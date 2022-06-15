4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
From the rocky shores of the coast to the snow-capped mountains, Oregon offers a picturesque view from nearly any road. But before you get behind the wheel, it’s important to ask yourself if you have the right auto insurance for your needs. If not, there’s one place you can find the best Oregon car insurance in just a matter of minutes.
By comparing real-time quotes from a range of insurance providers, Insurify helps Oregonians discover the best rates for their unique driving needs. Simply answer a few questions about your vehicle, your driving history, and where you live, and Insurify does the rest! Oregon drivers can save time and money by shopping online for auto insurance with Insurify.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Oregon is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Oregon, with average rates of $108 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
Shopping for car insurance quotes doesn’t have to be challenging, as Oregon offers a number of affordable insurance coverage options. If you’re looking to make a change to your coverage, keep reading to learn more about the best car insurance companies in Oregon.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Oregon
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$156
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$158
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$189
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$108
|80
|5
|National General
|$108
|58
|6
|The General
|$269
|Not Rated
|7
|Direct Auto
|$144
|Not Rated
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Oregon?
In Oregon, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Just as every Oregon driver is unique, each motorist in the Beaver State will have specific insurance requirements. You may be after a minimum coverage policy, while your neighbor might prefer full coverage. Whatever preferences you have, the following seven companies are worth checking out when it comes to Oregon auto insurance.
Nationwide
Great customer service combined with affordable car insurance rates makes Nationwide a popular insurance provider for Oregonians. Policyholders rave about Nationwide’s easy claims process and love its range of options.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Lower rates for vehicles with anti-theft devices
Savings for members of alumni associations
A telematics program that rewards good drivers
Nationwide offers some of the cheapest rates in Oregon, particularly if you’re over 60, with premiums that start around $116.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$276
|Drivers Over 60
|$116
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$149
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$198
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$202
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$168
Safeco
Motorists looking for full-coverage car insurance at a reasonable rate typically choose Safeco, a provider that’s part of Liberty Mutual. Safeco rewards good driving records with low premiums; however, even high-risk drivers have a wealth of coverage options to consider.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Savings when you cover multiple vehicles
Lower rates after completing an accident prevention course
Cheaper deductibles each year you remain claim-free
Safeco is considered to be one of the best cheap car insurance options in Oregon, as some of its highest rates are still below $300.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$279
|Drivers Over 60
|$119
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$144
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$203
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$210
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$165
Liberty Mutual
Most drivers will find that Liberty Mutual’s premiums tend to fall slightly higher than national average rates, but many motorists don’t mind, as the company is well known for providing excellent customer service.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Savings for young drivers away at college
Lower annual premiums for hybrid or electric vehicles
Discounts when you opt for paperless billing
Oregon residents looking for a robust auto insurance policy will find affordable rates through Liberty Mutual that range from $124 to $309.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$309
|Drivers Over 60
|$124
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$180
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$214
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$221
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$199
Travelers
Ideal for those looking to save money, Travelers provides a wide range of car insurance discounts. Oregon drivers can choose from a variety of coverage limits and deductibles to help keep their car insurance premiums low.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Lower auto insurance rates for homeowners
Multi-car and multi-policy savings
Discounts for EFT utilization
Travelers provides policies that meet and exceed state minimum requirements, sometimes at rates below $100.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$151
|Drivers Over 60
|$91
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$100
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$127
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$148
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$115
National General
With longstanding roots in the auto insurance industry, National General’s premiums are some of the lowest in the state. Motorists with clean driving records appreciate the low rates, while those with a previous DUI can often enroll in affordable coverage as well.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Extra savings for drivers who own a GM vehicle
Lower rates after signing up for OnStar services
Cheaper prices if you drive fewer than 7,500 miles annually
National General’s rates are usually lowest for those with good credit, safe drivers, and drivers over the age of 60.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$177
|Drivers Over 60
|$66
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$97
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$145
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$135
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$108
The General
Acquired by American Family in 2012, The General is best known for helping drivers who have poor credit, have a less-than-great driving record, or are looking for minimum insurance coverage only. Premiums are highest for teen drivers but often become cheaper over time.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Savings based on your vehicle’s safety features
Lower rates when you temporarily double your deductibles
Discounts for remaining violation-free
The General’s policy options may cost more than others, but some Oregon drivers can enroll in coverage for as little as $214.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$414
|Drivers Over 60
|$214
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$238
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$383
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$346
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$267
Direct Auto
Specializing in coverage for high-risk drivers, Direct Auto prides itself on its range of insurance options. With a reputation for stellar customer service and the ability to manage your policy online, Direct Auto is quickly making a name for itself.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Substantial discounts for military members
Lower rates for senior citizens
Savings when you renew your policy
Young drivers tend to pay higher rates with Direct Auto; however, with an established driving history, premiums may be as low as $91.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$228
|Drivers Over 60
|$91
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$189
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$180
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$143
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Oregon
From Portland to Medford, Oregon drivers across the state have a wealth of affordable car insurance options. Rates will vary based on your location, credit score, and more, but you can expect to pay premiums similar to the following:
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Albany
|$157
|Beaverton
|$213
|Bend
|$134
|Eugene
|$149
|Grants Pass
|$127
|Gresham
|$233
|Hillsboro
|$197
|Klamath Falls
|$130
|Medford
|$143
|Portland
|$206
|Salem
|$189
|Springfield
|$142
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Insurify takes the guesswork out of shopping for auto insurance, as Oregon drivers can compare real-time quotes in just a few minutes. Simply provide your vehicle information, driving history, and where you live, and Insurify does the rest.
You can view a range of policies that include robust features like personal injury protection, uninsured motorist coverage, bodily injury liability limits, and more. Once you’ve found the best option for your needs, enrollment takes just a few minutes.
Whether you have a clean driving record or you’ve been in a few car accidents, Insurify can help you save time and money. Now, you can choose from the best car insurance options in Oregon in the time it takes to enjoy your morning cup of coffee!
Frequently Asked Questions
Every driver has different priorities when it comes to auto insurance. Some may value higher liability coverage, while others look for robust comprehensive coverage. Whatever your needs are, there are a number of car insurance companies in Oregon that offer low auto insurance rates.
Insurance costs vary due to a number of factors, including your credit score, driving history, and vehicle type. It’s important to make sure you enroll in a policy with at least the minimum liability requirements and keep in mind that the best auto insurance may not always be the cheapest.
Auto insurance is unique, and every Oregon driver will have different priorities. You’ll want to start with the minimum state requirements. But you may find that you want substantial collision coverage and minimum liability insurance, while others may prioritize property damage liability. Ultimately, you should enroll in a policy that’s affordable and makes sense for your driving habits.
The best car insurance is only a click away with Insurify. After answering a few questions, you�’ll be able to compare real-time quotes from the best insurance providers in your area. Insurify makes enrolling in car insurance easy and helps you save on your monthly premiums.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.