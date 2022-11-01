4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lakewood, WA, for 2022

Car InsurancedelimiterWashingtondelimiterLakewood

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lakewood is $232 per month or $2,784 annually.

  • Car insurance in Lakewood is $16 less than the average cost of insurance in Washington.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Lakewood on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Car Insurance in Lakewood, WA

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance rates in Lakewood, WA is to compare insurance companies with Insurify. Depending on which car insurance company they choose, Lakewood residents could pay between $129 and $391 per month. Insurify finds you the cheapest customized quotes from the top companies in your area.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$129
Travelers
$172
Nationwide
$214
National General
$220
Liberty Mutual
$250

Cheap Car Insurance Washington

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Lakewood, WA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Lakewood?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Lakewood, with rates starting at $129 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$129
Travelers$172
Nationwide$214
National General$220
Liberty Mutual$250
Metromile$150
Stillwater$164
Safeco$193
Midvale Home & Auto$215
The General$221
Direct Auto$236
Kemper Specialty$250
Bristol West$285
Kemper Preferred$290
Kemper$336
Dairyland$391
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Lakewood, WA

Insurify rates car insurance companies with a composite score that includes prices, customer service, and claims assistance. Insurify awards Nationwide as the highest-rated auto insurance company with an Insurify Composite Score (ICS) of 89. For Lakewood, WA, residents, Nationwide car insurance costs an average of $214 per month.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$214
Safeco86$193
Liberty Mutual82$250
Travelers80$172
National General58$220
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Lakewood Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

If you were a teen driver, you probably remember your parents’ apprehension about your getting behind the wheel. The cost of insuring young drivers can be tremendous. Fortunately, car insurance rates steadily decline from your 20s until you become a senior citizen. The average monthly prices listed below apply to Washington state, not Lakewood specifically.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$415
20s$259
30s$200
40s$209
50s$191
60s$166
70s$170
80+$190
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Lakewood Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Buying car insurance with a clean driving record is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance quotes. Drivers with a history of DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets face increased costs that can last for years.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$227
Speeding Ticket$304
At-Fault Accident$331
DUI$452
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Washington

DUI Car Insurance Washington

Lakewood Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Did you know your credit score can affect how much you pay for car insurance? Generally speaking, the better your credit score is, the less you pay. However, Washington state has a temporary ban on letting insurance companies use credit information when calculating premiums due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic[2].

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lakewood

Car insurance rates for drivers in Lakewood, WA, vary widely depending on your driving history, credit score, and which insurance agency or company you choose. In addition, the vehicle you drive, where you live, and your age can also affect your car insurance quotes.

Bundling your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products with auto insurance can qualify you for a discount with some insurers. Find the best rates for car insurance by getting quotes from Insurify. After you enter your information, Insurify compares multiple top companies side-by-side, showing you the best available options.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Get the cheapest car insurance rates with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool. Get started by entering some information about your vehicle, your driving history, and where you live. Next, Insurify checks with each insurer to get quotes for you to compare them side by side. Once you’ve found the right one for your needs, Insurify helps you set up your new insurance policy.

  • The cost of car insurance can vary widely from one driver to the next. Car insurance for Lakewood, WA, costs an average of $232 per month. The amount you pay can depend on which insurance company or insurance agent you choose and the coverage levels you select for your policy.

  • A lot of factors can impact your auto insurance rates. For example, car insurance rates generally increase for Lakewood residents with average or poor credit, a driving history that includes moving violations, and when adding higher coverage to your policy.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Washington State Office of the Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Office of the Insurance Commissioner - Washington State. "Credit scoring and insurance." Accessed July 19, 2022
