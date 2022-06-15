4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
The results are in: we’ve compiled the best car insurance companies in the state of Ohio. We give you the essential rundown of each company, plus an overview of affordability. Whether you need a full-coverage policy, minimum liability, or just the best cheap car insurance you can find, we’ve got you covered.
Ready for cheap car insurance right now? Uncover real free car insurance quotes with Insurify. Adjust coverage options and check out our car insurance estimator to know if you’re getting a great deal. It’s free and confidential to use.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Ohio is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Ohio, with average rates of $85 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Ohio
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$97
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$123
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$109
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$139
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$85
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$131
|76
|7
|National General
|$93
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Ohio?
In Ohio, Clearcover, Safeco, and National General generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Below is our list of the best car insurance providers for Ohio drivers. While you may be tempted to go with whichever came in first, be sure to consider your needs. Ask yourself “How much auto insurance do I need?” before you start evaluating. You can also review top insurers’ average car insurance costs to understand if you’re getting a good deal.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
You may not have heard of Clearcover yet. The company is new by insurance industry standards. But if you’re looking for a technology-forward company, this one's for you. Clearcover relies on AI to lower costs and make policy management a breeze for its customers.
But as of this writing, Clearcover only offers car insurance policies. So, no opportunities for bundling or one-stop-shopping.
Top car insurance discounts that the company offers include:
Safe driving
Vehicle safety features
Electronic documents
Paying in full
Active military
Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$141
|Drivers Over 60
|$69
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$89
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$133
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$115
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$100
Nationwide
Nationwide is kind of an insurance unicorn. It has lower rates of customer complaints and high levels of customer satisfaction. You get access to a ton of perks, discounts, and insurance products here.
Drawbacks are hard to find, but the company doesn’t offer the lowest auto insurance rates. Even so, the perks may be worth it. Don’t forget to review your policy with a Nationwide agent - they’ll ensure you’re getting every discount you can.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Easy pay
Paperless
Good student
Anti-theft
Safe driver
Defensive driving course
Car accident-free
Accident forgiveness
SmartMiles
SmartRide
Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$213
|Drivers Over 60
|$99
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$118
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$172
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$170
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$141
Safeco
It’s true that Safeco customers report a lower level of customer satisfaction than customers of similarly sized companies. However, the company also has fewer customer complaints than other similarly sized companies.
Additionally, Safeco has the perks of a smaller company with the backing of a large insurer (Liberty Mutual is its parent company). That means many insurance options and products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and readily available customer service.
Top discounts that Safeco offers include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Preventive driving course
Safety features
Theft-deterrent
Pay in full
RightTrack
Low mileage
Safe driver
Good student
Distant student
Homeowner
Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$174
|Drivers Over 60
|$174
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$97
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$146
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$141
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$111
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is a large company with a long track record of success. You’ll get ample bundling opportunities here, as it offers many types of insurance products. Plus, good drivers have access to many valuable discounts.
On the flip side, Liberty Mutual has low customer satisfaction and a higher rate of customer complaints. Even so, there are many long-time customers.
Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:
Early shopper
Online purchase
Preferred payment
Pay in full
Paperless
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Accident-free
Violation-free
Good student
Student away at school
Anti-theft
Advanced safety features
Homeowner
Military
Alternative energy
RightTrack
Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$223
|Drivers Over 60
|$75
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$153
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$147
Travelers
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: Travelers customers report lower satisfaction levels than customers of other similarly sized insurers. Even so, the company has few customer complaints.
While customers may not be raving, Travelers offers a ton of advantages. You’ll get access to top-quality technology, including a user-friendly mobile app, and many types of insurance products for one-stop-shopping. Travelers also offers low rates - even young drivers can find affordable car insurance.
Top discounts that Travelers offers include:
Early quote
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Continuous insurance
Safe driver
Driver training
Hybrid/electric car
New car
Good student
Student away at school
Affinity membership
Homeownership
IntelliDrive® program
Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$116
|Drivers Over 60
|$69
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$78
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$104
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$113
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$89
State Auto
State Auto may not be the first company you think of, but don’t sleep on this option. You get a lot of perks and advantages by choosing State Auto. Not only can you manage your claims process entirely online, but you’ll also have ample bundling opportunities to lower your rate significantly.
But as with almost every company, it’s not all good news. State Auto has lower customer satisfaction ratings than the national average. It also has a higher number of customer complaints for a company of its size. Even so, we think it’s well worth your consideration.
Top discounts that State Auto offers include:
Start Up (early enrollment)
Paid in full
Anti-theft
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Safety 360®
Driver training
Accident prevention course
Good student
Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$196
|Drivers Over 60
|$90
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$97
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$209
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$191
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$144
National General
If you have a less-than-stellar driving record, National General could be the one for you. This company specializes in offering affordable rates to high-risk drivers with a history of:
At-fault accidents
DUI or DWI
Canceled policies
Failure to pay
Non-continuous coverage
Speeding tickets
Poor credit
If you have a clean driving record and good credit, you can qualify for steep discounts. National General offers one of the lowest rates to drivers with no violations. On the downside, you won’t get a mobile app, and National General has a higher-than-average number of customer complaints.
Top discounts that National General offers include:
Paperless
Auto-pay
Paid in full
Anti-theft
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Low mileage
Safe driver
Affinity membership
Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$136
|Drivers Over 60
|$52
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$77
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$139
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$123
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$92
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Ohio
Like real estate, location is critical when it comes to car insurance. City dwellers should expect to pay more for insurance than rural dwellers. That’s because cities have more drivers and traffic, which increases the risk of a claim.
Below are the average rates for car insurance premiums for the largest cities in Ohio.
|City
|Average Quote
|Akron
|$147
|Canton
|$139
|Cincinnati
|$163
|Cleveland
|$152
|Columbus
|$164
|Dayton
|$138
|Hamilton
|$150
|Lorain
|$134
|Middletown
|$130
|Springfield
|$126
|Toledo
|$166
|Youngstown
|$149
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Of course, location isn’t the only factor. Your car insurance rate is affected by several factors, including:
The types of car insurance coverage you carry
Your limits for liability coverage
Your credit score
Your driving history
Your deductible
The driver discounts you qualify for
You can adjust the terms of your policy to lower your annual premium. For example, you can raise your deductible(s). Just be cautious - don’t leave yourself underinsured or not covered for things you need.
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Getting the best car insurance starts with understanding what you need from your insurance policy. You should get clear on your needs and preferences, such as:
The types of coverage you need
The coverage limits you need
Priorities for the company (e.g., website, app, customer service)
Your budget and possible discounts you qualify for
Starting with a clear picture of the above will help you narrow down your choices and choose between similar prospective companies. Plus, you can compare car insurance quotes quickly on Insurify.
Finally, while this list highlights the best of Ohio car insurance, there’s no shortage of great companies in the Buckeye State. Companies that didn’t make our list (this year) but deserve your consideration include:
GEICO
USAA
Allstate
Erie Insurance
State Farm
Auto-Owners
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Frequently Asked Questions
Based on several metrics, we’ve determined that the best auto insurer in Ohio is Clearcover. However, the best insurer overall doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best insurer for you. You should consider your needs and preferences first. Then, choose a reputable insurer who best fits your needs.
After reviewing more than 250,000 quotes, we have determined that Travelers consistently offers the lowest rate in Ohio. A close second is Progressive. However, the lowest rate in general doesn’t guarantee the lowest rate for you. Always comparison-shop to ensure you’re getting the best rate.
You must at least get the minimum coverage insurance requirements in Ohio. That means bodily injury liability of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. Plus property damage liability of $25,000. If you have a car loan, your lender will require you to carry collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, or both. It’s a good idea to carry underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage in addition to liability insurance. Finally, consider raising your limits. It often costs just a few dollars a month to get double or triple the protection.
Comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to get cheap car insurance. But before you compare quotes, you should clarify the types of auto insurance coverage and coverage limits you need. Then, make a note of your preferences - great website, 24/7 customer service, online claims, etc. Finally, use the Insurify comparison tool to compare accurate quotes from top insurers in your area. Pick the insurer that offers the best coverage at the lowest rate. It’s that easy.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.