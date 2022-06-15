Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Washington: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

The official name for gap insurance is guaranteed asset protection. It’s an inexpensive car insurance policy that covers you only when your vehicle is totaled. It specifically covers the leftover payment obligations you have on your vehicle after your insurance payout.

A vehicle is totaled when it sustains damages, usually in a car accident, that exceed the value of the vehicle. When you total a car, the maximum benefit your insurance company pays is the car’s actual cash value—i.e., what it is currently worth on the market. If there’s a loan on the car, that money is paid to the lender. If the car is on lease, the money is paid to the lessor.

If your loan balance is greater than the actual cash value of your car—or if you haven’t finished your leasing term—you’ll still owe money on the car. This is where a gap insurance policy kicks in. It covers the difference so you don’t have to.

Often, when you buy a new vehicle from a car dealership, the dealer will recommend gap insurance. But for some drivers, a gap policy isn’t worth it. Up next is how to know who gap policies are best suited to.