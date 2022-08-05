4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Foremost vs. Liberty Mutual: A Summary
Foremost and Liberty Mutual are two of the country’s leading insurance companies with considerable market shares. Foremost is a smaller specialty insurance company, whereas Liberty Mutual is a national brand with a larger footprint. To compare car insurance quotes from Foremost, Liberty Mutual, and more, you can use the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Foremost
|$128
|82
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|82
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Foremost
In 1952, the Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company was established in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After growing for nearly half a century, Foremost was purchased by Farmers Insurance Group in 2000. With the backing of an industry giant, Foremost auto insurance features perks like a mobile app, roadside assistance, and recreational vehicle insurance.
Pros
Hassle-free claims experience
AARP-approved motorcycle and mobile home insurance company
Roadside assistance
Cons
Fewer available discounts
Liberty Mutual
With over 100 years of customer service experience, Liberty Mutual aims to provide customers with coverage that meets their insurance needs. The company was originally founded to provide workers compensation insurance in 1912. Today, car insurance policyholders benefit from thorough customer service from local agents, the RightTrack telematics discount, and more.
Pros
Accident forgiveness
Top-rated overall customer satisfaction
RightTrack telematics discount
Cons
Expensive premiums
|Rating Factor
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|Fitch
|N/A
|A-
|A.M. Best
|A
|A
|Moody’s
|N/A
|A2
|S&P
|A
|A
|J.D. Power
|868 (Farmers)
|872
Foremost and Liberty Mutual are not included on the list of 10 cheapest car insurance companies from 2021. That said, the companies provide attractive pricing to specific segments of the market, like those with clean records and excellent credit. Foremost caters to high-risk drivers, and Liberty Mutual looks to win over college-educated homeowners with multiple cars.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age
Your age affects the price you see on your monthly car insurance bill. Generally, older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and are more likely to be homeowners. All three of these factors tend to decrease driver rates. Teenagers tend to pay more for liability insurance than experienced drivers spend on full coverage because they are seen as higher risk drivers.
Rates by age group from Foremost and Liberty Mutual follow a similar pattern. Teens pay the highest rates, which gradually reduce with experience. As drivers near retirement, the rates start to climb again as driving skills begin to deteriorate. The best monthly rate Foremost offers is $109 for those in their 50s, while Liberty Mutual offers $163 per month for drivers in their 60s.
|Age Group
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|Teen
|$345
|$503
|20s
|$127
|$261
|30s
|$116
|$208
|40s
|$122
|$204
|50s
|$109
|$182
|60s
|$124
|$163
|70s
|$143
|$173
|80s
|$156
|$177
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender
Another factor to think about while purchasing coverage is your gender. Although the pricing difference between men and women is marginal in most cases, it can be substantial at certain insurance companies. Because males, particularly young men, drive more dangerously than women, insurers raise premiums to compensate for the increased risk.
Women pay $2 less every month at Foremost than men, resulting in a marginal price break. At Liberty Mutual, rates for women undercut rates for men by $17 per month, which comes out to $204 less per year. That said, both of the car insurance providers are much more expensive than the national average rates for men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
Foremost is an intelligent choice for those who wish to devote as few hard-earned dollars as possible to auto insurance. Men who choose Foremost over Liberty Mutual save an average of $1,524 per year on car insurance. Foremost is still much costlier than the national average, so men may want to compare multiple insurance companies that offer reasonably priced insurance.
|Gender
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Men
|$129
|$256
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
The most cost-effective solution is Foremost. Women who choose the insurer over Liberty Mutual save $112 monthly, or $1,344 each year. That said, both insurers are much more expensive than the $78 per month national average. Foremost is $49 more per month, while Liberty Mutual is over 3 times pricier. You should check out the competition for even lower rates.
|Gender
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Women
|$127
|$239
|$78
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurance agents will tell you that driving more results in higher premiums because increased time on the road raises the risk of accident involvement. In most cases, this logic related to increased mileage is spot on. That said, the rates you pay at different mileage levels may ultimately vary significantly from one insurance provider to the next.
Foremost does not seem to factor in how much policyholders drive when calculating rates. Underwriters are probably prioritizing another rating factor, or the company is simply applying a standard rate for mileage across the board. On the other hand, at Liberty Mutual, mileage is more influential, with significant price fluctuations at every level.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Do you have a lengthy commute or a love for weekend road trips? If so, you may want to look at Foremost and its $127 per month fee. Foremost would save you $145 per month, or $1,740 per year, compared to Liberty Mutual. Both companies offer more expensive rates than the national average of $78 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$127
|$272
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
For infrequent commuters and remote professionals, Foremost is also the best option in comparison to Liberty Mutual. Rates from Foremost saves drivers with low mileage at least $108 per month, and $1,296 per year. Both car insurance providers ask their policyholders to pay rates much higher than the national average, regardless of annual mileage.
|Annual Mileage
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|5,000
|$125
|$233
|$78
|10,000
|$127
|$242
|$78
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score
Unless you live in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts, your credit score will affect your car insurance costs. In those three states, the practice is prohibited, but insurance providers consider credit everywhere else. Drivers with outstanding scores earn the best deals. However, even if you have less-than-ideal credit, you can find affordable quotes with a tool like Insurify.
As you might expect, the rates by credit tier shown below reveal that those with the best credit pay the least for car insurance and that prices increase as individuals go down the credit ladder. Rates from Foremost and Liberty Mutual, as well as the national average, mirror this trend. Regardless of credit tier, both insurance providers surpass the national average.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Once again, Foremost is the best option for affordable rates. On average, monthly rates from Foremost for drivers with excellent credit are $98 less than Liberty Mutual, totaling up to $1,176 less yearly. After looking at the national average for drivers with excellent and good credit, you can see you may be better off comparing quotes from more than these two companies.
|Credit Tier
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Excellent
|$103
|$201
|$60
|Good
|$121
|$214
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Foremost is a solid landing spot for folks who are building their credit. You’ll save at least $134 each month by choosing Foremost over Liberty Mutual. However, Foremost is $47 costlier than the $78 per month national average for drivers with average credit. Additionally, Foremost is $42 pricier than the $102 monthly national average for poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Average
|$125
|$259
|$78
|Poor
|$162
|$311
|$120
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving history from the previous three to five years plays a crucial role in determining your insurance premiums. Although it may seem obvious, a clean driving record is your gateway to the most affordable rates. Conversely, tracking down a cost-effective insurance policy becomes much more difficult if your driving record contains past driving incidents.
What are the prices if you have a spotless record? And what happens if that perfect record changes? For policyholders with Foremost and Liberty Mutual, monthly rates will vary depending on driver history in relation to speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. Find out what Foremost and Liberty Mutual offer by driver history in the charts below.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
If you’re a responsible driver with no recorded incidents, the decision between the two insurance providers is pretty straightforward. Foremost’s $125 monthly charge is $115 less than Liberty Mutual’s rate. However, Foremost is $47 pricier than the national average of $78. Adding multiple insurers to your shopping list may be the wisest strategy for safe drivers.
|Driver Type
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$125
|$240
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
When drivers get a speeding ticket, prices unfortunately tend to increase. With a speeding ticket recorded in your recent driving history, Foremost offers an average rate of $157 per month, which is $122 cheaper than the rate offered by Liberty Mutual. This price difference adds up to $1,464 less with Foremost per year. Rates from both companies exceed the national average.
|Driver Type
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$157
|$279
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Perhaps your antilock brakes jammed up or you failed to stop in time. Regardless of the at-fault accident specifics, you may be concerned about rising rates. Unless your insurer offers accident forgiveness, rates will almost certainly go up. Liberty Mutual has top-tier accident forgiveness, but it is still $59 pricier than Foremost. Rates from both companies exceed the national average.
|Driver Type
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$230
|$289
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Rates from Foremost for policyholders with a past recorded DUI are unusual in comparison to typical industry standards. Rates after a DUI are actually lower than rates after an at-fault accident. Although Foremost exceeds the national average by $30 per month, it is cheaper than Liberty Mutual by $327 cheaper per month and $3,924 per year.
|Driver Type
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|National Average
|DUI
|$143
|$470
|$155
Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Foremost Discounts
Electronic payment
Go paperless
Homeowner
Multi-policy (bundling your auto insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or business insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Pay in full
Preferred driver
Safe driver
Liberty Mutual Discounts
Claims-free
Early shopper
Good student
Homeowner
Military
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Online purchase
Preferred payment
Paperless policy
RightTrack
Student away at school
Violation free
|Discount
|Foremost
|Liberty Mutual
|Claim-free
|Early signing
|Electronic payment
|Go paperless/Paperless policy
|Good student
|Homeowner
|Military
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle/Multi-car
|Online purchase
|Pay in full
|Preferred driver
|Preferred payment
|RightTrack
|Safe driver
|Student away at school
|Violation-free
Our Methodology and How We Compared Foremost and Liberty Mutual
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a comprehensive insurance analysis, Foremost emerges victorious. Foremost’s average monthly rate is $128, and Liberty Mutual’s is $247. However, your price will be determined by your driving history, age, location, and more. For instance, those in rural Connecticut will likely pay less than drivers in New York City.
According to the Insurify Composite Score—our internal rating system that factors in financial strength, NAIC reviews, the claims process, and more—both insurers tie with scores of 82. That said, Foremost is cheaper, and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company has better overall customer satisfaction. You should perhaps quote both before choosing your preferred insurance company.
The easiest way to compare auto insurance quotes for various coverage options is to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you can get personalized quotes from Foremost and Liberty Mutual, as well as other providers like The Hartford, National General, State Farm, USAA, Safeco, and more. The best part? You can compare quotes in a matter of minutes.