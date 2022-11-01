American National Car Insurance Coverage Options

American National coverage options include liability insurance, collision and comprehensive coverage, personal injury protection, rental coverage, medical payments coverage, and towing and labor coverage. Specialized offerings include rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, casualty insurance, work loss coverage, gap insurance, and classic or collector car insurance.

Factors like driving and accident history, personal profile, location, policy types, and more need to be considered when comparing auto insurance quotes. No one perfect insurance plan exists for all drivers. Insurify’s helpful comparison tool, thorough information, and provided monthly quotes make the hard decisions associated with choosing an insurance provider a lot easier.

Roadside Assistance

Nobody heading out on the road plans on getting stranded due to car troubles. And when that happens, drivers want nothing more than to continue driving or head home. American National provides assistance with tire, engine, battery, and other car issues through their 24-hour roadside assistance coverage. Local agents will help get you on your way.

Rental Reimbursement

If your car is in the shop after an accident, routine repair, or another issue, chances are you will probably want to find a rental car to continue the requirements of everyday life. American National understands that, so they offer a little bit of help to keep you going. For a total of 30 days, the car insurance provider will pay up to $25 per day for the costs of rental car expenses.

Work Loss Coverage

The aftermath of car accidents prompts a number of tedious and unfortunate issues. Cars may be totaled or in need of various repairs, but nothing matches the fear and discomfort associated with sustained injuries—no matter how severe. If those injuries keep policyholders out of work, they can receive as much as 85 percent of their lost earnings from their time away from work.

Gap Insurance

Since the value of a car decreases after purchase or rental date, issues can arise in the event of a car accident that leaves a driver’s car totaled beyond repair. American National will take care of the financial difference between any remaining car loan balance and the vehicle’s cash value after the accident. This way, drivers will have one less issue or stressor to worry about.

