6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Full-coverage car insurance in Arizona costs an average of $158 per month, which is lower than the national average.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Arizona, but it’s still important to compare auto insurance quotes from multiple insurers.
Arizona requires all drivers to carry a minimum coverage level of 25/50/15.[1]
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Arizona
Buying car insurance in Arizona doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Arizona is $158 per month, and Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer overall.
The table below outlines some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Arizona and their average monthly rates.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$104
|Mile Auto
|$112
|Novo Flex
|$120
|Just Pay-Per-Mile
|$120
|State Farm
|$128
|Novo Next
|$129
|Sun Coast
|$138
|Certainly
|$143
|USAA
|$144
|Novo
|$148
|Safeco
|$151
|Mercury
|$152
|Progressive
|$159
|Hiroad
|$163
|GEICO
|$164
|Aspire General
|$165
|Root
|$184
|Clearcover
|$194
|Bristol West
|$201
|National General
|$202
|Just Unlimited
|$204
|Direct Auto
|$207
|The General
|$209
|Allstate
|$214
|Liberty Mutual
|$221
|Travelers
|$222
|AssuranceAmerica
|$244
|Trexis
|$248
|COUNTRY Financial
|$250
|First Acceptance
|$250
|American Family
|$252
|Mendota
|$254
|The Hartford
|$259
|Farmers
|$260
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$263
|Dairyland
|$265
|Covercube
|$274
|GAINSCO
|$284
|Nationwide
|$291
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona
Full-coverage quotes in Arizona start at $104/mo.
How much is full-coverage insurance in Arizona?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Arizona is $158 per month, which is lower than the national average of $173.
Your rate will vary based on many factors, including your driving record, ZIP code, credit history, car insurance coverage limits, and deductible.
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Arizona
Here are some strategies you can use to lower the cost of full-coverage car insurance:[2]
Compare quotes. Auto insurance rates in Arizona can vary significantly between insurers, even for the exact same coverage. Shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes is one of the best ways to find a lower premium.
Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer car insurance discounts for safe driving, completing a defensive driving course, or paying your premium in full. Always ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.
Bundle your policies. Bundling your auto insurance with a home or renters insurance policy with the same insurer can help you qualify for a discount.
Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible lowers your monthly premium, but make sure you can comfortably pay that amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
What full-coverage car insurance covers
Full-coverage car insurance isn’t a specific car insurance policy but rather an umbrella term for several different types of insurance coverage. Here’s what full coverage typically includes in Arizona:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance pays for injuries and property damage you cause to others in an at-fault car accident. Arizona requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision with another car or object, regardless of who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle from non-collision incidents, including theft, vandalism, and weather damage.
Arizona requires all drivers to meet the following state-minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
$25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage
$50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$15,000 in property damage liability coverage
But most insurance professionals recommend purchasing liability limits above the state minimum. If you cause a serious accident, the medical bills and repair costs can quickly exceed these limits, leaving you personally responsible for the remainder.
Minimum vs. full-coverage car insurance in Arizona
When choosing a policy, you might weigh liability-only coverage against full-coverage car insurance. Liability-only coverage meets the state minimum requirement but won’t cover damage to your vehicle. In comparison, full coverage adds collision and comprehensive coverage, giving you added protection and peace of mind.
Here’s what to consider when comparing minimum versus full coverage:
Factor
Liability Only
Full Coverage
|Average car insurance cost in Arizona
|$94
|$158
|Covers damage to your own car
|No, only covers damages and medical expenses the other driver sustains
|Yes, regardless of who the at-fault driver is
|Covers damage to other car
|Yes
|Yes, regardless of who’s at fault
|Covers damage caused by severe weather or theft
|No
|Yes
|Required for leased or financed vehicles
|No
|Yes, most lenders require it
Shop for Car Insurance in Arizona
Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Arizona?
For many Arizona drivers, full-coverage car insurance is well worth the extra cost. For example, let’s say you’re driving through Phoenix when a monsoon causes your car to hydroplane and hit a guardrail. With liability-only insurance, you’ll be paying for your vehicle’s repairs entirely out of pocket.
But with a full-coverage policy, your coverage should handle the weather-related damages once you’ve paid your deductible. Given Arizona’s extreme heat and monsoon seasons, the added protection of full-coverage car insurance is probably worth it for most drivers.
Pros and cons of full-coverage car insurance in Arizona
More financial protection: Full coverage protects you from costly out-of-pocket repairs after an accident, theft, or weather event.
Beneficial for newer vehicles: If you have a new car with a higher market value, full coverage ensures you’re not left with a large financial loss after filing a claim. Plus, if you have a loan, your lender may require you to have full coverage.
Covers non-collision incidents: Comprehensive coverage protects against risks like theft, storm damage, and extreme heat.
Higher monthly premiums: Full-coverage car insurance can cost significantly more than liability-only insurance, which can be difficult if you’re on a tight budget.
Less valuable for older cars: If your vehicle has a low market value, your payout after a claim may not justify the added premium cost.
Deductibles apply: You’ll need to pay your deductible before coverage kicks in, which can still result in high out-of-pocket expenses.
Full-coverage car insurance in Arizona FAQs
Here are answers to some of the most common questions you have about buying cheap car insurance in Arizona as you’re comparing your coverage options.
What does full-coverage car insurance in Arizona include?
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance pays for damage caused by an accident with another car or object, while comprehensive insurance covers damage from theft, weather, and other non-collision incidents.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Arizona?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Arizona is $158 per month, according to Insurify data. Your actual rate depends on factors like your driving record, credit history, and ZIP code.
Do you need full coverage if you don’t finance or lease your vehicle?
No. Full coverage isn't a legal requirement, and you don’t have to purchase it if you own your vehicle outright. But it’s still worth considering if you have a high-value car or can’t afford to pay for repairs out of pocket.
Is uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage required in Arizona?
No. Arizona doesn’t require uninsured motorist coverage, but it’s a good idea to consider purchasing it. Even though it’s optional coverage, more than 10% of Arizona drivers are uninsured. Without uninsured motorist coverage, you’d be stuck covering the costs yourself if an uninsured driver hits you and damages your vehicle.[4]
Sources
- Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Arizona Minimum Coverage Limit."
- Arizona Department of Insurance. "New Driver's Guide to Auto Insurance."
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "Insurance Information and Requirements."
- III. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.