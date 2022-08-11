4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAllstate Vs Progressive
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAllstate Vs Progressive

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Courtney Roy
Written by
Courtney Roy
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Courtney Roy
Insurance Writer
Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated August 11, 2022

Allstate vs. Progressive: A Summary

Allstate and Progressive are leading companies in the auto insurance industry, and both ranked in the top five insurers by market share. Both companies have found a way to succeed despite the ever-changing modern insurance landscape. However, they have their relative pros and cons, so we’ve lined up all the data to help you compare car insurance and find the best rate.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Allstate$5882
Progressive$7880
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Allstate

As one of the largest insurers, Allstate provides coverage to millions of policyholders across the country. Perhaps, they choose the company because of features like a mobile app, deductible rewards, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, and Allstate’s Drivewise telematics discount.

Pros

  • Considerably lower rates

  • Ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers

Not the best option for

  • Relatively high rates for drivers with a DUI

Progressive

Consumers pick Progressive for its variety of perks and coverage options, such as the Name Your Price Tool, accident forgiveness, vanishing deductibles, and gap insurance. Also, their Snapshot telematics discount honors customers with reduced premiums for being safe drivers.

Pros

  • Unique Name Your Price Tool

  • More insurance discounts

Cons

  • Slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Rating FactorAllstateProgressive
FitchA+AA
A.M. BestA+A+
Moody’sAa3Aa
S&PAA-AA
J.D. Power870856

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive lands in the number nine spot on our list because it’s one of the best car insurance companies for senior drivers. Although Allstate misses the list, it’s a top company for Uber and Lyft drivers looking for rideshare coverage. Also, young drivers get robust coverage and a pretty decent deal with Allstate.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

After a detailed insurance comparison, Allstate is the clear winner. From the summary above, you may have noticed Allstate’s average monthly rate came in at $58, while Progressive is $20 higher, at $78. Allstate’s price is below the national average of $69, while Progressive is above it by $9 per month.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Both Allstate and Progressive offer potential policyholders budget-friendly insurance products. While Progressive makes the list for the cheapest, Allstate also offers low rates. So, it’s probably a wise idea to quote both, as long as you keep in mind that your final price will be based on your age, location, and unique driving profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Because insurers understand that experienced drivers are typically better drivers, they include age in the cost reflected on your auto insurance quote. As a result, car insurance rates are highest for those under 25. In fact, young drivers often pay more for bodily injury and property damage liability (liability only) than older drivers do for full coverage.

Some quick analysis of the table below reveals a similar pattern. Prices drop as you age until you hit retirement and the golden years. Consequently, both companies gave their best rate to those in their 50s, with Allstate charging $50 and Progressive $61. But teens paid about twice the lowest rate at Allstate and over four times the cheapest rate at Progressive.

Age GroupAllstateProgressive
Teen$124$246
20s$56$79
30s$56$80
40s$53$70
50s$50$61
60s$52$65
70s$58$78
80s$69$82
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

Another variable that may affect your auto insurance premiums is your gender. Car insurance prices for men and women varied little in general. Nonetheless, some insurance companies place a stronger emphasis on gender. Because statistics reveal that younger men are riskier drivers than women, insurers require somewhat higher premiums to mitigate the risk.

Allstate kicks up the price by $3 per month for men, representing a five percent difference. Remarkably, Allstate raises the cost by $1 for the women, translating to a one percent difference. Moreover, Allstate offers auto insurance rates that are under the national average for both groups, and Progressive lands above the national average for women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should put Allstate on their radar because it outdoes the national average by $22 per month, or $264 per year, and Progressive by $19 per month, or $228 per year. Progressive’s $78 per month translates into a cost that’s cheaper than the national average.

GenderAllstateProgressiveNational Average
Men$59$78$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

The low-cost choice for women is Allstate. The insurer’s average monthly rate for women is $56, translating to a price reduction of $22 per month off the national average and $23 per month less than Progressive. Progressive’s $79 would require women to pay $1 per month, or $12 per year, over the national average.

GenderAllstateProgressiveNational Average
Women$56$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, the more miles you clock, the higher the price of your insurance policy. When insurers assess risk, they assume that the more time you spend driving, the more likely you are to be involved in a car accident. However, all insurance providers have proprietary algorithms for factoring in yearly miles.

Unlike with some auto insurance companies, annual mileage doesn’t amount to that big a difference at Allstate and Progressive. Perhaps the companies use a base figure despite potential customers’ estimates for yearly mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you love driving long distances, or you simply have a long commute, Allstate’s going to be the provider to pick. At $56 per month, Allstate skates below the national average by $22 per month and Progressive by $23 per month. Progressive’s $79 per month makes it $264 per year costlier than the national average.

Annual MileageAllstateProgressiveNational Average
15,000-20,000$56$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers who put 10,000 miles or fewer on the odometer should get a quote from Allstate. It’s once again the cheaper option, at $56 per month. When choosing Allstate instead of Progressive, you save at least $22 per month. Also, Allstate is at least $22 cheaper than the national average, while Progressive is as expensive or slightly more than the national average.

Annual MileageAllstateProgressiveNational Average
5,000$56$78$78
10,000$56$79$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score

It’s no secret that excellent credit has its benefits, and getting a deal on your car insurance policy is just one more reason to aim for a high score. Nevertheless, even with imperfect credit, drivers can find an affordable premium.

The drivers with the best credit save the most money, and rates go up as scores go down. The trend is similar at Allstate, Progressive, and the national average. Allstate’s prices are well below the national average at every credit level, while Progressive stays slightly under throughout.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Allstate’s price for drivers with excellent credit translates to a $144 per year savings compared to the national average and a $60 savings versus Progressive. If you have good credit, Allstate is $216 per year cheaper than the national average and $204 less expensive than Progressive.

Credit TierAllstateProgressiveNational Average
Excellent$48$53$60
Good$53$70$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re working on your credit, Allstate is a safe bet. Drivers with average credit enjoy a $24 per month price break compared to the national average and a $23 break versus Progressive. Surprisingly, the most significant savings come for those with poor credit. Allstate’s $66 rate is $564 per year less than Progressive.

Credit TierAllstateProgressiveNational Average
Average$54$77$78
Poor$66$113$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

When insurers calculate rates, they factor your past driving behavior into your quote. That means those with accident-free driving records will score the most competitive rates. But even though moving violations, at-fault accidents, and DUIs kick up your insurance costs, you can track down a reasonable rate with Insurify.

Whether you have a perfect driving history or a few mishaps on your record, insurers like Allstate offer cost-effective ways to stay protected on the road. And Progressive does OK, but its prices are mostly above the national average, except if you have a DUI. In particular, compared to having a clean record, DUIs kicked the national average up by 69 percent.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Safe driving habits earn an economical price at Allstate. Allstate’s $54 is under the $78 national average and saves drivers $276 per year versus Progressive. Progressive is $1 less than the national average. After choosing Allstate, good drivers can save enough to afford uninsured motorist coverage as added protection.

Driver TypeAllstateProgressiveNational Average
Clean Record$54$77$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, Allstate’s $70 price tag is a quick way to save money. Allstate is $34 per month less than the national average and $29 less than Progressive.

Driver TypeAllstateProgressiveNational Average
Speeding Ticket$70$99$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Although Progressive has accident forgiveness, an accident raises it to $111, which is $29 per month, or $348 per year, above Allstate. After an at-fault accident, Allstate should be on the list of companies you get quotes from.

Driver TypeAllstateProgressiveNational Average
At-Fault Accident$82$111$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

No driving violation has more severe ramifications for your monthly insurance cost than a DUI. Fortunately, Progressive and Allstate really shine and offer prices that beat the national average. Remarkably, this is the one place Progressive is a better choice than Allstate. At $95, Progressive is $84 per year cheaper than Allstate.

Driver TypeAllstateProgressiveNational Average
DUI$102$95$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Allstate Discounts

  • Allstate eSmart

  • Antilock brakes

  • Anti-theft device

  • Early signing

  • EZ pay plan

  • FullPay

  • Good driver/Safe driving

  • Multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with other policies offered like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)

  • New car

  • Responsible payer

  • Smart student

Progressive Discounts

  • Automatic payments

  • Continuous insurance

  • Distant student

  • Good student discount

  • Homeowner

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy, bundling

  • Online quote

  • Paperless

  • Pay in full

  • Sign online

  • Snapshot: safe driver

  • Teen driver discount

DiscountAllstateProgressive
Antilock brake
Anti-theft device
Automatic payments
Continuous insurance/Responsible payer
Distant student
Early signing
EZ pay plan
Good student/Smart student
Homeowner
Multi-car
Multi-policy
New car
Online quote/Allstate eSmart
Paperless
Pay in full/FullPay
Safe driver/Good driver
Snapshot
Teen driver

Our Methodology and How We Compared Allstate and Progressive

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • After an in-depth insurance review, Allstate insurance is cheaper in every data-measured category, except for drivers with a DUI. The analysis factored in demographics and insurance coverage, and Allstate came out on top.

  • According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that evaluates claims satisfaction, reviews, and financial strength ratings, Allstate is the better company. Allstate manages to be cheaper than Progressive insurance, too. However, both companies have their unique pluses and minuses, so getting quotes from both insurers may be wise.

  • The quickest and easiest way to get a detailed side-by-side evaluation is to use a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you can find the best rates from these two companies, along with top insurance providers such as State Farm, GEICO, and USAA. With all the info right at your fingertips, you can make the best decision.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Courtney Roy
Written by
Courtney Roy

Insurance Writer

Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.

Learn More
Thomas Fitzgerald
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Thomas Fitzgerald
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterComparedelimiterAllstate Vs Progressive