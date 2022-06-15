Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Mississippi? National General, Safeco and State Auto offer some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Mississippi on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The Mississippi auto insurance landscape offers plenty of options for cheap auto insurance, from national firms like Allstate, State Farm, Progressive, GEICO, and USAA to more regional choices like the Mississippi Farm Bureau and Alfa.

However, not all auto insurance companies are equally good. We researched the financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings for Mississippi’s insurance options so you don’t have to. These Mississippi insurance companies took the top spots in our ranking.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $410 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover is a new car insurance company that offers different levels of coverage in a few states. It offers a great digital experience, with a highly rated mobile app and a quote process that only takes a few minutes. If you prefer to manage your car insurance experience on your smartphone, you’ll love Clearcover.

It doesn’t have as many coverage options as a large insurance company might, but it does have several options that are worth calling out. One of them is alternate transport coverage, which the company offers in lieu of rental car coverage - with Clearcover, you aren’t limited to renting a car. The company will give you money to help you get around in whatever mode you choose.

The company’s policies are underwritten by Response Indemnity of California and Lyndon Southern, which are both owned by Fortegra, an older company with strong financial footing. That means you don’t have to worry about Clearcover having enough money to pay your claims, even though Clearcover itself is a newer company.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driving

Paying in full upfront

Paperless statements

Installing safety features

Military discount

Your premiums from Clearcover may vary depending on your driving history, credit score, and other factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $584 Drivers Over 60 $299 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $375 Drivers With a Prior Accident $538 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $563 Drivers With Average Credit $412

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $184 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is one of the best insurance companies in Mississippi. It has fewer complaints than we expected for such a large insurer, and it also beats the national average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power studies. Nationwide can provide a wide range of policies, from minimum coverage to comprehensive coverage, and you can also choose from additional coverage areas to customize your policy so it fits your lifestyle. One of these additional coverage areas is called Vanishing Deductible, and it lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 over time by driving safely and not causing accidents.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies together

Installing anti-theft devices

Using automatic payment

Remaining accident-free

Being a good student

Taking a defensive driving course

Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories. For instance, teen drivers tend to pay more, while older policyholders usually pay less.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $325 Drivers Over 60 $148 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $176 Drivers With a Prior Accident $261 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $298 Drivers With Average Credit $201

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $152 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is known for offering affordable rates, and the company received fewer customer complaints than expected for an organization of its size. It’s affiliated with Liberty Mutual, which is the sixth-largest auto insurance provider in the country.

Safeco’s policies run the gamut from the state minimum insurance requirements up to full coverage. You can also supplement your policy with add-on coverage, which includes features like a diminishing deductible if you don’t file claims and accident forgiveness for people with no prior history of accidents or violations.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies together

Insuring multiple cars

Being a safe driver

Taking an accident prevention course

Using Teen Safety Rewards (young drivers only)

Adding anti-theft devices

Safeco’s average rates vary depending on your individual risk profile, including your age, driving record, and more.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $251 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $138 Drivers With a Prior Accident $212 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $205 Drivers With Average Credit $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $269 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the sixth biggest auto insurer in the nation by number of policies written. Choose from a spectrum of policies, from the minimum coverage limits to complete coverage. Add-on options include Better Car Replacement, which will reimburse you for a car that’s one model year newer than the one you totaled and with 15,000 fewer miles on it.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowners discount

Being a member of the U.S. military

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Installing safety features

Avoiding accidents and traffic violations

Bundling multiple policies (such as auto and home insurance) or insuring multiple cars

Liberty Mutual’s rates will vary depending on your personal risk factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $462 Drivers Over 60 $146 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $251 Drivers With a Prior Accident $328 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $340 Drivers With Average Credit $265

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $146 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is one of the most well-known names in car insurance and is also one of the largest providers of auto insurance policies in the U.S. You can tailor your policy to fit your situation with many choices in discounts and coverage options. Travelers also had fewer than expected complaints to state regulators for a company its size. The robust website and mobile app let you manage your account from your phone or computer.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Buying multiple policies from Travelers or insuring more than one car

Owning a home

Being a safe driver

Not having gaps in coverage

Owning or leasing a hybrid car

Buying a new car

Paying electronically, upfront, or on time

Maintaining at least a B average while in high school or college

Travelers’ premiums vary depending on how old you are and your driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $188 Drivers Over 60 $120 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $138 Drivers With a Prior Accident $175 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $202 Drivers With Average Credit $153

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $172 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers the usual car insurance policies, including required bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability insurance, and it also offers some extras that you can find in other packages. For example, their AutoXtended endorsement includes things like bail bonds coverage, accident forgiveness, and coverage for customized equipment that was installed outside the factory or a dealership (such as an upgraded stereo). Its “prime of life” program offers great discounts and coverage to customers over 45 at no additional cost.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Insuring more than one vehicle

Bundling auto insurance with home or umbrella coverage

Anti-theft devices

Completing an accident prevention course

Here’s what you can expect to pay with State Auto.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $246 Drivers Over 60 $241 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $139 Drivers With a Prior Accident $288 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $245 Drivers With Average Credit $184

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $100 Insurify Composite Score: 58

National General specializes in insuring high-risk drivers. It even offers affordable rates to first-time DUI offenders who complete a safe driving program and substance abuse therapy. Its insurance policies are widely available, and it also offers SR-22 forms.

The company has several unique offerings, but one of the most interesting is that it covers food, lodging, and travel up to a daily limit so you won’t be stranded after suffering a covered claim.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Paying your whole premium up front

Insuring multiple vehicles

Taking a defensive driving course

Using electronics that track your mileage

Installing anti-theft features in your car

National General’s rates vary widely depending on your profile but are generally affordable.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $152 Drivers Over 60 $57 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $90 Drivers With a Prior Accident $146 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $134 Drivers With Average Credit $96

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.