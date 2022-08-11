Compare Allstate vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

After a detailed insurance comparison, Allstate is the clear winner. From the summary above, you may have noticed Allstate’s average monthly rate came in at $58, while Progressive is $20 higher, at $78. Allstate’s price is below the national average of $69, while Progressive is above it by $9 per month.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Both Allstate and Progressive offer potential policyholders budget-friendly insurance products. While Progressive makes the list for the cheapest, Allstate also offers low rates. So, it’s probably a wise idea to quote both, as long as you keep in mind that your final price will be based on your age, location, and unique driving profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Because insurers understand that experienced drivers are typically better drivers, they include age in the cost reflected on your auto insurance quote. As a result, car insurance rates are highest for those under 25. In fact, young drivers often pay more for bodily injury and property damage liability (liability only) than older drivers do for full coverage.

Some quick analysis of the table below reveals a similar pattern. Prices drop as you age until you hit retirement and the golden years. Consequently, both companies gave their best rate to those in their 50s, with Allstate charging $50 and Progressive $61. But teens paid about twice the lowest rate at Allstate and over four times the cheapest rate at Progressive.

Age Group Allstate Progressive Teen $124 $246 20s $56 $79 30s $56 $80 40s $53 $70 50s $50 $61 60s $52 $65 70s $58 $78 80s $69 $82

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

Another variable that may affect your auto insurance premiums is your gender. Car insurance prices for men and women varied little in general. Nonetheless, some insurance companies place a stronger emphasis on gender. Because statistics reveal that younger men are riskier drivers than women, insurers require somewhat higher premiums to mitigate the risk.

Allstate kicks up the price by $3 per month for men, representing a five percent difference. Remarkably, Allstate raises the cost by $1 for the women, translating to a one percent difference. Moreover, Allstate offers auto insurance rates that are under the national average for both groups, and Progressive lands above the national average for women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should put Allstate on their radar because it outdoes the national average by $22 per month, or $264 per year, and Progressive by $19 per month, or $228 per year. Progressive’s $78 per month translates into a cost that’s cheaper than the national average.

Gender Allstate Progressive National Average Men $59 $78 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

The low-cost choice for women is Allstate. The insurer’s average monthly rate for women is $56, translating to a price reduction of $22 per month off the national average and $23 per month less than Progressive. Progressive’s $79 would require women to pay $1 per month, or $12 per year, over the national average.

Gender Allstate Progressive National Average Women $56 $79 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, the more miles you clock, the higher the price of your insurance policy. When insurers assess risk, they assume that the more time you spend driving, the more likely you are to be involved in a car accident. However, all insurance providers have proprietary algorithms for factoring in yearly miles.

Unlike with some auto insurance companies, annual mileage doesn’t amount to that big a difference at Allstate and Progressive. Perhaps the companies use a base figure despite potential customers’ estimates for yearly mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you love driving long distances, or you simply have a long commute, Allstate’s going to be the provider to pick. At $56 per month, Allstate skates below the national average by $22 per month and Progressive by $23 per month. Progressive’s $79 per month makes it $264 per year costlier than the national average.

Annual Mileage Allstate Progressive National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $79 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers who put 10,000 miles or fewer on the odometer should get a quote from Allstate. It’s once again the cheaper option, at $56 per month. When choosing Allstate instead of Progressive, you save at least $22 per month. Also, Allstate is at least $22 cheaper than the national average, while Progressive is as expensive or slightly more than the national average.

Annual Mileage Allstate Progressive National Average 5,000 $56 $78 $78 10,000 $56 $79 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score

It’s no secret that excellent credit has its benefits, and getting a deal on your car insurance policy is just one more reason to aim for a high score. Nevertheless, even with imperfect credit, drivers can find an affordable premium.

The drivers with the best credit save the most money, and rates go up as scores go down. The trend is similar at Allstate, Progressive, and the national average. Allstate’s prices are well below the national average at every credit level, while Progressive stays slightly under throughout.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Allstate’s price for drivers with excellent credit translates to a $144 per year savings compared to the national average and a $60 savings versus Progressive. If you have good credit, Allstate is $216 per year cheaper than the national average and $204 less expensive than Progressive.

Credit Tier Allstate Progressive National Average Excellent $48 $53 $60 Good $53 $70 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re working on your credit, Allstate is a safe bet. Drivers with average credit enjoy a $24 per month price break compared to the national average and a $23 break versus Progressive. Surprisingly, the most significant savings come for those with poor credit. Allstate’s $66 rate is $564 per year less than Progressive.

Credit Tier Allstate Progressive National Average Average $54 $77 $78 Poor $66 $113 $120

Compare Allstate vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

When insurers calculate rates, they factor your past driving behavior into your quote. That means those with accident-free driving records will score the most competitive rates. But even though moving violations, at-fault accidents, and DUIs kick up your insurance costs, you can track down a reasonable rate with Insurify.

Whether you have a perfect driving history or a few mishaps on your record, insurers like Allstate offer cost-effective ways to stay protected on the road. And Progressive does OK, but its prices are mostly above the national average, except if you have a DUI. In particular, compared to having a clean record, DUIs kicked the national average up by 69 percent.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Safe driving habits earn an economical price at Allstate. Allstate’s $54 is under the $78 national average and saves drivers $276 per year versus Progressive. Progressive is $1 less than the national average. After choosing Allstate, good drivers can save enough to afford uninsured motorist coverage as added protection.

Driver Type Allstate Progressive National Average Clean Record $54 $77 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, Allstate’s $70 price tag is a quick way to save money. Allstate is $34 per month less than the national average and $29 less than Progressive.

Driver Type Allstate Progressive National Average Speeding Ticket $70 $99 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Although Progressive has accident forgiveness, an accident raises it to $111, which is $29 per month, or $348 per year, above Allstate. After an at-fault accident, Allstate should be on the list of companies you get quotes from.

Driver Type Allstate Progressive National Average At-Fault Accident $82 $111 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

No driving violation has more severe ramifications for your monthly insurance cost than a DUI. Fortunately, Progressive and Allstate really shine and offer prices that beat the national average. Remarkably, this is the one place Progressive is a better choice than Allstate. At $95, Progressive is $84 per year cheaper than Allstate.

Driver Type Allstate Progressive National Average DUI $102 $95 $155

