

Low mileage

Safe driver

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Paperless

Auto-pay

Paid in full

Anti-theft

Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $166 Drivers Over 60 $57 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $98 Drivers With a Prior Accident $153 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $141 Drivers With Average Credit $109

