Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Ohio? In Ohio, Clearcover, Safeco, and National General generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Below is our list of the best car insurance providers for Ohio drivers. While you may be tempted to go with whichever came in first, be sure to consider your needs. Ask yourself “How much auto insurance do I need?” before you start evaluating. You can also review top insurers’ average car insurance costs to understand if you’re getting a good deal.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $97 Insurify Composite Score: 97

You may not have heard of Clearcover yet. The company is new by insurance industry standards. But if you’re looking for a technology-forward company, this one's for you. Clearcover relies on AI to lower costs and make policy management a breeze for its customers.

But as of this writing, Clearcover only offers car insurance policies. So, no opportunities for bundling or one-stop-shopping.

Top car insurance discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driving

Vehicle safety features

Electronic documents

Paying in full

Active military

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $141 Drivers Over 60 $69 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $89 Drivers With a Prior Accident $133 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $115 Drivers With Average Credit $100

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $123 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is kind of an insurance unicorn. It has lower rates of customer complaints and high levels of customer satisfaction. You get access to a ton of perks, discounts, and insurance products here.

Drawbacks are hard to find, but the company doesn’t offer the lowest auto insurance rates. Even so, the perks may be worth it. Don’t forget to review your policy with a Nationwide agent - they’ll ensure you’re getting every discount you can.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Easy pay

Paperless

Good student

Anti-theft

Safe driver

Defensive driving course

Car accident-free

Accident forgiveness

SmartMiles

SmartRide

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $213 Drivers Over 60 $99 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $118 Drivers With a Prior Accident $172 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $170 Drivers With Average Credit $141

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $109 Insurify Composite Score: 86

It’s true that Safeco customers report a lower level of customer satisfaction than customers of similarly sized companies. However, the company also has fewer customer complaints than other similarly sized companies.

Additionally, Safeco has the perks of a smaller company with the backing of a large insurer (Liberty Mutual is its parent company). That means many insurance options and products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and readily available customer service.

Top discounts that Safeco offers include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Preventive driving course

Safety features

Theft-deterrent

Pay in full

RightTrack

Low mileage

Safe driver

Good student

Distant student

Homeowner

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $174 Drivers Over 60 $174 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $97 Drivers With a Prior Accident $146 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $141 Drivers With Average Credit $111

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $139 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is a large company with a long track record of success. You’ll get ample bundling opportunities here, as it offers many types of insurance products. Plus, good drivers have access to many valuable discounts.

On the flip side, Liberty Mutual has low customer satisfaction and a higher rate of customer complaints. Even so, there are many long-time customers.

Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:

Early shopper

Online purchase

Preferred payment

Pay in full

Paperless

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Accident-free

Violation-free

Good student

Student away at school

Anti-theft

Advanced safety features

Homeowner

Military

Alternative energy

RightTrack

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $223 Drivers Over 60 $75 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $134 Drivers With a Prior Accident $161 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $153 Drivers With Average Credit $147

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $85 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: Travelers customers report lower satisfaction levels than customers of other similarly sized insurers. Even so, the company has few customer complaints.

While customers may not be raving, Travelers offers a ton of advantages. You’ll get access to top-quality technology, including a user-friendly mobile app, and many types of insurance products for one-stop-shopping. Travelers also offers low rates - even young drivers can find affordable car insurance.

Top discounts that Travelers offers include:

Early quote

EFT, pay in full, good payer

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Continuous insurance

Safe driver

Driver training

Hybrid/electric car

New car

Good student

Student away at school

Affinity membership

Homeownership

IntelliDrive® program

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $116 Drivers Over 60 $69 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $78 Drivers With a Prior Accident $104 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $113 Drivers With Average Credit $89

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $131 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto may not be the first company you think of, but don’t sleep on this option. You get a lot of perks and advantages by choosing State Auto. Not only can you manage your claims process entirely online, but you’ll also have ample bundling opportunities to lower your rate significantly.

But as with almost every company, it’s not all good news. State Auto has lower customer satisfaction ratings than the national average. It also has a higher number of customer complaints for a company of its size. Even so, we think it’s well worth your consideration.

Top discounts that State Auto offers include:

Start Up (early enrollment)

Paid in full

Anti-theft

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Safety 360®

Driver training

Accident prevention course

Good student

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $196 Drivers Over 60 $90 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $97 Drivers With a Prior Accident $209 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $191 Drivers With Average Credit $144

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $93 Insurify Composite Score: 58

If you have a less-than-stellar driving record, National General could be the one for you. This company specializes in offering affordable rates to high-risk drivers with a history of:

At-fault accidents

DUI or DWI

Canceled policies

Failure to pay

Non-continuous coverage

Speeding tickets

Poor credit

If you have a clean driving record and good credit, you can qualify for steep discounts. National General offers one of the lowest rates to drivers with no violations. On the downside, you won’t get a mobile app, and National General has a higher-than-average number of customer complaints.

Top discounts that National General offers include:

Paperless

Auto-pay

Paid in full

Anti-theft

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Low mileage

Safe driver

Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $136 Drivers Over 60 $52 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $77 Drivers With a Prior Accident $139 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $123 Drivers With Average Credit $92

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.