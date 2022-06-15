4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
There is no shortage of car insurance companies for Washington drivers to choose from. With multiple options, it’s best to explore as many as possible instead of just a few before purchasing a car insurance policy to get the best rates. The benefits of widening your search for an insurer include discovering companies that you might not be aware of that could offer you a significantly lower premium.
On average, your car insurance rates in Washington state can range from $136 to $339 per month. Your rate will depend on your driving history, your vehicle, your coverage, where you live, and your insurer. Overall, Washington drivers pay an average rate of $223 per month for car insurance.
You can use Insurify to save time looking for the best car insurance rates. Our online insurance comparison platform lets you search and compare dozens of free car insurance quotes to find cheap car insurance. Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to get an estimate on what you should expect to pay. Let the experts help you choose the right Washington insurance company today!
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Washington is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Washington, with average rates of $157 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Washington
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$158
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$165
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$254
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$137
|80
|5
|National General
|$165
|58
|6
|The General
|$182
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best and cheapest car insurance in Washington?
In Washington, Travelers offers good customer service, reliably pays claims, and generally has low rates for car insurance. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on a number of factors like your age, gender, location, and driving record.
Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of Washington’s best car insurance companies for 2022 based on their ICS. We recommend that you don’t limit your search for car insurance providers to just these three, however. There are a lot of insurers that offer competitive rates and discounts to policyholders with good driving records, new drivers, and in a lot of cases, high-risk drivers.
You should also ask yourself “How much car insurance do I need?” before you begin your search. Insurify can assist you in picking your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
Since 1925, Nationwide has grown from a small mutual auto insurance company primarily serving Ohio farmers to one of the world’s largest insurance and financial companies. Nationwide offers car insurance policies as well as home insurance, renters, motorcycle, pet, farmers, and commercial insurance.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Defensive driving
Safe driver
Accident-free
Good student
SmartMiles (flexible rates based on how much you drive)
Nationwide’s car insurance average rates are competitive in several different driver categories. Washington drivers over 60 year of age and drivers with no prior violations save the most on their insurance premiums with Nationwide on average while young drivers save the least.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$238
|Drivers Over 60
|$127
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$155
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$204
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$202
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$168
Safeco
Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, offers a number of benefits to Washington drivers from minimum liability policies to full coverage. The company sells its auto insurance coverage exclusively through independent agents and also offers homeowners insurance to help policyholders save more money. From a cost perspective, Safeco is a good choice for experienced (over 60 years old) drivers and those with a clean driving record. Washington drivers with average credit also typically pay less than $200 a month for Safeco coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Accident prevention course
Vehicles with safety features
Accident forgiveness
Diminishing deductible
Safeco’s rates are competitive with other insurers. Younger and safe drivers in particular might find Safeco’s rates especially appealing.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$269
|Drivers Over 60
|$134
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$145
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$228
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$207
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$179
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual has been in the car insurance business for more than 100 years and is one of the more well-known companies in the industry. The insurer offers coverage that it deems not only affordable but also customizable. Liberty Mutual provides Washington drivers with personalized service and digital tools to better help them select and use their car insurance.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Advanced safety features
Alternative energy (hybrid or electric vehicle)
Anti-theft device
Accident-free
Violation-free
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Pay-in-full
Liberty Mutual’s vast menu of discounts could potentially offset some of the higher average monthly costs in many of the following driver categories. Washington drivers over 60 years old pay much less per month on average than others.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$416
|Drivers Over 60
|$149
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$247
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$289
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$274
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$263
Travelers
Travelers has helped its policyholders protect their belongings for more than 165 years. The company has 30,000 employees and another 13,500 independent agents and brokers working throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland to serve its customers. Travelers provides full car insurance coverage as well as home, motorcycle, boat, umbrella insurance, and more.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeownership
Safe driver
Continuous insurance
Good student
New car
Hybrid vehicle
As with many car insurance companies, Washington drivers over 60 pay the least per month on average with Travelers. Drivers in many categories will pay less than $200 per month on average for Travelers car insurance in Washington, however.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$174
|Drivers Over 60
|$115
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$130
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$164
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$179
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$148
National General
National General might not be as well known as some of the other car insurance companies on this list, but it has provided car insurance coverage for more than 80 years. The insurer sells coverage both online and over the phone with an agent. National General also offers personalized coverage and a variety of car insurance discounts to help its policyholders save more on their premiums.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Anti-theft
Paid-in-full
Affinity (membership)
Safe driver
Auto pay
National General offers a favorable car insurance rate for Washington drivers over 60 years old, good drivers (no prior violations), and drivers with at least average credit.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$283
|Drivers Over 60
|$110
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$230
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$179
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$168
The General
The General has been providing car insurance coverage for almost 60 years and currently insures more than one million drivers. The company, an affiliate of American Family Insurance, is known for welcoming drivers with less-than-perfect credit scores or driving records, including drivers who other insurance companies won’t cover. The General provides quotes online or over the phone with its more than 100 agents and representatives across the U.S.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safety features
Multi-car
Previously insured (if you’ve had insurance elsewhere for the past five years)
Defensive driving course
Safe driver
Academic achievement/good student
The General welcomes all drivers seeking auto insurance, regardless of driving or credit history, but drivers over 60 pay the lowest average monthly cost based on Insurify’s data.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$265
|Drivers Over 60
|$130
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$158
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$273
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$236
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$185
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Washington
Where you live will factor into how much you pay for car insurance in Washington, all the way down your city. In Washington, the average monthly car insurance rate can range from $171 (Bellingham) to $276 (Federal Way). You might notice that some of the bigger cities in the state, like Seattle and Tacoma, have higher monthly costs. That’s in part because the more dense an area, the more vehicles there are, which leads to higher premiums.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Auburn
|$237
|Bellevue
|$228
|Bellingham
|$171
|Everett
|$226
|Federal Way
|$276
|Kennewick
|$174
|Kent
|$253
|Lakewood
|$246
|Lynnwood
|$225
|Olympia
|$179
|Puyallup
|$231
|Renton
|$251
|Seattle
|$241
|Spokane
|$180
|Tacoma
|$252
|Vancouver
|$198
|Yakima
|$172
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping for the best auto insurance in Washington might seem challenging or time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. All you have to do is use Insurify’s insurance marketplace to help you find the exact coverage and deductible you need.
Decide what coverages are best for you and get customized quotes accordingly. For example, suppose you wanted to add liability insurance, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, or other full-coverage car insurance to your policy.
You can! Then, compare the insurance policies side by side to see which company has the policy that best meets your needs at the best price.
Finally, it’s simple to choose your coverage limits and buy the policy online. In many cases, you can print your insurance certificate immediately.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company is the one that fits your needs and your budget. Only you can decide that. Based on prices, sales, and the claims process, however, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in Washington, according to its Insurify Composite Score.
Auto insurance rates for Washington auto insurance will depend on several factors like where you live, your driving history, and the type of vehicle you have. The cheapest auto insurance for you might be expensive for someone else, and vice versa.
Your car insurance should at least meet Washington’s state minimum insurance requirements for bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Ideally, you should get higher limits for your auto insurance policy to better protect yourself and others in the event of an accident—particularly one with an uninsured driver. Purchasing more than the minimum coverage can also help cover medical payments and motorist bodily injury, among others.
Getting the best cheap auto insurance in Washington isn’t hard if you know where to look. Compare multiple plans and coverage options in one place with Insurify's comparison platform. Best of all, it does all the heavy lifting for you, so you aren’t stuck checking insurance providers individually. Get started shopping for car insurance now.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.