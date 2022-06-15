4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Arizona is a southwestern expanse of desert famous for its unique cacti, dry climate, and perhaps most notably, the stunning Grand Canyon. While coastal states usually get attention for their access to the ocean, there is something special to be said about the magical desert scenes that Arizona offers.
When driving down the scenic Route 66 or maybe making your way to nearby Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or Albuquerque, the last thing you want to do is worry about problems with your car. Arizona is a popular pit stop for road trips and national parks, so make sure you have the right auto insurance to protect you and your vehicle from accidents, theft, and the like.
With Insurify, you can look up and compare the best auto insurance options with free car insurance quotes tailored to your needs. Unlike other sites that make you enter detail after detail while giving you the runaround, Insurify provides options for affordable car insurance quotes with full coverage - for free and without all the hassle. Keep reading to find out more about average rates and what providers are available for Arizona car insurance.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Arizona is Clearcover.
Clearcover is the cheapest insurer on average in Arizona, with average rates of $127 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Arizona
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$127
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$181
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$183
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$205
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$129
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$207
|76
|7
|Foremost Signature
|$163
|72
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Arizona?
In Arizona, Clearcover and Travelers tend to have very low rates for drivers on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on multiple factors like your age, gender, credit score, and driving record.
Car insurance rates vary by state and rely on a number of different factors. For example, being a high-risk driver (determined by driving history) or living in cities with many young drivers can spike liability insurance rates. Getting caught driving under the influence (DUI) can also lead companies to charge a higher insurance rate to protect against property damage liability.
It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
Clearcover is a data-driven insurance provider that uses artificial intelligence and big data to provide cheap car insurance that fits its customers’ needs. Customers share positive reviews of receiving quality liability coverage and affordable auto insurance rates at a fraction of the cost of larger insurance companies, like GEICO, Allstate, or State Farm.
One of Clearcover’s greatest benefits is that it can process and provide policyholders with reimbursements in a matter of minutes, rather than weeks. Arizona insurance holders can file their claims in Clearcover’s app and receive their reimbursement in less than a week.
Here are the average quotes from Clearcover for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$183
|Drivers Over 60
|$106
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$118
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$179
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$159
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$131
Nationwide
Nationwide offers great services and programs, like On Your Side Claims, which gives a written guarantee on repairs, and On Your Side Review, which allows customers to check in with an insurance professional annually to review coverage options.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
SmartRide: Customers earn an instant 10 percent discount when they enroll and are incentivized to drive safely, providing a discount of up to 40 percent.
SmartMiles: Insured drivers pay a flexible monthly rate while still meeting the state minimum insurance requirements. The price depends on how many miles they drive.
Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$297
|Drivers Over 60
|$135
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$174
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$238
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$239
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$199
Safeco
Safeco’s standard auto insurance policy covers medical payments, which can be helpful in the case of bodily injury liability or if an accident occurs and a driver is in need of collision coverage. (As always, there are coverage limits, so talk to an insurance professional if you are an uninsured motorist looking for other options regarding motorist coverage.) This standard policy also covers property damage.
Optionally, Safeco policyholders can choose to add on extra policy benefits that cover collision, comprehensive coverage, new vehicle replacement, and rental car reimbursement.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Accident forgiveness: Safeco waives the first accident on your policy after a set number of years.
Claims-free cashback: Policyholders who file no claims over a six-month review period can receive a check for 2.5 percent of their policy premium (up to 5 percent annually).
Diminishing deductible: Policyholders who have no claims filed against their policy can receive a decrease in their collision deductible of up to $500.
Here are the average quotes from Safeco for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$303
|Drivers Over 60
|$128
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$235
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$223
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$182
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual’s standard auto insurance policy can help cover:
Medical payments: In the case you’re hurt in a car accident, some of your medical costs can be covered.
Bodily injury liability: Also known as liability car insurance, this can help cover the cost of the other driver’s property and bodily injuries if you’re at fault.
Property damage: In the case you destroy someone else’s property in an accident, this coverage helps with the cost.
Other options for full coverage can include policy add-ons for new car replacement, accident forgiveness, and services from the Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund.
Here are the average quotes from Liberty Mutual for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$325
|Drivers Over 60
|$135
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$197
|Driver With Prior Accident
|$245
|Driver With Prior Speeding Ticket
|$240
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$216
Travelers
Travelers offers a number of insurance policies in addition to auto, including coverage on liability for home, condo, renters, and landlords. This could be a good option for the average American family if they have a number of assets, as Travelers encourages bundling policies.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy discount: Bundling additional policies, like homeowners or renters insurance, can help save up to 13 percent on auto insurance.
Safe driver discount: A household that goes claim-free (no accidents, violations, or major comprehensive claims) for three to five years can be rewarded by this discount.
Here are the average quotes from Travelers for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$181
|Drivers Over 60
|$111
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$122
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$157
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$178
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$135
State Auto
State Auto offers three different levels of insurance protection, which makes it easy for policyholders to decide which coverage best fits their lifestyle and budget:
Standard: customizable auto protection
Protection Plus: basic auto protection with a few extras
AutoXtended Premier: extended, high-limit auto protection
(Note that State Auto will be acquired by Liberty Mutual, which may change some of this information.)
Top discounts that the company offers include:
State Auto Safety 360: Policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount by enrolling, in addition to up to 50 percent off their auto-renewal premium by having a safe driving score.
Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$384
|Drivers Over 60
|$134
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$352
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$323
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$221
Foremost Signature
Foremost Signature’s auto insurance provides roadside assistance, repair and referral networks, replacement coverage for total loss, and identity theft protection services. Additional options include new car replacement, special parts replacement, enhanced car rental damage coverage, and more.
(Note that Foremost Signature Auto & Home has been acquired by the Farmers Insurance Group and controls its business.)
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Good driver rewards, automated payment discounts, and multi-product and multi-policy savings
Special discounts of 15 percent on average depending on where you work or which associations you belong to
Here are the average quotes from Foremost Signature for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$239
|Drivers Over 60
|$110
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$151
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$189
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$214
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$176
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Arizona
As we’ve seen with car insurance premiums, deductible costs vary depending on any previous car accidents, if you have a clean driving record free of tickets, and the driver’s age. It is also important to take location into account when calculating a policy. For example, major cities with universities and more teen drivers can see more expensive annual costs.
|City
|Average annual premium
|Phoenix
|$844
|Tucson
|$1,521
|Sedona
|$1,286
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
With more than 600 car insurance companies in the market, finding the right auto insurance provider can be overwhelming. That’s why Insurify put together an easy guide of the top car insurance companies in Arizona. That way, Arizona drivers have access to affordable car insurance that still provides minimum coverage - with the smallest amount of hassle.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Spend just five minutes on Insurify’s trusted service site telling us about you, your car, and your coverage preferences. Let Insurify do the work to instantly deliver side-by-side quotes from several national and regional auto insurance companies.
Insurify helps people save time and money. Be sure to read through your car insurance discounts and policy coverage recommendations before buying online or over the phone. You can also talk to an insurance professional.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Insurify Composite Score system, Clearcover is the best car insurance company in Arizona with a score of 97 out of 100.
Clocking in at a low average cost of $76.00 per month, Metromile is the cheapest car insurance company in Arizona.
Arizona drivers have endless options when it comes to customizable car insurance policies. Use Insurify’s tools to help figure out which auto insurance provider and plan is best for you and your lifestyle.
It’s easy! Use Insurify to get free car insurance quote comparisons. You’ll receive accurate quotes and discounts from top insurance companies in minutes!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.