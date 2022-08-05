Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

Foremost is the clear winner for affordable prices in every data-evaluated category. Foremost’s average monthly car insurance rate is $128, which is $119 less than Liberty Mutual’s $247 monthly price tag. Both companies are pricier than the national average of $69 per month, but you might be surprised at the low rates both can offer, depending on your coverage level.

Foremost and Liberty Mutual are not included on the list of 10 cheapest car insurance companies from 2021. That said, the companies provide attractive pricing to specific segments of the market, like those with clean records and excellent credit. Foremost caters to high-risk drivers, and Liberty Mutual looks to win over college-educated homeowners with multiple cars.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Your age affects the price you see on your monthly car insurance bill. Generally, older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and are more likely to be homeowners. All three of these factors tend to decrease driver rates. Teenagers tend to pay more for liability insurance than experienced drivers spend on full coverage because they are seen as higher risk drivers.

Rates by age group from Foremost and Liberty Mutual follow a similar pattern. Teens pay the highest rates, which gradually reduce with experience. As drivers near retirement, the rates start to climb again as driving skills begin to deteriorate. The best monthly rate Foremost offers is $109 for those in their 50s, while Liberty Mutual offers $163 per month for drivers in their 60s.

Age Group Foremost Liberty Mutual Teen $345 $503 20s $127 $261 30s $116 $208 40s $122 $204 50s $109 $182 60s $124 $163 70s $143 $173 80s $156 $177

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Another factor to think about while purchasing coverage is your gender. Although the pricing difference between men and women is marginal in most cases, it can be substantial at certain insurance companies. Because males, particularly young men, drive more dangerously than women, insurers raise premiums to compensate for the increased risk.

Women pay $2 less every month at Foremost than men, resulting in a marginal price break. At Liberty Mutual, rates for women undercut rates for men by $17 per month, which comes out to $204 less per year. That said, both of the car insurance providers are much more expensive than the national average rates for men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Foremost is an intelligent choice for those who wish to devote as few hard-earned dollars as possible to auto insurance. Men who choose Foremost over Liberty Mutual save an average of $1,524 per year on car insurance. Foremost is still much costlier than the national average, so men may want to compare multiple insurance companies that offer reasonably priced insurance.

Gender Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average Men $129 $256 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

The most cost-effective solution is Foremost. Women who choose the insurer over Liberty Mutual save $112 monthly, or $1,344 each year. That said, both insurers are much more expensive than the $78 per month national average. Foremost is $49 more per month, while Liberty Mutual is over 3 times pricier. You should check out the competition for even lower rates.

Gender Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average Women $127 $239 $78

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance agents will tell you that driving more results in higher premiums because increased time on the road raises the risk of accident involvement. In most cases, this logic related to increased mileage is spot on. That said, the rates you pay at different mileage levels may ultimately vary significantly from one insurance provider to the next.

Foremost does not seem to factor in how much policyholders drive when calculating rates. Underwriters are probably prioritizing another rating factor, or the company is simply applying a standard rate for mileage across the board. On the other hand, at Liberty Mutual, mileage is more influential, with significant price fluctuations at every level.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Do you have a lengthy commute or a love for weekend road trips? If so, you may want to look at Foremost and its $127 per month fee. Foremost would save you $145 per month, or $1,740 per year, compared to Liberty Mutual. Both companies offer more expensive rates than the national average of $78 per month.

Annual Mileage Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average 15,000-20,000 $127 $272 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For infrequent commuters and remote professionals, Foremost is also the best option in comparison to Liberty Mutual. Rates from Foremost saves drivers with low mileage at least $108 per month, and $1,296 per year. Both car insurance providers ask their policyholders to pay rates much higher than the national average, regardless of annual mileage.

Annual Mileage Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average 5,000 $125 $233 $78 10,000 $127 $242 $78

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

Unless you live in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts, your credit score will affect your car insurance costs. In those three states, the practice is prohibited, but insurance providers consider credit everywhere else. Drivers with outstanding scores earn the best deals. However, even if you have less-than-ideal credit, you can find affordable quotes with a tool like Insurify.

As you might expect, the rates by credit tier shown below reveal that those with the best credit pay the least for car insurance and that prices increase as individuals go down the credit ladder. Rates from Foremost and Liberty Mutual, as well as the national average, mirror this trend. Regardless of credit tier, both insurance providers surpass the national average.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Once again, Foremost is the best option for affordable rates. On average, monthly rates from Foremost for drivers with excellent credit are $98 less than Liberty Mutual, totaling up to $1,176 less yearly. After looking at the national average for drivers with excellent and good credit, you can see you may be better off comparing quotes from more than these two companies.

Credit Tier Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average Excellent $103 $201 $60 Good $121 $214 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Foremost is a solid landing spot for folks who are building their credit. You’ll save at least $134 each month by choosing Foremost over Liberty Mutual. However, Foremost is $47 costlier than the $78 per month national average for drivers with average credit. Additionally, Foremost is $42 pricier than the $102 monthly national average for poor credit.

Credit Tier Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average Average $125 $259 $78 Poor $162 $311 $120

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history from the previous three to five years plays a crucial role in determining your insurance premiums. Although it may seem obvious, a clean driving record is your gateway to the most affordable rates. Conversely, tracking down a cost-effective insurance policy becomes much more difficult if your driving record contains past driving incidents.

What are the prices if you have a spotless record? And what happens if that perfect record changes? For policyholders with Foremost and Liberty Mutual, monthly rates will vary depending on driver history in relation to speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. Find out what Foremost and Liberty Mutual offer by driver history in the charts below.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

If you’re a responsible driver with no recorded incidents, the decision between the two insurance providers is pretty straightforward. Foremost’s $125 monthly charge is $115 less than Liberty Mutual’s rate. However, Foremost is $47 pricier than the national average of $78. Adding multiple insurers to your shopping list may be the wisest strategy for safe drivers.

Driver Type Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average Clean Record $125 $240 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

When drivers get a speeding ticket, prices unfortunately tend to increase. With a speeding ticket recorded in your recent driving history, Foremost offers an average rate of $157 per month, which is $122 cheaper than the rate offered by Liberty Mutual. This price difference adds up to $1,464 less with Foremost per year. Rates from both companies exceed the national average.

Driver Type Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average Speeding Ticket $157 $279 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Perhaps your antilock brakes jammed up or you failed to stop in time. Regardless of the at-fault accident specifics, you may be concerned about rising rates. Unless your insurer offers accident forgiveness, rates will almost certainly go up. Liberty Mutual has top-tier accident forgiveness, but it is still $59 pricier than Foremost. Rates from both companies exceed the national average.

Driver Type Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average At-Fault Accident $230 $289 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Rates from Foremost for policyholders with a past recorded DUI are unusual in comparison to typical industry standards. Rates after a DUI are actually lower than rates after an at-fault accident. Although Foremost exceeds the national average by $30 per month, it is cheaper than Liberty Mutual by $327 cheaper per month and $3,924 per year.

Driver Type Foremost Liberty Mutual National Average DUI $143 $470 $155

