Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Arkansas? In Arkansas, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto all have excellent customer service, reliably pay claims, and offer competitive rates. However, it’s important to keep in mind that what you pay for auto insurance will depend on factors like your driving record, your credit score, your age, and your location.

Car insurance rates vary from state to state and rely on a number of different factors. For example, being a high-risk driver (determined by your driving record) or living in cities with many young drivers can spike liability insurance rates. Getting caught driving under the influence (DUI) can also lead companies to charge a higher insurance rate to protect against property damage liability or bodily injury.

Good credit also matters, and having a low credit score or other charges on your driver’s license can impact how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Insurify can help Arkansas drivers find and compare the best rates for Arkansas auto insurance. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $191 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide offers great services and programs, with both standard and optional coverages. The best part is that you can customize your policy to get the coverage that best fits your life, with options ranging from collision, comprehensive, and personal injury protection to minimum liability, medical payments, and more. Nationwide also offers a program for accident forgiveness, which helps customers avoid an average premium increase after an accident.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy: Policyholders can save an average of $646 annually when they decide to bundle their homeowners or renters insurance with their auto insurance.

SmartRide: Customers earn an instant 10 percent discount after enrolling. Driving safely is rewarded, providing a discount of up to 40 percent.

SmartMiles: With this discount, the price depends on how many miles you drive. Insured drivers pay a flexible monthly rate that still meets Arkansas’ minimum insurance requirements.

Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $303 Drivers Over 60 $131 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $176 Drivers With a Prior Accident $260 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $267 Drivers With Average Credit $204

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $142 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco, a member of Liberty Mutual, offers standard auto insurance with optional add-ons. Its standard coverage plan helps cover medical payments in the case of a bodily injury liability, as well as property damage. Safeco policyholders can choose to add extra policy benefits that cover collision, comprehensive coverage, new vehicle replacement, and rental car reimbursement.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Accident forgiveness: After a set number of years, Safeco can waive the first accident on your policy.

Claims-free cashback: Policyholders who go claims-free over six months can be reimbursed 2.5 percent of their policy premium (but only up to 5 percent annually).

Diminishing deductible: Policyholders who have no claims filed against them can be reimbursed on their collision deductible by up to $500.

Here are the average quotes from Safeco for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $250 Drivers Over 60 $107 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $134 Drivers With a Prior Accident $190 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $199 Drivers With Average Credit $142

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $209 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual has a number of coverage options that can be customized to best fit your lifestyle. Its standard auto insurance policy can help cover medical payments, bodily injury liability (also known as liability car insurance), and property damage. If you can afford to spend more for full coverage, policy add-ons include new car replacement, accident forgiveness, and services from the Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowner discount: Being a homeowner can lead to savings, and even more when multiple insurance policies are bundled.

Good student discount: An especially good discount for plans with young drivers, policyholders who have students on their plans can get discounts if students have a GPA of B or better.

Military discount: Those who are active, retired, or reserved in the U.S. Armed Forces are recognized for their service and can receive a discount.

Here are the average quotes from Liberty Mutual for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $372 Drivers Over 60 $132 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $193 Drivers With a Prior Accident $289 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $277 Drivers With Average Credit $210

4 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $173 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers three different levels of insurance protection, making it easy for policyholders to decide which coverage limits they’re willing to compromise on to fit their needs and budget. At the most basic level, the standard coverage plan offers some customizable auto protection. The next level up, Protection Plus, offers basic auto protection and a few extra add-ons. The highest level, AutoXtended Premier, is extended coverage with high-limit auto protection.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

State Auto Safety 360®: Simply by enrolling, policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount, which can go up to a 50 percent discount on their auto-renewal premium, just by having a safe driving score.

Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $251 Drivers Over 60 $148 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $159 Drivers With a Prior Accident $270 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $254 Drivers With Average Credit $178

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.