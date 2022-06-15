Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in South Dakota: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in South Dakota

How much is gap insurance in South Dakota? The average policyholder in South Dakota pays $165 per month for a car insurance policy with gap insurance. However, what you pay for car insurance will depend on a variety of factors, such as your age and your driving record.

Shown in this table are two companies that any South Dakota driver should put on their list when looking for an auto insurance company to underwrite a full-coverage policy on their leased vehicle.

Even if they don’t always offer the best rates, legacy insurance companies like State Farm, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and USAA also sell gap insurance, boast high J.D. Power customer service rankings, and have discounts for teen drivers and bundling opportunities with renters and homeowners insurance, too.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in South Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $140 Dairyland $183

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

