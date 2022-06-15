4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in Ohio 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterOhiodelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies
Car InsurancedelimiterOhiodelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
JJ Starr
Insurance Writer
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

The results are in: we’ve compiled the best car insurance companies in the state of Ohio. We give you the essential rundown of each company, plus an overview of affordability. Whether you need a full-coverage policy, minimum liability, or just the best cheap car insurance you can find, we’ve got you covered.

Ready for cheap car insurance right now? Uncover real free car insurance quotes with Insurify. Adjust coverage options and check out our car insurance estimator to know if you’re getting a great deal. It’s free and confidential to use.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Ohio is Clearcover.

  • Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Ohio, with average rates of $85 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in OhioInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover$9797
2Nationwide$12389
3Safeco$10986
4Liberty Mutual$13982
5Travelers$8580
6State Auto$13176
7National General$9358
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Ohio?

In Ohio, Clearcover, Safeco, and National General generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Below is our list of the best car insurance providers for Ohio drivers. While you may be tempted to go with whichever came in first, be sure to consider your needs. Ask yourself “How much auto insurance do I need?” before you start evaluating. You can also review top insurers’ average car insurance costs to understand if you’re getting a good deal.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1
Clearcover logo

Clearcover

Average Monthly Cost:
$97
Insurify Composite Score:
97

You may not have heard of Clearcover yet. The company is new by insurance industry standards. But if you’re looking for a technology-forward company, this one's for you. Clearcover relies on AI to lower costs and make policy management a breeze for its customers.

But as of this writing, Clearcover only offers car insurance policies. So, no opportunities for bundling or one-stop-shopping.

Top car insurance discounts that the company offers include:

  • Safe driving

  • Vehicle safety features

  • Electronic documents

  • Paying in full

  • Active military

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$141
Drivers Over 60$69
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$89
Drivers With a Prior Accident$133
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$115
Drivers With Average Credit$100
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$123
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide is kind of an insurance unicorn. It has lower rates of customer complaints and high levels of customer satisfaction. You get access to a ton of perks, discounts, and insurance products here.

Drawbacks are hard to find, but the company doesn’t offer the lowest auto insurance rates. Even so, the perks may be worth it. Don’t forget to review your policy with a Nationwide agent - they’ll ensure you’re getting every discount you can.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Easy pay

  • Paperless

  • Good student

  • Anti-theft

  • Safe driver

  • Defensive driving course

  • Car accident-free

  • Accident forgiveness

  • SmartMiles

  • SmartRide

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$213
Drivers Over 60$99
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$118
Drivers With a Prior Accident$172
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$170
Drivers With Average Credit$141
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
3
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$109
Insurify Composite Score:
86

It’s true that Safeco customers report a lower level of customer satisfaction than customers of similarly sized companies. However, the company also has fewer customer complaints than other similarly sized companies.

Additionally, Safeco has the perks of a smaller company with the backing of a large insurer (Liberty Mutual is its parent company). That means many insurance options and products, an easy-to-use mobile app, and readily available customer service.

Top discounts that Safeco offers include:

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy

  • Preventive driving course

  • Safety features

  • Theft-deterrent

  • Pay in full

  • RightTrack

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Good student

  • Distant student

  • Homeowner

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$174
Drivers Over 60$174
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$97
Drivers With a Prior Accident$146
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$141
Drivers With Average Credit$111
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual is a large company with a long track record of success. You’ll get ample bundling opportunities here, as it offers many types of insurance products. Plus, good drivers have access to many valuable discounts.

On the flip side, Liberty Mutual has low customer satisfaction and a higher rate of customer complaints. Even so, there are many long-time customers.

Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:

  • Early shopper

  • Online purchase

  • Preferred payment

  • Pay in full

  • Paperless

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Accident-free

  • Violation-free

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Anti-theft

  • Advanced safety features

  • Homeowner

  • Military

  • Alternative energy

  • RightTrack

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$223
Drivers Over 60$75
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$134
Drivers With a Prior Accident$161
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$153
Drivers With Average Credit$147
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$85
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: Travelers customers report lower satisfaction levels than customers of other similarly sized insurers. Even so, the company has few customer complaints.

While customers may not be raving, Travelers offers a ton of advantages. You’ll get access to top-quality technology, including a user-friendly mobile app, and many types of insurance products for one-stop-shopping. Travelers also offers low rates - even young drivers can find affordable car insurance.

Top discounts that Travelers offers include:

  • Early quote

  • EFT, pay in full, good payer

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Continuous insurance

  • Safe driver

  • Driver training

  • Hybrid/electric car

  • New car

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Affinity membership

  • Homeownership

  • IntelliDrive® program

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$116
Drivers Over 60$69
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$78
Drivers With a Prior Accident$104
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$113
Drivers With Average Credit$89
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$131
Insurify Composite Score:
76

State Auto may not be the first company you think of, but don’t sleep on this option. You get a lot of perks and advantages by choosing State Auto. Not only can you manage your claims process entirely online, but you’ll also have ample bundling opportunities to lower your rate significantly.

But as with almost every company, it’s not all good news. State Auto has lower customer satisfaction ratings than the national average. It also has a higher number of customer complaints for a company of its size. Even so, we think it’s well worth your consideration.

Top discounts that State Auto offers include:

  • Start Up (early enrollment)

  • Paid in full

  • Anti-theft

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Safety 360®

  • Driver training

  • Accident prevention course

  • Good student

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$196
Drivers Over 60$90
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$97
Drivers With a Prior Accident$209
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$191
Drivers With Average Credit$144
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

If you have a less-than-stellar driving record, National General could be the one for you. This company specializes in offering affordable rates to high-risk drivers with a history of:

  • At-fault accidents

  • DUI or DWI

  • Canceled policies

  • Failure to pay

  • Non-continuous coverage

  • Speeding tickets

  • Poor credit

If you have a clean driving record and good credit, you can qualify for steep discounts. National General offers one of the lowest rates to drivers with no violations. On the downside, you won’t get a mobile app, and National General has a higher-than-average number of customer complaints.

Top discounts that National General offers include:

  • Paperless

  • Auto-pay

  • Paid in full

  • Anti-theft

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Multi-policy

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$136
Drivers Over 60$52
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$77
Drivers With a Prior Accident$139
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$123
Drivers With Average Credit$92
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Ohio

Like real estate, location is critical when it comes to car insurance. City dwellers should expect to pay more for insurance than rural dwellers. That’s because cities have more drivers and traffic, which increases the risk of a claim.

Below are the average rates for car insurance premiums for the largest cities in Ohio.

CityAverage Quote
Akron$147
Canton$139
Cincinnati$163
Cleveland$152
Columbus$164
Dayton$138
Hamilton$150
Lorain$134
Middletown$130
Springfield$126
Toledo$166
Youngstown$149
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Of course, location isn’t the only factor. Your car insurance rate is affected by several factors, including:

  • The types of car insurance coverage you carry

  • Your limits for liability coverage

  • Your credit score

  • Your driving history

  • Your deductible

  • The driver discounts you qualify for

You can adjust the terms of your policy to lower your annual premium. For example, you can raise your deductible(s). Just be cautious - don’t leave yourself underinsured or not covered for things you need.

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Getting the best car insurance starts with understanding what you need from your insurance policy. You should get clear on your needs and preferences, such as:

  • The types of coverage you need

  • The coverage limits you need

  • Priorities for the company (e.g., website, app, customer service)

  • Your budget and possible discounts you qualify for

Starting with a clear picture of the above will help you narrow down your choices and choose between similar prospective companies. Plus, you can compare car insurance quotes quickly on Insurify.

Finally, while this list highlights the best of Ohio car insurance, there’s no shortage of great companies in the Buckeye State. Companies that didn’t make our list (this year) but deserve your consideration include:

  • GEICO

  • USAA

  • Allstate

  • Erie Insurance

  • State Farm

  • Auto-Owners

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Based on several metrics, we’ve determined that the best auto insurer in Ohio is Clearcover. However, the best insurer overall doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best insurer for you. You should consider your needs and preferences first. Then, choose a reputable insurer who best fits your needs.

  • After reviewing more than 250,000 quotes, we have determined that Travelers consistently offers the lowest rate in Ohio. A close second is Progressive. However, the lowest rate in general doesn’t guarantee the lowest rate for you. Always comparison-shop to ensure you’re getting the best rate.

  • You must at least get the minimum coverage insurance requirements in Ohio. That means bodily injury liability of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. Plus property damage liability of $25,000. If you have a car loan, your lender will require you to carry collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, or both. It’s a good idea to carry underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage in addition to liability insurance. Finally, consider raising your limits. It often costs just a few dollars a month to get double or triple the protection.

  • Comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to get cheap car insurance. But before you compare quotes, you should clarify the types of auto insurance coverage and coverage limits you need. Then, make a note of your preferences - great website, 24/7 customer service, online claims, etc. Finally, use the Insurify comparison tool to compare accurate quotes from top insurers in your area. Pick the insurer that offers the best coverage at the lowest rate. It’s that easy.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Ohio

More states

JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterOhiodelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies