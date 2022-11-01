Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Bullhead City, AZ, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bullhead City is $121 per month or $1,452 yearly.
Car insurance in Bullhead City is $114 less than the average monthly cost in Arizona.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Bullhead City on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Bullhead City, AZ
Trying to find cheap car insurance in Bullhead City can be a chore. Drivers often don’t know where to look for information, and even when they find it, they don’t know if they’re making a fair comparison. Insurify makes this process easy by allowing users to compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers in one place in a few minutes.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bullhead City, AZ
What is the cheapest car insurance in Bullhead City?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Bullhead City, with rates starting at $101 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
As you begin your research to find the cheapest car insurance, you will want to compare the rates of several car insurance companies. This gives you the best opportunity to find the best rates that suit your insurance needs. Below, we provide information about insurance providers in Bullhead City, plus their average monthly auto insurance rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$101
|Bristol West
|$102
|Travelers
|$105
|Nationwide
|$112
|Liberty Mutual
|$117
|Dairyland
|$133
|State Auto
|$163
|Mile Auto
|$68
|Clearcover
|$86
|Freedom National
|$92
|MetLife
|$96
|GAINSCO
|$98
|AssuranceAmerica
|$102
|Sun Coast
|$102
|AssuranceAmericaProtect
|$105
|Novo
|$107
|Kemper
|$109
|Kemper Specialty
|$110
|Safeco
|$111
|Mercury
|$111
|Direct Auto
|$114
|Stillwater
|$118
|SafeAuto
|$125
|Kemper Preferred
|$131
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$132
|Foremost
|$133
|The General
|$135
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$140
|Hallmark
|$161
|Infinity
|$201
|Acuity
|$221
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Bullhead City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Having a clean driving record is one of the best ways to find cheap car insurance in Bullhead City[2]. As you begin to add marks to your driving record, such as a DUI or a speeding ticket, you will see the cost of your auto policy begin to increase. The table below summarizes how derogatory marks can affect your average monthly cost.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$151
|At-Fault Accident
|$165
|DUI
|$225
** **
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Arizona
Bullhead City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just as marks on your driving record can drive up the monthly cost of your car insurance, having a lower credit score can do the same[3]. In the table below, we summarize how the different tiers of credit can affect the average rate of a driver’s insurance policy when looking for cheap car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$94
|Good
|$111
|Average
|$122
|Poor
|$189
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bullhead City
As with any purchase, choosing which insurance provider to use for your car insurance coverage should start with plenty of research. The problem that drivers often have is that it can be daunting to know where to start the search. That’s where quote-comparison sites come into play. Insurify allows users to compare auto insurance providers side-by-side in a few minutes.
Drivers can also save by keeping an eye out for any available discounts, like bundling their auto insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Bullhead City is to compare quotes from different providers. Insurance companies will often offer different rates for the same coverage, so it’s important to find one that will offer you the best rate given your individual driver details.
The cost for car insurance in Bullhead City can be different from provider to provider. The lowest cost for auto insurance on average is $68 per month, and the highest is $221 per month. Your individual rate will likely be different than the averages above given your unique driver details.
Some of the main factors that can drive up the cost of your car insurance are derogatory marks on your driving record and a lower credit score. Insurify provides the rates from providers in Bullhead City so you can make the best choice for cheap car insurance based on your driving situation and insurance needs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Arizona Driver. "Benefits of Attending Arizona Traffic School." Accessed June 17, 2022
- Consumer Protection Division - Arizona Department of Insurance. "CONSUMER GUIDE HOW INSURANCE COMPANIES USE CREDIT INFORMATION ." Accessed June 17, 2022