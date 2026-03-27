Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
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Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Updated
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Table of contents
What is liability car insurance?
Liability car insurance covers injuries and property damage you cause others in an accident, including passengers in your car.[1] Like most states, Arizona requires drivers to have minimum liability coverage, which ensures you can pay for medical bills and repair costs after an accident.
Liability insurance is usually more affordable than full coverage. But liability insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle damage. Drivers looking for the best car insurance in Arizona may want to purchase full-coverage insurance for better financial protection.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Arizona
Compare quotes in the Grand Canyon State, starting at $62 per month
Cheapest liability car insurance in Arizona
The average cost of car insurance in Arizona is $94 per month for liability coverage and $159 for full coverage. Factors like your driving history, age, credit, and ZIP code can affect how much you pay for car insurance.
Arizona tends to have lower rates than the national average, due partly to the state’s moderate population density. Arizona has only one city with more than 1 million people, and less traffic typically means lower rates.
The table below shows the cheapest rates for liability-only coverage in Arizona, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|Just Pay-Per-Mile
|$62
|Mile Auto
|$67
|Auto-Owners
|$69
|Progressive
|$76
|Aspire General
|$81
|Sun Coast
|$81
|State Farm
|$85
|Novo Flex
|$86
|Mercury
|$86
|Novo Next
|$93
|Dairyland
|$95
|USAA
|$95
|Novo
|$99
|The General
|$100
|Just Unlimited
|$101
|Certainly
|$104
|National General
|$104
|Bristol West
|$106
|Safeco
|$108
|GEICO
|$113
|Direct Auto
|$114
|Hiroad
|$117
|Trexis
|$120
|AssuranceAmerica
|$124
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$124
|Root
|$125
|GAINSCO
|$131
|Insurify Car
|$132
|Mendota
|$132
|Covercube
|$135
|Clearcover
|$137
|Allstate
|$141
|Travelers
|$146
|First Acceptance
|$150
|COUNTRY Financial
|$165
|American Family
|$166
|The Hartford
|$170
|Farmers
|$171
|Hugo
|$177
|Liberty Mutual
|$186
|Nationwide
|$191
Minimum liability car insurance requirements in Arizona
Arizona state law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability car insurance. Liability coverage helps pay for injuries and damage you cause to others in an accident.
You need to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage in Arizona. You also must have at least $15,000 of property damage liability coverage.
But liability-only insurance won’t pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident. Consider full-coverage car insurance for more financial protection, especially if you finance your car.
The table below lists the coverage you need to legally drive in Arizona.
Coverage Type
Minimum Requirement in Arizona
|Bodily liability insurance
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Property damage liability insurance
|$15,000 in property damage
Is minimum liability coverage enough in Arizona?
Minimum liability insurance may not be enough coverage for all situations in Arizona.
If you cause a car accident in Arizona, liability coverage pays only for injuries and damages to other people, vehicles, and property. Unlike full coverage, it won’t pay for your vehicle’s repairs or protect it from theft, vandalism, or weather damage.
These are some situations when you may want to consider additional coverage in Arizona:
You finance your vehicle. If you lease or finance your car, lenders usually require you to have full coverage to protect their investment.
You drive a new vehicle. Newer cars cost more to repair than older models. Adding collision and comprehensive coverage can help if you hit an object or if someone steals your car.
You want to cover medical costs. Medical payments coverage (MedPay) covers medical bills or funeral expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault.
You want protection from uninsured/underinsured drivers. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for injuries and damages if a driver without sufficient coverage hits you.
Penalties for driving without liability insurance in Arizona
Driving without liability insurance in Arizona can have steep penalties. You could face fines and suspension of your driver’s license, registration, and plates. You may also have to file an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility.[2]
Here’s how the penalties break down if you’re caught driving without liability insurance in Arizona.
Offense
License and Registration Suspension
Fine
Other Penalties
|First offense
|Three months
|$500
|Possible SR-22 certificate requirement
|Second offense
|Six months
|$750
|Possible SR-22 certificate requirement
|Third offense
|12 months
|$1,000
|Possible SR-22 certificate requirement
Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Find the best deal in Arizona on your auto coverage
How to find cheap liability car insurance in Arizona
Arizona liability car insurance rates are already slightly lower than the national average. Below are some strategies to help you find even cheaper rates in Arizona:
Ask about discounts. Auto insurance discounts can help lower your rates. Ask your insurer which discounts you may qualify for, like safe driver, good student, and multi-vehicle discounts.
Consider bundling. Combining your Arizona car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance from the same company can lower your rate.
Switch to usage-based coverage. Drivers with a clean record or who don’t drive often may save by switching to a telematics program or pay-per-mile coverage. Pay-per-mile insurance might be a good option for Arizona drivers with a DUI and teens.
Shop around for the best rate. Compare rates from at least three insurers to find the best rates in Arizona. Check Arizona auto insurance quotes every six months to make sure you’re still getting the lowest rate.[3]
Liability car insurance in Arizona FAQs
Before buying liability car insurance in Arizona, check out the answers to these commonly asked questions.
Is state-minimum car insurance enough for most drivers in Arizona?
Typically, no. State-minimum car insurance usually isn’t enough coverage if you cause a serious accident in Arizona. Medical bills and repair costs can quickly exceed the state’s 25/50/25 minimum limits. Consider full-coverage insurance if you want added protection, drive a new car, or finance your vehicle.
Which companies have the cheapest liability insurance in Arizona?
Just Pay-Per-Mile, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners offer the cheapest liability insurance in Arizona, according to Insurify data. But your personal rates can vary due to many factors, including your ZIP code, age, and driving record.
How much does liability insurance cost on average in Arizona?
On average, liability insurance costs $94 per month in Arizona, according to Insurify data. But your exact rate depends on factors like your driving record, ZIP code, and vehicle type.
How can you get cheaper liability insurance in Arizona?
Comparing rates from different insurers can help ensure you have the cheapest liability insurance in Arizona. You can also bundle your auto coverage with homeowners insurance, ask about discounts, or sign up for a telematics program.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers."
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "How long am I required to have an SR22?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.