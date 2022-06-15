Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Where can you buy car insurance in Connecticut? Connecticut drivers have plenty of options when it comes to auto insurance. You can get coverage from insurance giants like Nationwide and Liberty Mutual as well as smaller, local insurance companies. When shopping for car insurance, you should always compare quotes from multiple providers to find the best rate.

There are many options for cheap car insurance in Connecticut, including popular companies such as Progressive, GEICO, State Farm, USAA, and Allstate. These companies generally offer good auto insurance coverage and their insurance agents can offer you competitive auto insurance quotes.

However, when we dug into the financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings of Connecticut auto insurance providers, a few companies stood head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the top insurance companies we found in Connecticut.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $261 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide tops our list of the best insurance companies in Connecticut. It has fewer complaints to state regulators than we expect for an insurer of its size, and it also ranks better than the national average for consumer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies. Nationwide has everything you need when it comes to minimum coverage, including Connecticut’s minimum liability insurance requirements, and there is a wide variety of additional coverage options available to help you customize your policy.

One of Nationwide’s add-on policies is called Vanishing Deductible. This innovative offering lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 over time by driving safely and not getting in at-fault accidents. You can also get a free assessment by one of their insurance agents every year to help you figure out whether you qualify for discounts or need to update your policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies

Installing anti-theft devices

Using automatic payment for your bills

Remaining accident-free

Being a member of certain affinity groups

Being a good student

Taking a defensive driving course

Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories. For instance, teen drivers tend to pay more because they take more driving risks and have a shorter driving history. Older policyholders with no at-fault accidents will pay lower car insurance premiums.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $393 Drivers Over 60 $193 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $262 Drivers With a Prior Accident $294 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $293 Drivers With Average Credit $307

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $185 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco’s rates are generally affordable, and the company received fewer customer complaints for its auto insurance than expected relative to its size. Its parent company, Liberty Mutual, is the sixth-largest auto insurance provider in the U.S.

You can depend on Safeco for policies ranging from the minimum coverage limits to a full-coverage policy. In addition, you can choose to supplement your policy with add-on coverage that includes:

First aid reimbursement up to $10,000 for first aid administered after an accident

Accident forgiveness, in which Safeco won’t raise your rates after your first accident if you’ve had several years with no accidents or violations

Diminishing deductible, where Safeco will reduce your collision deductible by $100 each year up to $500 if you don’t file claims

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Having multiple policies (bundling)

Insuring multiple cars

Being a safe driver

Taking an accident prevention course

Using Teen Safety Rewards if you have young drivers

Driving few miles annually

Adding anti-theft devices or using anti-lock brakes

Homeowners discount

Safeco’s average rates vary depending on your individual risk profile, including your age, driving record, and more.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $305 Drivers Over 60 $139 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $175 Drivers With a Prior Accident $237 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $216 Drivers With Average Credit $191

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $244 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest auto insurer in the nation. It offers policies from the minimum coverage requirements to full-coverage car insurance. Add-on options include a deductible fund in which Liberty Mutual creates a fund to lower your collision deductible and contributes $70 each year, while you contribute $30.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowners discount

Being a member of the U.S. military

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Installing certain safety features

Avoiding accidents and traffic violations

Bundling multiple policies (such as auto and home insurance) or insuring multiple cars

Liberty Mutual’s best rates and lowest annual premiums will vary depending on your personal risk factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $384 Drivers Over 60 $141 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $240 Drivers With a Prior Accident $277 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $246 Drivers With Average Credit $258

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $155 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers the usual car insurance coverage, including liability coverage, and also offers innovative extras that are available in other packages. For example, Protection Plus includes the ability to add safety glass coverage that pays for glass damage if it wasn’t caused by a collision. The AutoXtended endorsement is also part of this package. It includes add-ons like bail bonds coverage, accident forgiveness, and coverage for customized equipment that wasn’t installed at the factory or a dealership.

State Auto also offers a unique “prime of life program,” which offers premium discounts and coverages at no additional cost to customers over 45.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Insuring more than one vehicle

Bundling auto insurance with home or umbrella coverage

Anti-theft devices

Completing an accident prevention course

Here’s what you can expect to pay with State Auto if you fall into certain coverage categories.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $421 Drivers Over 60 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $129 Drivers With a Prior Accident $245 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $264 Drivers With Average Credit $187

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 National General Average Monthly Cost: $311 Insurify Composite Score: 58

National General specializes in high-risk drivers and even offers affordable rates to first-time DUI offenders who have completed a safe driving program and substance abuse therapy. Its insurance policies are widely available, and it also offers SR-22 forms. The company has several unique offerings, including waiving part of your deductible if you aren’t satisfied with its claims service and covering food, lodging, and travel up to a daily limit if you’re stranded after a covered claim.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Paying your whole premium up front

Insuring multiple vehicles

Taking a defensive driving course

Using electronics that track your mileage

Installing anti-theft features in your car

National General’s rates vary widely depending on your profile.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $459 Drivers Over 60 $184 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $298 Drivers With a Prior Accident $392 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $366 Drivers With Average Credit $313

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.