Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best and cheapest car insurance in Washington? In Washington, Travelers offers good customer service, reliably pays claims, and generally has low rates for car insurance. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on a number of factors like your age, gender, location, and driving record.

Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of Washington’s best car insurance companies for 2022 based on their ICS. We recommend that you don’t limit your search for car insurance providers to just these three, however. There are a lot of insurers that offer competitive rates and discounts to policyholders with good driving records, new drivers, and in a lot of cases, high-risk drivers.

You should also ask yourself “How much car insurance do I need?” before you begin your search. Insurify can assist you in picking your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $158 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Since 1925, Nationwide has grown from a small mutual auto insurance company primarily serving Ohio farmers to one of the world’s largest insurance and financial companies. Nationwide offers car insurance policies as well as home insurance, renters, motorcycle, pet, farmers, and commercial insurance.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Defensive driving

Safe driver

Accident-free

Good student

SmartMiles (flexible rates based on how much you drive)

Nationwide’s car insurance average rates are competitive in several different driver categories. Washington drivers over 60 year of age and drivers with no prior violations save the most on their insurance premiums with Nationwide on average while young drivers save the least.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $238 Drivers Over 60 $127 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $155 Drivers With a Prior Accident $204 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $202 Drivers With Average Credit $168

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $165 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, offers a number of benefits to Washington drivers from minimum liability policies to full coverage. The company sells its auto insurance coverage exclusively through independent agents and also offers homeowners insurance to help policyholders save more money. From a cost perspective, Safeco is a good choice for experienced (over 60 years old) drivers and those with a clean driving record. Washington drivers with average credit also typically pay less than $200 a month for Safeco coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Accident prevention course

Vehicles with safety features

Accident forgiveness

Diminishing deductible

Safeco’s rates are competitive with other insurers. Younger and safe drivers in particular might find Safeco’s rates especially appealing.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $269 Drivers Over 60 $134 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $145 Drivers With a Prior Accident $228 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $207 Drivers With Average Credit $179

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $254 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual has been in the car insurance business for more than 100 years and is one of the more well-known companies in the industry. The insurer offers coverage that it deems not only affordable but also customizable. Liberty Mutual provides Washington drivers with personalized service and digital tools to better help them select and use their car insurance.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Advanced safety features

Alternative energy (hybrid or electric vehicle)

Anti-theft device

Accident-free

Violation-free

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Pay-in-full

Liberty Mutual’s vast menu of discounts could potentially offset some of the higher average monthly costs in many of the following driver categories. Washington drivers over 60 years old pay much less per month on average than others.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $416 Drivers Over 60 $149 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $247 Drivers With a Prior Accident $289 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $274 Drivers With Average Credit $263

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $137 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers has helped its policyholders protect their belongings for more than 165 years. The company has 30,000 employees and another 13,500 independent agents and brokers working throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland to serve its customers. Travelers provides full car insurance coverage as well as home, motorcycle, boat, umbrella insurance, and more.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Homeownership

Safe driver

Continuous insurance

Good student

New car

Hybrid vehicle

As with many car insurance companies, Washington drivers over 60 pay the least per month on average with Travelers. Drivers in many categories will pay less than $200 per month on average for Travelers car insurance in Washington, however.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $174 Drivers Over 60 $115 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $130 Drivers With a Prior Accident $164 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $179 Drivers With Average Credit $148

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 National General Average Monthly Cost: $165 Insurify Composite Score: 58

National General might not be as well known as some of the other car insurance companies on this list, but it has provided car insurance coverage for more than 80 years. The insurer sells coverage both online and over the phone with an agent. National General also offers personalized coverage and a variety of car insurance discounts to help its policyholders save more on their premiums.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Anti-theft

Paid-in-full

Affinity (membership)

Safe driver

Auto pay

National General offers a favorable car insurance rate for Washington drivers over 60 years old, good drivers (no prior violations), and drivers with at least average credit.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $283 Drivers Over 60 $110 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $153 Drivers With a Prior Accident $230 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $179 Drivers With Average Credit $168

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 The General Average Monthly Cost: $182 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

The General has been providing car insurance coverage for almost 60 years and currently insures more than one million drivers. The company, an affiliate of American Family Insurance, is known for welcoming drivers with less-than-perfect credit scores or driving records, including drivers who other insurance companies won’t cover. The General provides quotes online or over the phone with its more than 100 agents and representatives across the U.S.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safety features

Multi-car

Previously insured (if you’ve had insurance elsewhere for the past five years)

Defensive driving course

Safe driver

Academic achievement/good student

The General welcomes all drivers seeking auto insurance, regardless of driving or credit history, but drivers over 60 pay the lowest average monthly cost based on Insurify’s data.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $265 Drivers Over 60 $130 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $158 Drivers With a Prior Accident $273 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $236 Drivers With Average Credit $185

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.