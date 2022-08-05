Compare Erie vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare Erie vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

Erie is cheaper than The Hartford for all types of drivers. Drivers with all credit scores and all types of infractions on their driving records are likely to find cheaper rates at Erie. In most cases, premiums with The Hartford are more than double Erie’s premiums. However, keep in mind that The Hartford policies include more coverage.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Erie is one of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed. GEICO, USAA, and State Farm are all close competitors when it comes to average rates. The Hartford charges higher premiums than the national average, but we believe the company provides good value due to the extra coverage included with a standard policy.

Compare Erie vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers have the least experience on the road, and that leads to more claims. Teen drivers are more likely to be in a car accident than any other age group, so they pay the most for car insurance coverage. Drivers in their 50s and 60s pay the lowest auto insurance rates, while premiums increase slightly for older drivers.

Keep in mind that The Hartford only offers car insurance to drivers aged 50 and older. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on age.

Age Group Erie The Hartford Teen $85 N/A 20s $49 N/A 30s $43 N/A 40s $38 N/A 50s $36 $52 60s $39 $64 70s $45 $93 80+ $51 $122

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Erie offers cheaper insurance premiums to drivers of all ages, but the difference is especially significant for older drivers. Elderly policyholders at The Hartford pay more than twice as much for insurance coverage as elderly policyholders at Erie. Even motorists in their 50s pay about $16 less per month at Erie.

Compare Erie vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Car insurance companies typically consider your gender when setting your car insurance rates. Women pay slightly lower rates over the course of their lives, but especially when they’re young. That’s because teen males are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal crash as teen females. Find the average rates by gender from Erie and The Hartford in the chart below.

Which is cheapest for men?

Erie is cheaper than The Hartford for men. In fact, The Hartford’s premiums are nearly double Erie’s premiums for men. The Hartford is also $16 more expensive than the national average, while Erie insurance costs $32 less than the national average for men.

Gender Erie The Hartford National Average Men $49 $97 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

While The Hartford offers lower premiums to women than men, Erie is still cheaper for women by $38. Average car insurance rates from Erie are lower than the national average by $29. The Hartford, on the other hand, is $9 more expensive than the national average rate for women.

Gender Erie The Hartford National Average Women $49 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

Auto insurance companies ask for your estimated annual mileage when you apply for a policy. While this has a minimal effect on rates, some companies offer cheaper premiums to low-mileage drivers. If you don’t drive often, you may save even more by enrolling in a usage-based safe driving program that tracks your mileage.

The Hartford offers this option in some states, so ask your insurance agent if you’re eligible. Erie offers rewards for safe driving behavior, which can also save you money. But if you’re curious what each company charges based on estimated mileage, here are the average premiums at Erie and The Hartford based on policyholder mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Erie is cheaper than The Hartford for high-mileage drivers. Erie also beats the national average by $29. The Hartford, on the other hand, is $9 more expensive than the national average rate for high-mileage drivers.

Annual Mileage Erie The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $49 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Neither Erie nor The Hartford reduce rates for policyholders with a low estimated mileage. But Erie is cheaper than The Hartford for low-mileage drivers. Erie’s rates are lower than the national average rate by $29, while The Hartford is $9 more expensive than the industry average.

Annual Mileage Erie The Hartford National Average 5,000 $49 $87 $78 10,000 $49 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, car insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates. That score is based on information in your credit report, such as your payment history. The reason for this isn’t that insurers are worried about you paying your bill. Rather, research shows a correlation between poor credit and high claims-filing.

Since drivers with bad credit file more claims, car insurance companies charge them higher rates. Keep in mind that some states, such as California, prohibit this practice. That said, here’s what you can expect on average from Erie and The Hartford based on your credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with good credit pay cheaper rates at Erie than at The Hartford. For drivers with excellent credit, rates at Erie are half as costly as The Hartford premiums. Erie offers rates lower than the national average by $26 for drivers with excellent credit, while The Hartford offers drivers with excellent credit rates that are $11 more expensive than the national average.

Credit Tier Erie The Hartford National Average Excellent $34 $71 $60 Good $42 $80 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

While both companies hike up rates for policyholders with poor credit, The Hartford charges them particularly high premiums, costing $22 more than the national average and $47 more than Erie coverage. Erie offers rates lower than the national average for drivers with poor and average credit scores.

Credit Tier Erie The Hartford National Average Poor $95 $142 $120 Average $48 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Erie vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurance companies look at your driving record to determine whether you’re a safe driver. If you have infractions such as speeding tickets or DUIs on your record, auto insurers will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates. Drivers with a clean record, on the other hand, get the best deals.

Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts you can use to offset high rates if you have violations on your record. These include discounts for taking a driving course or enrolling in a telematics program. Also, bear in mind that every insurer will assess your record differently. Here’s what Erie and The Hartford are charging drivers based on the violations they’ve incurred.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Safe drivers pay much cheaper rates at Erie on average, considering the company offers rates cheaper than the national average. The Hartford, on the other hand, is $9 more expensive than the national average.

Driver Type Erie The Hartford National Average Clean Record $48 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Erie offers very generous rates to drivers with a recorded speeding ticket, while The Hartford increases rates to be around $15 more expensive than the national average. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you could pay more than double if you choose The Hartford over Erie.

Driver Type Erie The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $55 $119 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Erie charges less than half of what The Hartford charges drivers who have a recorded at-fault accident. Erie also offers rates lower than the national average by $48. The Hartford, on the other hand, charges drivers with accidents on their records $32 more than the industry average.

Driver Type Erie The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $145 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that typically requires your insurance company to file an SR-22 on your behalf, so it makes sense why insurers charge higher rates to drivers with a recorded DUI. Erie is more lenient with drivers with past DUIs than The Hartford, charging $69 less than the national average. The Hartford charges $20 less than the national average.

Driver Type Erie The Hartford National Average DUI $86 $135 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

If you have a DUI on your record, you may also consider getting an auto insurance quote from State Farm, which charges less than both Erie and The Hartford on average. If you want to see your individual rate with all three companies, you can easily get customized car insurance quotes from Insurify in just a few minutes.