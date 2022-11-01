Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Bay Shore, NY, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bay Shore is $299 per month or $3,588 annually.
Car insurance in Bay Shore is $50 less than the average cost of insurance in New York.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Bay Shore on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Bay Shore, NY
Bay Shore drivers pay $50 less than on average in premiums than New York residents. For drivers looking to save even more, there are plenty of ways to lower auto insurance rates and save some money. Comparing car insurance quotes before buying a policy is one of the best ways to get an affordable rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bay Shore, NY
What is the cheapest car insurance in Bay Shore?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Bay Shore, with rates starting at $227 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Thousands of Bay Shore drivers have generated free quotes with Insurify. We reviewed our data to understand which car insurance companies consistently offered the best price on car insurance. As you review the average costs below, remember that the lowest price isn’t always the best value. A policy with higher limits or additional perks may cost just a few dollars more.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$227
|Nationwide
|$249
|Progressive
|$337
|Liberty Mutual
|$438
|Bristol West
|$598
|TSC Direct
|$145
|Kemper Preferred
|$162
|Safeco
|$251
|Plymouth Rock
|$288
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$301
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Bay Shore Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has one of the largest impacts on your car insurance premium costs compared to other factors[2]. Drivers with clean records pay less than people with incidents in their driving history for the same coverage. Drivers with multiple small incidents or one significant incident, such as a DUI, tend to pay the most or may have difficulty getting coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$340
|Speeding Ticket
|$456
|At-Fault Accident
|$496
|DUI
|$677
Bay Shore Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Did you know that your credit score affects your car insurance costs[3]? People with excellent credit scores obtain more affordable car insurance rates than people with average or poor credit scores. In Bay Shore, drivers with excellent credit scores save quite a bit on car insurance premiums—one more big reason to maintain good financial practices.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$283
|Good
|$335
|Average
|$368
|Poor
|$570
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bay Shore
Affordable car insurance is possible when you set up your car insurance policy for savings, use discounts, and compare quotes before you buy. To set up your policy for savings, you should consider exactly what coverage options you need and how much you need. Remember that higher limits typically cost little. Next, you need to take advantage of all the discounts you can.
Bundling auto insurance with other insurance needs, such as home insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and renters insurance, usually offers the best discount. Finally, you can compare rates by using Insurify. Just one form gets you free quotes from top auto insurance companies in your area. Adjust coverage options to see the full range of prices available to you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Even though car insurance is on the more expensive side in Bay Shore, you can still find ways to lower your rate. First, be sure you are getting all the discounts you can. Next, consider raising your deductibles and dropping full coverage if you drive an older vehicle. Lastly, compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers so you know you’re getting the best policy.
Bay Shore drivers spend $299 per month on average on car insurance premiums, $50 less than the average cost for drivers in New York. According to the thousands of quotes generated for free with Insurify, several insurers offer affordable rates, including Travelers and Nationwide.
There are a few incidents that can cause your car insurance rates to increase. Receiving a speeding citation, even a minor one, can cause your rates to go up. More serious incidents, like a DUI or an at-fault car accident, cause bigger increases, sometimes by more than $100 a month. Changes to your vehicle and credit score can also influence your rate.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
