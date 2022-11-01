Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in New Albany, IN, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Albany is $144 per month or $1,728 annually.
Car insurance in New Albany is $18 less than the average cost of insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in New Albany on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in New Albany, IN
Auto insurance in Indiana is cheaper than it is in most states. Drivers who take the time to compare car insurance quotes can find very affordable premiums. The key is finding the insurance company that will offer you a policy that’s both affordable and fits your insurance needs.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Albany, IN
What is the cheapest car insurance in New Albany?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in New Albany, with rates starting at $98 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
In this table, you can see what providers are quoting for auto insurance coverage in New Albany. These figures give you a sense of the average rates that you can expect from a given insurance company, but your personal car insurance quote will depend on a variety of factors—some of which we’ll get into later on.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|98
|Progressive
|$128
|Dairyland
|$149
|Liberty Mutual
|$151
|Nationwide
|$173
|Grange
|$77
|Stillwater
|$80
|Clearcover
|$88
|Elephant
|98
|Kemper Preferred
|$114
|Acuity
|$119
|Safeco
|$120
|SafeAuto
|$129
|GAINSCO
|$132
|Traders
|$133
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$136
|Direct Auto
|$137
|Kemper Specialty
|$140
|USH&C
|$144
|First Chicago
|$161
|Bristol West
|$164
|Hallmark
|$167
|Jupiter
|$174
|Kemper
|$177
|AssuranceAmerica
|$182
|The General
|$182
|Foremost
|$182
|State Auto
|$205
|AAA
|$238
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
New Albany Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you’ve been in a car accident in the past few years, insurance companies might raise your rates[2]. In New Albany, an at-fault car accident on your record will raise your insurance rates by quite a bit, and a speeding ticket will do almost as much damage. DUIs, predictably, don’t help much either. For the cheapest possible insurance, make sure to keep a clean driving record.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$133
|Speeding Ticket
|$178
|At-Fault Accident
|$194
|DUI
|$265
New Albany Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Have you heard that your credit score will impact your auto insurance premiums? For New Albany drivers, this is certainly the case[3]. The table below showcases how excellent credit can score you lower auto insurance rates. This is because insurance policies are in part priced on how reliably the insurance provider thinks you will pay your bills.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$113
|Good
|$134
|Average
|$147
|Poor
|$228
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in New Albany
If you’re shopping for cheap car insurance coverage in New Albany, there insurance agencies to choose from. And, of course, you want a cheap premium, but insurance policies need to be robust to be worth your money. With Indiana being one of the more affordable states for insurance coverage, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice coverage options for a cheap rate.
But to find the best match for your insurance needs and budget, you’ll want to consult Insurify for help. It searches the New Albany insurance landscape to find car insurance quotes personalized to your coverage options, location, driving record, and eligible discounts.
Frequently Asked Questions
In general, cheap rates go to drivers who shop around. Another way to save quick money on auto insurance is to make sure you’re using one insurance agency for all your coverage needs. Insurance products like renters insurance and homeowners insurance are usually sold by companies that also sell car insurance, and those companies offer discounts for bundling.
In New Albany, car insurance coverage costs $144 on average. Your premium will depend on car accidents and other infractions on your driving history, your credit score, your coverage needs, and other factors. The insurance market in New Albany is crowded and competitive, so the best way to find the right deal for you is to compare quotes widely.
A car accident on your driving record will generally spike your auto insurance rates, and bad credit won’t help you, either. At-fault car accidents usually stay on your record for three to five years. A DUI will also mark you to insurance companies as a high-risk motorist, especially if you need a lot of liability coverage.
Insurify Insights
How New Albany Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in New Albany, Indiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how New Albany drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in New Albany
#54
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#50
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#54
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#58
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. New Albany drivers rank 41 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with an accident: 9.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. New Albany drivers rank 54 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, New Albany drivers rank 43 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, New Albany drivers rank 50 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, New Albany drivers rank 54 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with a speeding ticket: 7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; New Albany drivers rank 28 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with clean record: 76.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. New Albany drivers rank 12 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in New Albany with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.08%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
