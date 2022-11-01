4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hicksville, NY, for 2022

Car InsurancedelimiterNew YorkdelimiterHicksville
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Hicksville is $299 per month or $3,588 annually.

  • Car insurance in Hicksville is $50 less than the average cost of insurance in New York.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Hicksville on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Hicksville, NY

Hicksville is one of the best places to live in New York. The cost of living is higher than average, but that doesn’t mean you need to pay more for car insurance. You can find cheap coverage, although the average monthly premium for Hicksville drivers is $299. Keep reading to learn about the cheapest car insurance companies and what impacts your rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$229
Nationwide
$289
Progressive
$333
Liberty Mutual
$363
Bristol West
$586

Cheapest Car Insurance in Hicksville, NY

What is the cheapest car insurance in Hicksville?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Hicksville, with rates starting at $229 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.

Affordable car insurance in Hicksville is possible—you just need to know where to look. All car insurance companies are not created equal. You could get coverage from Travelers for an average of $229 per month. But Bristol West comes in with a whopping $586 average monthly premium. As you can see, it pays to shop around and compare quotes from multiple companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$229
Nationwide$289
Progressive$333
Liberty Mutual$363
Bristol West$586
TSC Direct$119
Safeco$219
Plymouth Rock$242
Midvale Home & Auto$294
Kemper Preferred$315
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York

All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.

Hicksville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record plays a big role in how much you pay for car insurance[2]. Generally, the cleaner your record, the lower your rates. The average monthly cost for someone with a clean driving history is $293. Get a speeding ticket, and the average rate jumps to $393. Practice defensive driving habits to keep your record blemish-free and your rates low.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$293
Speeding Ticket$393
At-Fault Accident$428
DUI$583
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Hicksville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score is good for more than great interest rates on a loan or credit card—it can also help you find cheap auto insurance[3]. That’s because insurers in Hicksville consider your credit history when deciding whether to offer you insurance and where you fall on the company’s rating tier. Typically, policies are more affordable for drivers with higher credit ratings.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$328
Good$388
Average$426
Poor$660
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hicksville

Cheap car insurance in Hicksville can be challenging to find if you don’t know where to look. Many factors affect the cost of your insurance policy, so it’s important to do your research and understand what you’re buying before making a decision. You should look into available discounts such as bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance.

The best way to get cheap car insurance is to shop around for quotes. Rates vary from company to company, so it’s tough to find the most affordable auto insurance coverage. Use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes from different insurance providers. Insurify shows you the premiums and coverage options side by side so you can decide which is best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • If you follow these steps, finding cheap car insurance can be quite easy. First, rates vary from company to company, so you should get quotes from at least three different providers. Second, read the terms and conditions of each policy before signing up. Finally, check the provider's customer reviews on sites like Yelp or Facebook to see what customers have to say.

  • The cost of living is a bit higher in Hicksville compared to the rest of the country, so you might expect to pay more for car insurance. However, the average rate for Hicksville drivers is less than $300 per month. And if you shop around, you could find coverage for less than $200. Keep in mind your cost depends on several factors, including your driving record and credit history.

  • Many factors can influence how much you pay for car insurance. Age, driving history, vehicle type, credit score, and policy options can all drive up your rates. Middle-aged drivers with a clean driving history and a good credit score are likely to get the cheapest auto insurance rates. Accidents, speeding tickets, bankruptcies, and late payments can increase your premiums.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. New York Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. dmv.org. "Driving Records in New York." Accessed July 30, 2022
  3. New York State Department of Financial Services. "https://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumers/auto_insurance/applying_for_auto_insurance." Accessed July 30, 2022
