4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Are you looking for an affordable state to live in? Mississippi is one of the cheapest places in the country, from the cost of housing to higher education and child care. The Magnolia State can help you stretch your dollars when it comes to the daily cost of living. It’s also known for good food, Southern charm, and mild winters.
Mississippi drivers also enjoy relatively cheap car insurance, with Mississippi falling very close to the national average of car insurance rates. Residents of Mississippi spend less than their neighbors in Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas. But there’s still an incentive to look for savings - no matter how much you’re paying for Mississippi car insurance, there’s always a discount you might qualify for or lower car insurance quotes you can search for. If you're shopping for car insurance coverage in Mississippi, check out our guide to finding the best auto insurance rates.
Lowering your car insurance premiums starts with getting quotes from insurance providers, whether you want the state minimum coverage or a full-coverage insurance policy. Find the best cheap car insurance by exploring quotes with Insurify, an easy-to-use tool that helps you find the best rates. Anyone can use Insurify to find affordable car insurance, from good drivers with clean driving records and good credit to high-risk drivers with poor credit, at-fault accidents, or DUIs in their driving history.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Mississippi is Clearcover.
National General is the cheapest insurer on average in Mississippi, with average rates of $100 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Mississippi
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$410
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$184
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$152
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$269
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$146
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$172
|76
|7
|National General
|$100
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Mississippi?
National General, Safeco and State Auto offer some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Mississippi on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The Mississippi auto insurance landscape offers plenty of options for cheap auto insurance, from national firms like Allstate, State Farm, Progressive, GEICO, and USAA to more regional choices like the Mississippi Farm Bureau and Alfa.
However, not all auto insurance companies are equally good. We researched the financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings for Mississippi’s insurance options so you don’t have to. These Mississippi insurance companies took the top spots in our ranking.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
Clearcover is a new car insurance company that offers different levels of coverage in a few states. It offers a great digital experience, with a highly rated mobile app and a quote process that only takes a few minutes. If you prefer to manage your car insurance experience on your smartphone, you’ll love Clearcover.
It doesn’t have as many coverage options as a large insurance company might, but it does have several options that are worth calling out. One of them is alternate transport coverage, which the company offers in lieu of rental car coverage - with Clearcover, you aren’t limited to renting a car. The company will give you money to help you get around in whatever mode you choose.
The company’s policies are underwritten by Response Indemnity of California and Lyndon Southern, which are both owned by Fortegra, an older company with strong financial footing. That means you don’t have to worry about Clearcover having enough money to pay your claims, even though Clearcover itself is a newer company.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safe driving
Paying in full upfront
Paperless statements
Installing safety features
Military discount
Your premiums from Clearcover may vary depending on your driving history, credit score, and other factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$584
|Drivers Over 60
|$299
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$375
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$538
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$563
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$412
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the best insurance companies in Mississippi. It has fewer complaints than we expected for such a large insurer, and it also beats the national average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies. Nationwide can provide a wide range of policies, from minimum coverage to comprehensive coverage, and you can also choose from additional coverage areas to customize your policy so it fits your lifestyle. One of these additional coverage areas is called Vanishing Deductible, and it lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 over time by driving safely and not causing accidents.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling multiple policies together
Installing anti-theft devices
Using automatic payment
Remaining accident-free
Being a good student
Taking a defensive driving course
Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories. For instance, teen drivers tend to pay more, while older policyholders usually pay less.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$325
|Drivers Over 60
|$148
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$176
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$261
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$298
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$201
Safeco
Safeco is known for offering affordable rates, and the company received fewer customer complaints than expected for an organization of its size. It’s affiliated with Liberty Mutual, which is the sixth-largest auto insurance provider in the country.
Safeco’s policies run the gamut from the state minimum insurance requirements up to full coverage. You can also supplement your policy with add-on coverage, which includes features like a diminishing deductible if you don’t file claims and accident forgiveness for people with no prior history of accidents or violations.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling multiple policies together
Insuring multiple cars
Being a safe driver
Taking an accident prevention course
Using Teen Safety Rewards (young drivers only)
Adding anti-theft devices
Safeco’s average rates vary depending on your individual risk profile, including your age, driving record, and more.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$251
|Drivers Over 60
|$111
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$138
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$212
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$205
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$155
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the sixth biggest auto insurer in the nation by number of policies written. Choose from a spectrum of policies, from the minimum coverage limits to complete coverage. Add-on options include Better Car Replacement, which will reimburse you for a car that’s one model year newer than the one you totaled and with 15,000 fewer miles on it.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowners discount
Being a member of the U.S. military
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Installing safety features
Avoiding accidents and traffic violations
Bundling multiple policies (such as auto and home insurance) or insuring multiple cars
Liberty Mutual’s rates will vary depending on your personal risk factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$462
|Drivers Over 60
|$146
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$251
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$328
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$340
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$265
Travelers
Travelers is one of the most well-known names in car insurance and is also one of the largest providers of auto insurance policies in the U.S. You can tailor your policy to fit your situation with many choices in discounts and coverage options. Travelers also had fewer than expected complaints to state regulators for a company its size. The robust website and mobile app let you manage your account from your phone or computer.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Buying multiple policies from Travelers or insuring more than one car
Owning a home
Being a safe driver
Not having gaps in coverage
Owning or leasing a hybrid car
Buying a new car
Paying electronically, upfront, or on time
Maintaining at least a B average while in high school or college
Travelers’ premiums vary depending on how old you are and your driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$188
|Drivers Over 60
|$120
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$138
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$175
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$202
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$153
State Auto
State Auto offers the usual car insurance policies, including required bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability insurance, and it also offers some extras that you can find in other packages. For example, their AutoXtended endorsement includes things like bail bonds coverage, accident forgiveness, and coverage for customized equipment that was installed outside the factory or a dealership (such as an upgraded stereo). Its “prime of life” program offers great discounts and coverage to customers over 45 at no additional cost.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Insuring more than one vehicle
Bundling auto insurance with home or umbrella coverage
Anti-theft devices
Completing an accident prevention course
Here’s what you can expect to pay with State Auto.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$246
|Drivers Over 60
|$241
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$139
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$288
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$245
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$184
National General
National General specializes in insuring high-risk drivers. It even offers affordable rates to first-time DUI offenders who complete a safe driving program and substance abuse therapy. Its insurance policies are widely available, and it also offers SR-22 forms.
The company has several unique offerings, but one of the most interesting is that it covers food, lodging, and travel up to a daily limit so you won’t be stranded after suffering a covered claim.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Paying your whole premium up front
Insuring multiple vehicles
Taking a defensive driving course
Using electronics that track your mileage
Installing anti-theft features in your car
National General’s rates vary widely depending on your profile but are generally affordable.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$152
|Drivers Over 60
|$57
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$90
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$146
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$134
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$96
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of car insurance in Mississippi varies depending on where you live. For example, people in Jackson pay an average of $219 a month, while rates in Biloxi are closer to $184 a month.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Biloxi
|$252
|Gulfport
|$268
|Hattiesburg
|$219
|Jackson
|$248
|Meridian
|$215
|Oxford
|$209
|Tupelo
|$227
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Getting quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find an affordable car insurance policy. You need to be able to ask questions and compare policies against each other to find the best balance between low premiums and coverage options.
Explore your options with Insurify, which makes the process easy and painless. Answer a few questions about yourself, and get quotes from all the top insurance companies.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Frequently Asked Questions
Good car insurance is about more than low premiums. The best insurer for you will have high customer satisfaction ratings, an easy claims process, and plenty of tools to help you manage your account with ease.
The cheapest car insurance rates depend on different factors, such as driving history, credit score, deductible, and age. That’s why getting quotes from several companies is the best thing you can do when you’re shopping around for car insurance.
You need to make sure you buy insurance that meets state minimum insurance requirements for bodily injury liability, property damage liability coverage, personal injury protection, uninsured motorist coverage, and underinsured motorist coverage. Your insurance should protect you in case you’re hit by uninsured drivers, and it’s also a good idea to invest in collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. You can use collision insurance regardless of fault.
Many insurers offer discounts for things like insuring multiple vehicles, being a veteran, and more. Ask prospective insurers about discounts you might qualify for to get a better idea of what you would pay as a customer.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.