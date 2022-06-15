Rideshare Insurance Requirements and Policies

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Rideshare Drivers

If you drive for a rideshare service full-time, insurance coverage is an extremely important part of your business, and finding the right insurance company to provide you with liability insurance is critical to your well-being. Follow these tips to get the best rideshare insurance at the best price.

Learn about Your Personal Auto Insurance Policy

Rideshare drivers have made up a brand-new part of the workforce in the last 10 or so years. And rideshare coverage varies between different states, insurance companies, and rideshare companies. Before you accept your first ride request, find out how your personal auto insurance policy will cover you and, if so, on what terms.

Explore Your Coverage Options and Policy Limits

The best way to keep your insurance rates low is to make sure you have gap coverage that keeps you insured, with policy limits that make sense for your vehicle. Know what your vehicle is worth—that will help you understand whether comprehensive coverage and collision coverage make sense for you.

Watch Out, New York

If you have a job as a delivery driver for Uber Eats or other courier services offered by Uber, the company’s insurance does not cover accidents occurring in New York state. You’ll want to make sure your rideshare insurance has liability insurance for those accidents since it won’t be on Uber’s insurance coverage.

Consider Gap Coverage

Gap coverage for rideshare insurance is a small addition to your personal car insurance policy that keeps you covered in the short window that you aren’t covered by your rideshare company insurance nor personal car insurance. It’s sold by most large car insurance companies and can be a small addition to your monthly premium.

Choose a High Deductible

It’s a really good idea to have comprehensive coverage and collision coverage if you’re driving for a rideshare company full-time. But that can be expensive! If you raise your deductible, your premium can come down a bit, so when you’re on the phone with your insurance company finalizing a rate, ask them how it might help you.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

The best rideshare insurance is not always from big companies like Allstate, GEICO, or Progressive. Don’t overpay for the first policy you stumble upon. Before you buy a rideshare insurance policy, make sure you use Insurify, the free service that shows you a list of real-time quotes to get started. Your quotes will be tailored to your needs as a rideshare driver.