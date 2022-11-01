4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Called a “crazy quilt of neighborhoods” by the New York Times, this 13-square-mile waterfront suburb offers New Yorkers an escape from city crowds. While being close to Times Square and right by the beach is ideal, it doesn’t come without a price, and housing comps here show it. Shaving off as much extra debt as possible to afford life in New Rochelle is important—including making the right cuts to car insurance.
While drivers here know they have to have it, they also want to be sure they aren’t overspending on their car insurance coverage. That’s why keeping up with your coverage and comparing auto insurance policies is so important.
Car Insurance in New Rochelle, NY
The average cost of New York car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in New Rochelle, NY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Rochelle is $274 per month, or $3288 annually.
Car insurance in New Rochelle is $48 more than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in New Rochelle on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Rochelle, NY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in New Rochelle
|Quotes
|GEICO
|$91 /mo
|Progressive
|$122 /mo
|State Farm
|$129 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$316 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|New Rochelle
|$165/mo
|New York
|$248/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
New Rochelle Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young adults in their 20s might have a tough time paying $453 per month for car insurance. New Yorkers see prices go down as they increase the years of experience behind the wheel. For this reason, those in their 30s snag a $200 price break from what the youngest drivers shell out. From then on, the rates dive below the state average of $349, with only those in their 50s spending slightly above that. Those in their 70s lock in the best deal with a price that’s less than half of what twentysomethings pay.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|N/A
|20s
|$453
|30s
|$222
|40s
|$243
|50s
|$364
|60s
|$223
|70s
|$212
|80s
|N/A
New Rochelle Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Empire State, safe driving offers more benefits than one. Residents enjoy the peace of mind defensive driving provides, and insurance companies reward the most responsible motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. If so, why do drivers with no violations pay the most? Often, drivers with violations strip down their policies and opt for liability only, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. All things being equal, the safest drivers pay the least. Those with less-than-perfect records only have to wait three years before they qualify for the best rates again.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$286
|Speeding Ticket
|$127
|At-Fault Accident
|$209
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$238
New Rochelle Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many New Rochelle residents have pondered just how credit relates to driving. In New York, like in most states, insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. Naturally, people with better credit pay less. Why do those with good credit pay less than those with excellent credit? People with excellent credit might finance costlier cars and get more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from poor to good credit saves over $150 per month, or $1,800 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$252
|Good
|$234
|Average
|$302
|Poor
|$395
Find local New Rochelle agents
Brightway Insurance, The Ramirez Agency405 North Ave,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Dai Consulting, Inc dba RiskBlock371 North Ave,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Marenco Insurance Agency36 Church St,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Dumont Insurance Brokers Corp31 Fenimore Rd,
New Rochelle, NY 10804
The LaCugna Agency165 Brookdale Ave.,
New Rochelle, NY 10801-2712
Highline Risk Solutions LLC5 Glenbrook Rd,
New Rochelle, NY 10804-4607
M.L. Bruenn Co., Inc240 North Ave,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Juan Gonzales: Allstate Insurance215 North Ave,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Leslie Vixama: Allstate Insurance239 Main St,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
WISE Agency680 Main St,
New Rochelle, NY 10801
New Rochelle, NY DMV Information
If you have anything on your DMV to-do list, these days, taking care of it is easiest if you go online. Online services are available for both driver’s license services and registration. If you want to talk to a warm body, you’ll want to go either into the Yonkers or White Plains DMV locations. The Yonkers location is at 1 Larkin Plaza and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. If visiting White Plains, the address is 200 Hamilton Ave. Its hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have any trouble finding anything while online, don’t miss the Ask a Question chat option.
Public Transportation in New Rochelle, NY
In terms of getting around New Rochelle and stops nearby, the Bee-Line is the public transportation system for Westchester County. Route 30 takes passengers from Yonkers and Bronxville to New Rochelle stops, including transit stations. Senior Citizen Vans also are available in New Rochelle to help qualifying riders get essential services like food and medication. The train station at New Rochelle accommodates both the Metro-North railroad line and the regional Amtrak line, with connections to Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. New Rochelle’s Metro-North stop on the New Haven line offers six weekday trains to Grand Central Station between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Traditional taxi and limousine services are offered in this town, as well as on-demand rideshare options Carmel, Uber, and Lyft.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in New Rochelle, NY
Even though many New Rochelle residents commute into the city by train, plenty of people drive to work locally and as a means of getting out of town. No one should be on the road without insurance. It’s a risky move. Calculating your best insurance rates the fastest by using Insurify is the right way to make your next insurance decision.
Shopping for insurance with Insurify makes your insurance decisions easier and cheaper. How? Insurify asks you enough questions about yourself, your ride, and the way you drive to ensure you are getting the right amount of coverage at the best rate—including discounts. Do you have enough coverage for your state? Did you consider all your options? Did you grab all the discounts you qualify for? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of car insurance shopping.
FAQs - New Rochelle, NY Car Insurance
New York has a multi-stage licensing program. While certain steps are different between New York City and New York State, when a teenager turns 16, they can apply for a learner’s permit. After having a learner’s permit for at least six months, teens may apply for a junior driver’s license, followed by an unrestricted license once they turn 17.
You can drive in New York State with a valid driver’s license from another country. You do not need to apply for a New York State driver’s license unless you become a New York State resident. As of December 16, 2019, the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, or Green Light Law, allows you to drive legally in New York if you’re undocumented. You’ll have to prove your name, date of birth, and residency. You must still pass the permit and licensing tests.
A lot of factors go into auto insurance pricing—some you can control better than others. Things like your age, gender, credit score, even marital status can affect cost—not to mention the ZIP code in which you live. In New York, a driver safety course called Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP) is offered, which can shave up to four points off your driving record (points also help insurance companies decide what to charge you). Discounts like bundling your car insurance with other policies, having safety features on your car, or even a life change like getting married could also send lower rates your way.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
