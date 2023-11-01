Cost of Ford Bronco Car Insurance (2023)

Courtney Washington is a Texas A&M University graduate. Her extensive knowledge and background in auto, home, and umbrella policies make her a one-stop shop for insurance advice and information. She loves to help her readers understand their insurance choices so they can make informed decisions about their coverage.
The average cost to insure a Ford Bronco is roughly $111 monthly for liability coverage and $221 for full coverage. Broncos are about the same price to insure as the Jeep Wrangler, one of the Bronco’s main off-road competitors.
Keep in mind these are average costs to insure a Bronco, and the actual rate you’ll pay for coverage depends on your insurance company, driving record, age, marital status, and even your credit history in some states. You should always compare car insurance quotes from at least three insurers before deciding on a policy.
Quick Facts
USAA is the most affordable insurance company for Ford Broncos.
The MSRP for the newer Bronco model starts at approximately $35,000.
Ford Bronco car insurance is slightly more expensive than the national average.
USAA offers the cheapest coverage for both liability-only and full-coverage policies. Your exact cost will depend on your unique driving factors, like your age, driving record, and location.
2023 Ford Bronco insurance
The 2023 Ford Bronco starts at $34,890 and goes up depending on your trim level.[1] The 2023 model is the most expensive to insure, with monthly rates starting at $107 with USAA and reaching $274 with The General.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Ford Bronco insurance
The MSRP for the 2022 Ford Bronco is $31,300.[2] The 2022 model is more expensive to insure than the 2021 model, with monthly rates starting at $94 with USAA and reaching $240 with The General.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Ford Bronco insurance
The MSRP for the 2021 Ford Bronco is $29,995.[3] The 2021 model is the least expensive to insure, with monthly rates starting at $91 with USAA and reaching $232 with The General.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Ford Bronco car insurance coverages
At a minimum, you’ll need to carry liability car insurance in every state but New Hampshire. Liability coverage typically entails bodily injury insurance and property damage insurance, though some states may require you to carry personal injury protection.
Bodily injury liability insurance pays the other driver’s medical bills if you or a covered driver causes an accident. States set the minimum limits, but drivers can select higher limits if they want more protection.
Property damage liability insurance pays to repair the other driver’s vehicle if you or a covered driver causes an accident. Like with bodily injury coverage, you can decide how much coverage to carry with this policy, as long as it meets the state’s minimum limits.
Drivers who want more financial protection can add the following coverages to their policies:
See below for answers to commonly asked questions about insurance rates for Ford Broncos.
Which company has the cheapest Ford Bronco insurance?
USAA carries the cheapest car insurance for Ford Broncos, but it’s only available to active military, veterans, and their families. State Farm carries the next cheapest coverage and is available to all drivers.
Are Broncos expensive to insure?
A bit. Broncos are somewhat more expensive to insure than your average car, but prices aren’t too steep. At $166 per month, car Insurance for a Ford Bronco is slightly higher than the national average of $155.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Bronco?
The average cost to insure a Ford Bronco is $166 per month. Liability coverage averages $111, and full coverage averages $221.
Is insurance high on a Ford Bronco Sport?
Not really. Car insurance for a Ford Bronco Sport costs about the same as it does for a regular Bronco. But your actual rate will depend on things like your age, driving history, location, safety features, and the insurance company you choose.
