Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in New Albany, IN, for 2022

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.