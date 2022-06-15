Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Oregon: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Let’s say you take out a car loan to buy a new car for $17,000 with a small down payment: only $1,000. Great! From the minute you hit the road for the first time, depreciation diminishes the car’s value. Six months later, your car gets stolen, and it’s a total loss. You have comprehensive coverage, so you get reimbursed, but it’s only for $12,000, and your loan balance is $14,500.

Gap insurance is for the “gap” between the loan balance and the car’s market value. In this case, gap insurance covers the $2,500 that is still owed to the lender after the insurance payout for the car’s value. When your car is worth less than the amount owed to your lender, you have what’s called “negative equity” in the car. This is why many lenders require gap insurance.