Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Oregon? In Oregon, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Just as every Oregon driver is unique, each motorist in the Beaver State will have specific insurance requirements. You may be after a minimum coverage policy, while your neighbor might prefer full coverage. Whatever preferences you have, the following seven companies are worth checking out when it comes to Oregon auto insurance.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $156 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Great customer service combined with affordable car insurance rates makes Nationwide a popular insurance provider for Oregonians. Policyholders rave about Nationwide’s easy claims process and love its range of options.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Lower rates for vehicles with anti-theft devices

Savings for members of alumni associations

A telematics program that rewards good drivers

Nationwide offers some of the cheapest rates in Oregon, particularly if you’re over 60, with premiums that start around $116.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $276 Drivers Over 60 $116 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $149 Drivers With a Prior Accident $198 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $202 Drivers With Average Credit $168

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $158 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Motorists looking for full-coverage car insurance at a reasonable rate typically choose Safeco, a provider that’s part of Liberty Mutual. Safeco rewards good driving records with low premiums; however, even high-risk drivers have a wealth of coverage options to consider.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings when you cover multiple vehicles

Lower rates after completing an accident prevention course

Cheaper deductibles each year you remain claim-free

Safeco is considered to be one of the best cheap car insurance options in Oregon, as some of its highest rates are still below $300.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $279 Drivers Over 60 $119 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $144 Drivers With a Prior Accident $203 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $210 Drivers With Average Credit $165

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $189 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Most drivers will find that Liberty Mutual’s premiums tend to fall slightly higher than national average rates, but many motorists don’t mind, as the company is well known for providing excellent customer service.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings for young drivers away at college

Lower annual premiums for hybrid or electric vehicles

Discounts when you opt for paperless billing

Oregon residents looking for a robust auto insurance policy will find affordable rates through Liberty Mutual that range from $124 to $309.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $309 Drivers Over 60 $124 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $180 Drivers With a Prior Accident $214 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $221 Drivers With Average Credit $199

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $108 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Ideal for those looking to save money, Travelers provides a wide range of car insurance discounts. Oregon drivers can choose from a variety of coverage limits and deductibles to help keep their car insurance premiums low.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Lower auto insurance rates for homeowners

Multi-car and multi-policy savings

Discounts for EFT utilization

Travelers provides policies that meet and exceed state minimum requirements, sometimes at rates below $100.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $151 Drivers Over 60 $91 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $100 Drivers With a Prior Accident $127 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $148 Drivers With Average Credit $115

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 National General Average Monthly Cost: $108 Insurify Composite Score: 58

With longstanding roots in the auto insurance industry, National General’s premiums are some of the lowest in the state. Motorists with clean driving records appreciate the low rates, while those with a previous DUI can often enroll in affordable coverage as well.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Extra savings for drivers who own a GM vehicle

Lower rates after signing up for OnStar services

Cheaper prices if you drive fewer than 7,500 miles annually

National General’s rates are usually lowest for those with good credit, safe drivers, and drivers over the age of 60.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $177 Drivers Over 60 $66 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $97 Drivers With a Prior Accident $145 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $135 Drivers With Average Credit $108

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 The General Average Monthly Cost: $269 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Acquired by American Family in 2012, The General is best known for helping drivers who have poor credit, have a less-than-great driving record, or are looking for minimum insurance coverage only. Premiums are highest for teen drivers but often become cheaper over time.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings based on your vehicle’s safety features

Lower rates when you temporarily double your deductibles

Discounts for remaining violation-free

The General’s policy options may cost more than others, but some Oregon drivers can enroll in coverage for as little as $214.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $414 Drivers Over 60 $214 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $238 Drivers With a Prior Accident $383 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $346 Drivers With Average Credit $267

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Direct Auto Average Monthly Cost: $144 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Specializing in coverage for high-risk drivers, Direct Auto prides itself on its range of insurance options. With a reputation for stellar customer service and the ability to manage your policy online, Direct Auto is quickly making a name for itself.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Substantial discounts for military members

Lower rates for senior citizens

Savings when you renew your policy

Young drivers tend to pay higher rates with Direct Auto; however, with an established driving history, premiums may be as low as $91.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $228 Drivers Over 60 $91 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $132 Drivers With a Prior Accident $189 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $180 Drivers With Average Credit $143

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.