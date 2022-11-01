4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Queen Creek, AZ, for 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Maria Sanchez is a personal finance writer specializing in auto, home, and renters insurance. With a special interest in educational content, Maria distills complex financial information to be more accessible to the greater public. She holds degrees from the University of Massachusetts and the London School of Economics.
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Queen Creek is $255 per month or $3,060 yearly.

  • Car insurance in Queen Creek is $20 more than the average monthly cost in Arizona.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Queen Creek on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Queen Creek, AZ

On average, a policy costs around $255 each month, but this price depends on a number of things. For example, you’ll likely see costs changing depending on whether you get the minimum amount of liability coverage or opt for extra add-ons like vandalism protection. Keep reading to find out how to get the best price and the easiest way to compare rates online.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$161
Liberty Mutual
$199
Progressive
$201
Nationwide
$234
State Auto
$243

Cheap Car Insurance Arizona

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Queen Creek, AZ

What is the cheapest car insurance in Queen Creek?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Queen Creek, with rates starting at $161 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Even though the average monthly cost of car insurance in Queen Creek is $255, there are still plenty of ways you can get a cheaper premium without having to compromise on your insurance needs. Insurers often charge different prices for the same policy, so be sure check out car insurance quotes from multiple insurance agencies so you can save.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$161
Liberty Mutual$199
Progressive$201
Nationwide$234
State Auto$243
Mile Auto$119
Clearcover$132
Freedom National$164
Kemper Preferred$182
Midvale Home & Auto$185
Sun Coast$188
Safeco$202
MetLife$202
Novo$210
Acuity$224
GAINSCO$228
Mercury$243
Bristol West$256
Direct Auto$280
Dairyland$295
Infinity$297
SafeAuto$297
Hallmark$302
Kemper Specialty$331
AssuranceAmerica Protect$336
AssuranceAmerica$340
Kemper$368
Commonwealth Casualty$374
The General$387
Stillwater$480
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona

Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Queen Creek Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

There are plenty of reasons that you might see rates higher or lower than the average price. Unfortunately, having a poor driving record can really affect how much you pay for your insurance policy[2]. If your history shows a long list of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other violations, providers will see you as high-risk and much more expensive for them to insure.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$234
Speeding Ticket$314
At-Fault Accident$342
DUI$466
See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Arizona

DUI Car Insurance Arizona

Queen Creek Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Aside from your driving history, another factor that could impact how much you pay for your policy is your credit score. While some states have outlawed using credit as a way to determine the cost of insurance products, most states—like Arizona—still use it as an indicator of financial health and responsibility[3]. Sadly, people with lower scores tend to see higher rates.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$199
Good$235
Average$258
Poor$308
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Queen Creek

Getting the coverage you need shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Some policyholders opt for bundling their auto insurance with existing policies, like home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and more. You can hunt for discounts and avoid extra add-ons, like comprehensive coverage, and just go for the bare minimum liability coverage.

You shouldn’t have to compromise on your insurance needs just to get a policy that fits your budget. Insurify makes it easy to compare car insurance quotes from different companies so you can compare rates side by side and find the coverage and price that work for you. You don’t need a big brand name like Allstate, Farmers Insurance, or State Farm for a quality policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • State law requires all Arizona drivers to carry car insurance. Abiding by the rules shouldn’t mean having to break the bank or require you to skimp on your insurance needs just to fit your budget. Insurify makes it easy to get a good deal. In a few minutes, you can compare quotes from different insurers online to get the best rate, all without ever having to pick up the phone.

  • On average, car insurance in Queen Creek costs around $255 per month or $3,060 per year, but this number is different for each person depending on a number of factors, like your age, credit score, driving history, and more. No matter what, every Arizona driver needs coverage if they get behind the wheel, so make sure to take the time to compare quotes before buying.

  • If you see rates that are higher than average, it could be due to a number of different reasons. The type of car you drive, where you drive it, and even your unique driving habits can all affect the quotes you get from insurance companies. For example, driving a flashy sports car in a big and crowded city can cost a driver big-time, especially for teen drivers.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Online Traffic School, Inc. - Arizona. "Benefits of Attending Arizona Traffic School." Accessed July 28, 2022
  3. Consumer Protection Division Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide - How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information." Accessed July 28, 2022
