Updated June 15, 2022
Connecticut is revered for its natural beauty, its top-notch education system, and pizzerias and breweries galore. Connecticut residents have their choice of landscapes, from the shoreline to scenic mountains. Great schools (including Yale) and excellent museums showcasing Connecticut’s rich history make for a well-educated citizenry.
But there are a few cons when it comes to living in Connecticut, too - namely, the high cost of living. Housing in Connecticut is expensive, and property taxes are high, placing the cost of living above the national average. Connecticut drivers will discover that this applies to buying Connecticut car insurance coverage, too. Drivers in Connecticut pay about 2.6 percent more to insure their vehicles than the national average.
Luckily, there are plenty of choices for car insurance companies that can satisfy Connecticut’s mandatory insurance requirements. Whether you’re looking for the legal minimum coverage or full coverage, you need to shop around to find the best auto insurance. That’s why we’re rating the top auto insurance policies in Connecticut.
Not sure how to find low auto insurance rates? Insurify to the rescue! This simple tool helps you compare car insurance quotes no matter where you are in life, whether you have a clean driving record and good credit or are a high-risk driver who has had a car accident or DUI in the past.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Connecticut is Nationwide.
State Auto is the cheapest insurer on average in Connecticut, with average rates of $155 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Connecticut
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$261
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$185
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$244
|82
|4
|State Auto
|$155
|76
|5
|National General
|$311
|58
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Where can you buy car insurance in Connecticut?
Connecticut drivers have plenty of options when it comes to auto insurance. You can get coverage from insurance giants like Nationwide and Liberty Mutual as well as smaller, local insurance companies. When shopping for car insurance, you should always compare quotes from multiple providers to find the best rate.
There are many options for cheap car insurance in Connecticut, including popular companies such as Progressive, GEICO, State Farm, USAA, and Allstate. These companies generally offer good auto insurance coverage and their insurance agents can offer you competitive auto insurance quotes.
However, when we dug into the financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings of Connecticut auto insurance providers, a few companies stood head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the top insurance companies we found in Connecticut.
Nationwide
Nationwide tops our list of the best insurance companies in Connecticut. It has fewer complaints to state regulators than we expect for an insurer of its size, and it also ranks better than the national average for consumer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies. Nationwide has everything you need when it comes to minimum coverage, including Connecticut’s minimum liability insurance requirements, and there is a wide variety of additional coverage options available to help you customize your policy.
One of Nationwide’s add-on policies is called Vanishing Deductible. This innovative offering lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 over time by driving safely and not getting in at-fault accidents. You can also get a free assessment by one of their insurance agents every year to help you figure out whether you qualify for discounts or need to update your policy.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling multiple policies
Installing anti-theft devices
Using automatic payment for your bills
Remaining accident-free
Being a member of certain affinity groups
Being a good student
Taking a defensive driving course
Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories. For instance, teen drivers tend to pay more because they take more driving risks and have a shorter driving history. Older policyholders with no at-fault accidents will pay lower car insurance premiums.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$393
|Drivers Over 60
|$193
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$262
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$294
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$293
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$307
Safeco
Safeco’s rates are generally affordable, and the company received fewer customer complaints for its auto insurance than expected relative to its size. Its parent company, Liberty Mutual, is the sixth-largest auto insurance provider in the U.S.
You can depend on Safeco for policies ranging from the minimum coverage limits to a full-coverage policy. In addition, you can choose to supplement your policy with add-on coverage that includes:
First aid reimbursement up to $10,000 for first aid administered after an accident
Accident forgiveness, in which Safeco won’t raise your rates after your first accident if you’ve had several years with no accidents or violations
Diminishing deductible, where Safeco will reduce your collision deductible by $100 each year up to $500 if you don’t file claims
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Having multiple policies (bundling)
Insuring multiple cars
Being a safe driver
Taking an accident prevention course
Using Teen Safety Rewards if you have young drivers
Driving few miles annually
Adding anti-theft devices or using anti-lock brakes
Homeowners discount
Safeco’s average rates vary depending on your individual risk profile, including your age, driving record, and more.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$305
|Drivers Over 60
|$139
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$175
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$237
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$216
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$191
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest auto insurer in the nation. It offers policies from the minimum coverage requirements to full-coverage car insurance. Add-on options include a deductible fund in which Liberty Mutual creates a fund to lower your collision deductible and contributes $70 each year, while you contribute $30.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowners discount
Being a member of the U.S. military
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Installing certain safety features
Avoiding accidents and traffic violations
Bundling multiple policies (such as auto and home insurance) or insuring multiple cars
Liberty Mutual’s best rates and lowest annual premiums will vary depending on your personal risk factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$384
|Drivers Over 60
|$141
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$240
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$277
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$246
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$258
State Auto
State Auto offers the usual car insurance coverage, including liability coverage, and also offers innovative extras that are available in other packages. For example, Protection Plus includes the ability to add safety glass coverage that pays for glass damage if it wasn’t caused by a collision. The AutoXtended endorsement is also part of this package. It includes add-ons like bail bonds coverage, accident forgiveness, and coverage for customized equipment that wasn’t installed at the factory or a dealership.
State Auto also offers a unique “prime of life program,” which offers premium discounts and coverages at no additional cost to customers over 45.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Insuring more than one vehicle
Bundling auto insurance with home or umbrella coverage
Anti-theft devices
Completing an accident prevention course
Here’s what you can expect to pay with State Auto if you fall into certain coverage categories.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$421
|Drivers Over 60
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$129
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$245
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$264
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$187
National General
National General specializes in high-risk drivers and even offers affordable rates to first-time DUI offenders who have completed a safe driving program and substance abuse therapy. Its insurance policies are widely available, and it also offers SR-22 forms. The company has several unique offerings, including waiving part of your deductible if you aren’t satisfied with its claims service and covering food, lodging, and travel up to a daily limit if you’re stranded after a covered claim.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Paying your whole premium up front
Insuring multiple vehicles
Taking a defensive driving course
Using electronics that track your mileage
Installing anti-theft features in your car
National General’s rates vary widely depending on your profile.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$459
|Drivers Over 60
|$184
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$298
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$392
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$366
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$313
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Connecticut
The average cost of car insurance varies a lot depending on where you live. For example, people in the capital of Hartford can expect to pay an average of $347 a month, while rates in Manchester are closer to $236 a month.
|Connecticut City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Greenwich
|$217
|Hartford
|$347
|Manchester
|$236
|New Haven
|$333
|Norwalk
|$250
|Stamford
|$257
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Finding the best car insurance policy for you starts with getting multiple quotes. Even if you have a poor driving record, you can find cheap quotes within your price range – you just need to be able to ask questions and compare different policies.
Tools like Insurify make this easier than ever. Just answer a few questions about yourself and get quotes from top insurance companies.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance provider will be different for each person because every driver is different. One company might be appealing because of its low rates, while other drivers may prefer a different company because of its comprehensive coverage. Consider the auto insurance companies’ coverage options, discounts, and satisfaction ratings.
Safeco and State Auto have some of the cheapest rates we found. However, the cheapest car insurance rates for you will depend on many factors, including your driving history, credit score, the size of your deductible, and your age.
Connecticut’s laws require drivers to have a minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally, including minimum amounts of bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured motorist coverage, and underinsured motorist coverage. Know the minimums to help you decide if you need more coverage.
Every insurance company offers different discounts. Compare them to figure out where you can get the best rate. Some of the most common discounts reward people for having clean driving records, having high credit scores, or bundling different types of policies.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.