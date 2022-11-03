4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Avondale, AZ
Car insurance laws in Arizona require all drivers to carry the minimum required liability coverage. You will be asked to show proof of insurance to register your vehicle, and you can expect fines if you’re caught driving uninsured—not to mention you would have to cover the costs of a car accident out of pocket.
Complying with car insurance laws doesn’t have to break the bank. Use Insurify , an AI-powered comparison tool, to get 10+ cheap quotes from the best insurance providers in Arizona and compare them side by side to find the most affordable option with the most insurance coverage.
Your car insurance rates depend on where in Arizona you live and can vary from city to city. According to Insurify data, Avondale drivers can expect average rates of $249 per month. To get a cheaper auto insurance quote, you can bundle your car insurance policy with another policy, such as life insurance, renters insurance, or home insurance.
You can find average car insurance quotes for major cities in Arizona below.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Avondale is $223 per month, or $2676 annually.
Car insurance in Avondale is $68 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Avondale on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Avondale, AZ
To find the cheapest car insurance coverage option, it’s important to get at least four quotes from different insurance agencies in Arizona. Different insurance providers and insurance agents weigh factors like your age, marital status, and vehicle model differently to calculate your unique car insurance quote.
To maximize your chances of finding the lowest car insurance rates, you need to shop around. You can start with the insurance companies below.
|Insurance Provider in Avondale
|Insurance Provider in Avondale
|Clearcover
|$146 /mo
|Bristol West
|$197 /mo
|Mercury
|$204 /mo
|Infinity
|$271 /mo
|Dairyland
|$299 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Avondale, AZ
Insurify analyzes multiple factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score. You can use the table below to compare cheap car insurance average monthly costs from the best providers in Avondale, Arizona. These companies offer some of the lowest auto insurance rates without sacrificing quality.
However, remember that these numbers are just estimates based on statistics. To get real and personalized car insurance quotes from these providers in under five minutes, use Insurify !
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$146 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$220 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$209 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$266 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$149 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Avondale Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the most important factors that influence your car insurance rates, whether you’re shopping for the minimum required or full coverage. Teens and drivers under 25 can expect the highest rates, but your auto insurance quotes will get lower over time, with the cheapest car insurance rates available to drivers in their 50s and 60s.
You can use the table below to compare average monthly car insurance costs for different driver ages. Please note that these are statewide numbers for Arizona.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$389
|20s
|$230
|30s
|$155
|40s
|$143
|50s
|$126
|60s
|$127
|70s
|$145
|80s
|$161
Avondale Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving and accident history are also important factors that determine your car insurance costs. If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or failures to stop on your record, you can expect much higher rates than drivers with a clean driving record. However, there are still things you can do to lower your car insurance rates, such as raise your deductible.
Using a comparison tool like Insurify is the best way to find cheap auto insurance in Avondale, AZ, even if you don’t have a clean driving record.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$214
|Speeding Ticket
|$323
|At-Fault Accident
|$300
|DUI
|$356
Avondale Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score also impacts your car insurance rates, and having a poor credit history can increase your quote. Drivers with excellent and good credit scores have cheaper rates. If you have a poor credit score, you can still lower your rates by combining your car insurance with other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance or business insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$230
|Good
|$245
|Average
|$286
|Bad
|$355
Avondale DMV Information
The DMV is a state-level government agency that provides a variety of services related to cars and other motor vehicles, such as vehicle title and registration and driver’s license renewal. In Arizona, the DMV is called the “motor vehicle division,” or the MVD.
There are multiple MVDs in Avondale, Arizona, and they offer driver’s license, vehicle registration, and vehicle buying and selling services, among others. Some of the services, such as registration renewal and driver’s license replacement, are offered online. For in-person services, you can walk in or make an appointment if you want to avoid long lines.
You don’t have to visit a particular MVD in Avondale. You can simply search for the one closest to you.
Public Transportation in Avondale
The easiest way to travel around Avondale is to drive. However, there is some public transportation available. There’s a bus system called Zoom and other transportation alternatives, but the most convenient way to get around is by car.
If high car insurance costs are preventing you from buying a vehicle, use Insurify to get cheap quotes from the top insurance providers in Avondale today.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Avondale
Shopping around is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Avondale. Don’t rely on just one insurance company to get an affordable car insurance rate. Comparing at least four auto insurance quotes from different providers will give you a more accurate idea of how much you should expect to pay for auto insurance per month and allow you to find the cheapest rates.
However, requesting car insurance quotes from different auto insurance companies in Avondale and comparing them on your own can get time-consuming—not to mention confusing. You will need to answer the same questions about your age, vehicle model, and coverage preferences over and over again, only to end up with different car insurance quotes in different places.
Overwhelmed? Don’t worry—there is another way to find cheap car insurance in Avondale.
FAQs - Avondale, AZ Car Insurance
The easiest way to find cheap car insurance in Avondale is to get at least four quotes from different auto insurance providers and compare them side by side to see which coverage option gives you the most coverage at the cheapest rate. You can spend hours on manually researching different providers in your area, or you can use Insurify to instantly get 10+ real quotes today.
Your car insurance quote in Avondale depends on several factors, such as your age, driving and accident history, and credit score. On average, car insurance in Avondale, AZ, costs $135 per month. However, this number is just an estimate. Use Insurify to get cheap and accurate auto insurance quotes in under five minutes. Get your free quote today !
Being a teen or a young driver; having speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or failures to stop on your record; and poor credit history all impact your car insurance quote and drive your rates up. However, you can still get cheap car insurance in Avondale even with these negative factors if you use Insurify .
Insurify Insights
How Avondale Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Avondale, Arizona below:
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Avondale
#13
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arizona
#8
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arizona
#13
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arizona
#13
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arizona
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Avondale drivers rank 9 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Avondale drivers rank 13 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arizona, Avondale drivers rank 22 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arizona, Avondale drivers rank 16 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arizona, Avondale drivers rank 13 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with a speeding ticket: 9.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Avondale drivers rank 54 in clean driving records across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with clean record: 76.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Avondale drivers rank 30 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Avondale with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.82%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022