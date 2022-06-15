4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Landlocked near the center of the United States, Arkansas is a southern state that borders the Mississippi River. Nicknamed the “Natural State,” it offers an escape to natural parks and wilderness with a landscape that includes mountains, rivers, and hot springs. Visitors can also find Bill Clinton’s presidential archives in the capital, which hosts the Clinton Presidential Center.
Arkansas is a common passage between states, with scenic routes that are not to be missed. When driving through the Ozarks or passing by a multitude of limestone caves, the last thing you want to do is worry about problems with your car. When driving through, make sure to have the best insurance coverage to protect you and your vehicle from accidents, theft, and the like.
With Insurify, you can look up and compare the best auto insurance options. Unlike other sites that make you enter detail after detail while giving you the runaround, Insurify provides options for affordable car insurance quotes with full coverage - for free and without all the hassle.
Finding the right auto insurance provider can be overwhelming. That’s why Insurify put together an easy guide of the top car insurance companies in Arkansas. Keep reading to find out more about average rates and what providers are available for Arkansas car insurance. While you’re here, shop around for some free car insurance quotes tailored to your needs.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Arkansas is Nationwide.
Safeco is the cheapest insurer on average in Arkansas, with average rates of $142 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Arkansas
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$191
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$142
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$209
|82
|4
|State Auto
|$173
|76
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Arkansas?
In Arkansas, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto all have excellent customer service, reliably pay claims, and offer competitive rates. However, it’s important to keep in mind that what you pay for auto insurance will depend on factors like your driving record, your credit score, your age, and your location.
Car insurance rates vary from state to state and rely on a number of different factors. For example, being a high-risk driver (determined by your driving record) or living in cities with many young drivers can spike liability insurance rates. Getting caught driving under the influence (DUI) can also lead companies to charge a higher insurance rate to protect against property damage liability or bodily injury.
Good credit also matters, and having a low credit score or other charges on your driver’s license can impact how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Insurify can help Arkansas drivers find and compare the best rates for Arkansas auto insurance. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
Nationwide offers great services and programs, with both standard and optional coverages. The best part is that you can customize your policy to get the coverage that best fits your life, with options ranging from collision, comprehensive, and personal injury protection to minimum liability, medical payments, and more. Nationwide also offers a program for accident forgiveness, which helps customers avoid an average premium increase after an accident.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy: Policyholders can save an average of $646 annually when they decide to bundle their homeowners or renters insurance with their auto insurance.
SmartRide: Customers earn an instant 10 percent discount after enrolling. Driving safely is rewarded, providing a discount of up to 40 percent.
SmartMiles: With this discount, the price depends on how many miles you drive. Insured drivers pay a flexible monthly rate that still meets Arkansas’ minimum insurance requirements.
Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$303
|Drivers Over 60
|$131
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$176
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$260
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$267
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$204
Safeco
Safeco, a member of Liberty Mutual, offers standard auto insurance with optional add-ons. Its standard coverage plan helps cover medical payments in the case of a bodily injury liability, as well as property damage. Safeco policyholders can choose to add extra policy benefits that cover collision, comprehensive coverage, new vehicle replacement, and rental car reimbursement.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Accident forgiveness: After a set number of years, Safeco can waive the first accident on your policy.
Claims-free cashback: Policyholders who go claims-free over six months can be reimbursed 2.5 percent of their policy premium (but only up to 5 percent annually).
Diminishing deductible: Policyholders who have no claims filed against them can be reimbursed on their collision deductible by up to $500.
Here are the average quotes from Safeco for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$250
|Drivers Over 60
|$107
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$190
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$199
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$142
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual has a number of coverage options that can be customized to best fit your lifestyle. Its standard auto insurance policy can help cover medical payments, bodily injury liability (also known as liability car insurance), and property damage. If you can afford to spend more for full coverage, policy add-ons include new car replacement, accident forgiveness, and services from the Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowner discount: Being a homeowner can lead to savings, and even more when multiple insurance policies are bundled.
Good student discount: An especially good discount for plans with young drivers, policyholders who have students on their plans can get discounts if students have a GPA of B or better.
Military discount: Those who are active, retired, or reserved in the U.S. Armed Forces are recognized for their service and can receive a discount.
Here are the average quotes from Liberty Mutual for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$372
|Drivers Over 60
|$132
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$289
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$277
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$210
State Auto
State Auto offers three different levels of insurance protection, making it easy for policyholders to decide which coverage limits they’re willing to compromise on to fit their needs and budget. At the most basic level, the standard coverage plan offers some customizable auto protection. The next level up, Protection Plus, offers basic auto protection and a few extra add-ons. The highest level, AutoXtended Premier, is extended coverage with high-limit auto protection.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
State Auto Safety 360®: Simply by enrolling, policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount, which can go up to a 50 percent discount on their auto-renewal premium, just by having a safe driving score.
Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$251
|Drivers Over 60
|$148
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$159
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$270
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$254
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$178
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Arkansas
As we’ve seen with car insurance premiums, deductible costs vary depending on a number of factors. On top of any previous car accidents, whether you have a clean driving record free of tickets, poor credit, and your age, it is also important to take location into account when calculating a policy. The average cost of car insurance differs for major cities in Arkansas.
|City
|Average monthly rate
|Benton
|$201
|Conway
|$206
|Fayetteville
|$180
|Fort Smith
|$169
|Hot Springs National Park
|$197
|Jacksonville
|$193
|Jonesboro
|$212
|Little Rock
|$236
|North Little Rock
|$214
|Springdale
|$184
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
With over 655 different auto insurance companies in the U.S., how do you know whether you have found the right car insurance coverage for you and your family?
Personal factors like who you are, where you live, what you drive, your driving history, and even your credit score are used differently by each car insurance company to calculate your car insurance rates. You could have hundreds of coverage options in front of you and still not know how to decide which policy is just right for you, or determine if you’re even getting the best price.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Spend just five minutes on Insurify telling us about you, your car, and your coverage preferences. Let Insurify do the work to instantly deliver side-by-side auto insurance quotes from several national and regional auto insurance companies. Be sure to read through your car insurance discounts and policy coverage recommendations before buying a policy.
Insurify provides easy and free car insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of drivers nationwide. You’ll receive accurate quotes and discounts from top insurance companies in minutes! And our personal coverage recommendations ensure you’re not just getting the cheapest car insurance policy, but the most appropriate one, too.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Insurify Composite Score system, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in Arkansas, with a score of 89 out of 100.
Progressive is a great option for cheap car insurance, at a monthly cost of $115, which is below the national average of $140. Note that auto insurance rates vary depending on a number of factors and that some insurers even reward good drivers with discounts.
Arkansas drivers have endless options when it comes to customizable car insurance policies. Use Insurify’s tools to help figure out which auto insurance provider and liability coverage plan is best for you and your lifestyle.
It’s easy! Use Insurify to get free car insurance quote comparisons. You’ll receive accurate quotes and discounts from top insurance companies in minutes, ensuring you’re not underinsured.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.