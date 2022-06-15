Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Arizona? In Arizona, Clearcover and Travelers tend to have very low rates for drivers on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on multiple factors like your age, gender, credit score, and driving record.

Car insurance rates vary by state and rely on a number of different factors. For example, being a high-risk driver (determined by driving history) or living in cities with many young drivers can spike liability insurance rates. Getting caught driving under the influence (DUI) can also lead companies to charge a higher insurance rate to protect against property damage liability.

It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $127 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover is a data-driven insurance provider that uses artificial intelligence and big data to provide cheap car insurance that fits its customers’ needs. Customers share positive reviews of receiving quality liability coverage and affordable auto insurance rates at a fraction of the cost of larger insurance companies, like GEICO, Allstate, or State Farm.

One of Clearcover’s greatest benefits is that it can process and provide policyholders with reimbursements in a matter of minutes, rather than weeks. Arizona insurance holders can file their claims in Clearcover’s app and receive their reimbursement in less than a week.

Here are the average quotes from Clearcover for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $183 Drivers Over 60 $106 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $118 Drivers With a Prior Accident $179 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $159 Drivers With Average Credit $131

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $181 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide offers great services and programs, like On Your Side Claims, which gives a written guarantee on repairs, and On Your Side Review, which allows customers to check in with an insurance professional annually to review coverage options.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

SmartRide: Customers earn an instant 10 percent discount when they enroll and are incentivized to drive safely, providing a discount of up to 40 percent.

SmartMiles: Insured drivers pay a flexible monthly rate while still meeting the state minimum insurance requirements. The price depends on how many miles they drive.

Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $297 Drivers Over 60 $135 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $174 Drivers With a Prior Accident $238 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $239 Drivers With Average Credit $199

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $183 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco’s standard auto insurance policy covers medical payments, which can be helpful in the case of bodily injury liability or if an accident occurs and a driver is in need of collision coverage. (As always, there are coverage limits, so talk to an insurance professional if you are an uninsured motorist looking for other options regarding motorist coverage.) This standard policy also covers property damage.

Optionally, Safeco policyholders can choose to add on extra policy benefits that cover collision, comprehensive coverage, new vehicle replacement, and rental car reimbursement.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Accident forgiveness: Safeco waives the first accident on your policy after a set number of years.

Claims-free cashback: Policyholders who file no claims over a six-month review period can receive a check for 2.5 percent of their policy premium (up to 5 percent annually).

Diminishing deductible: Policyholders who have no claims filed against their policy can receive a decrease in their collision deductible of up to $500.

Here are the average quotes from Safeco for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $303 Drivers Over 60 $128 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $161 Drivers With a Prior Accident $235 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $223 Drivers With Average Credit $182

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $205 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual’s standard auto insurance policy can help cover:

Medical payments: In the case you’re hurt in a car accident, some of your medical costs can be covered.

Bodily injury liability: Also known as liability car insurance, this can help cover the cost of the other driver’s property and bodily injuries if you’re at fault.

Property damage: In the case you destroy someone else’s property in an accident, this coverage helps with the cost.

Other options for full coverage can include policy add-ons for new car replacement, accident forgiveness, and services from the Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund.

Here are the average quotes from Liberty Mutual for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $325 Drivers Over 60 $135 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $197 Driver With Prior Accident $245 Driver With Prior Speeding Ticket $240 Drivers With Average Credit $216

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $129 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers offers a number of insurance policies in addition to auto, including coverage on liability for home, condo, renters, and landlords. This could be a good option for the average American family if they have a number of assets, as Travelers encourages bundling policies.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy discount: Bundling additional policies, like homeowners or renters insurance, can help save up to 13 percent on auto insurance.

Safe driver discount: A household that goes claim-free (no accidents, violations, or major comprehensive claims) for three to five years can be rewarded by this discount.

Here are the average quotes from Travelers for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $181 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $122 Drivers With a Prior Accident $157 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $178 Drivers With Average Credit $135

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $207 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers three different levels of insurance protection, which makes it easy for policyholders to decide which coverage best fits their lifestyle and budget:

Standard: customizable auto protection Protection Plus: basic auto protection with a few extras AutoXtended Premier: extended, high-limit auto protection

(Note that State Auto will be acquired by Liberty Mutual, which may change some of this information.)

Top discounts that the company offers include:

State Auto Safety 360: Policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount by enrolling, in addition to up to 50 percent off their auto-renewal premium by having a safe driving score.

Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $384 Drivers Over 60 $134 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $161 Drivers With a Prior Accident $352 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $323 Drivers With Average Credit $221

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Foremost Signature Average Monthly Cost: $163 Insurify Composite Score: 72

Foremost Signature’s auto insurance provides roadside assistance, repair and referral networks, replacement coverage for total loss, and identity theft protection services. Additional options include new car replacement, special parts replacement, enhanced car rental damage coverage, and more.

(Note that Foremost Signature Auto & Home has been acquired by the Farmers Insurance Group and controls its business.)

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Good driver rewards, automated payment discounts, and multi-product and multi-policy savings

Special discounts of 15 percent on average depending on where you work or which associations you belong to

Here are the average quotes from Foremost Signature for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $239 Drivers Over 60 $110 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $151 Drivers With a Prior Accident $189 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $214 Drivers With Average Credit $176

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.