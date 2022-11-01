4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Salina, KS
Drivers in Salina and other Kansas cities should have car insurance to avoid ending up with unaffordable bills. While the average cost of car insurance in Kansas is cheaper than the national average, motorists in the sunflower state can save on car insurance if they know where to look. Use Insurify and save money, time, and stress when shopping for auto insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Salina is $130 per month, or $1560 annually.
Car insurance in Salina is $33 less than the average cost of car insurance in Kansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Salina on average is Traders, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Salina, KS
Some car insurance companies offer cheaper insurance coverage in Salina than others do. That’s because every insurance company weighs factors like your driving record and credit score a bit differently. Below, you’ll find the average cost for the cheapest car insurance companies in Salina, but you should always compare quotes to find your best rate.
|Insurance Provider in Salina
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$109 /mo
|Dairyland
|$110 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$128 /mo
|Safeco
|$142 /mo
|The General
|$160 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Salina, KS
While finding cheap auto insurance coverage is important, you also want an insurance company that is reliable in paying claims and offers good customer service. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$142 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$208 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$109 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kansas Cities
|Wichita
|$122/mo
|Kansas City
|$142/mo
|Olathe
|$103/mo
|Topeka
|$127/mo
|Salina
|$147/mo
|Kansas
|$128/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$4,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.
Salina Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age will significantly impact the cost of your car insurance policy. That’s because young drivers, who are inexperienced on the road and more likely to get into accidents, are a higher risk to insure. Below is what Kansas drivers can expect to pay on average. Keep in mind that these are statewide averages and rates might vary in Salina.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$365
|20s
|$205
|30s
|$144
|40s
|$135
|50s
|$117
|60s
|$109
|70s
|$117
|80s
|$137
Salina Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is one of the most important factors in determining your auto insurance premiums. Drivers with speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents in their driving history will see higher rates because insurance companies see them as a higher risk to insure. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Salina based on infractions (or lack thereof) on your driving record.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$133
|Speeding Ticket
|$228
|At-Fault Accident
|$230
|DUI
|$263
Salina Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. That’s because research shows that drivers with bad credit account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have good or excellent credit, you’ll likely see lower rates. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance Salina, Kansas, based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$133
|Good
|$141
|Average
|$165
|Bad
|$205
Salina DMV Information
Salina, Kansa is home to two offices that fall under the Department of Motor Vehicles. At the Driver’s License Department, Salina drivers can find help for any license related queries or services. Any vehicle registration services, on the other hand, are provided by the Salina County Vehicle Registration office. Both offices are closed Saturdays and Sundays.
The Salina Driver’s License Department is located at:
2941 Centennial Rd
Salina, KS 67401
The Salina County Vehicle Registration is located at:
300 W Ash St #210
Salina, KS 67401
Public Transportation in Salina
Downtown Salina is fairly walkable, and public transportation options are available as well. The CitiGo Transit service offers a fleet of buses with about 200 stops around Salina, making it easy for residents who don’t want to drive to get around the city.
For residents who don’t want to drive but prefer the convenience and privacy of a car opposed to a bus, Uber, Lyft, and Taxi services are available in Salina.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Salina
The best way to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Salina is to compare car insurance quotes. The days of talking to multiple insurance agents and going between different provider websites are over. With Insurify , you can compare real-time quotes side-by-side and all in one place to find your best rate in a matter of minutes.
To get started, just enter a bit of information about yourself and in under five minutes we’ll show you the best rates personalized to you. We’ll provide quotes from national insurance providers such as American Family, Allstate, and State Farm along with quotes from local insurance agencies so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the best possible rate available.
FAQs - Salina, KS Car Insurance
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance is to compare quotes using Insurify . The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching to a cheaper provider they found on the platform. You can also save by bundling your auto insurance policy with other insurance products, like your renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or life insurance.
The average cost of car insurance in Salina is $103 per month, but keep in mind that costs will vary based on factors like a driver’s age, gender, credit score, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to get quotes from multiple insurance providers before making your selection. Insurify makes it easy to collect quotes in one spot.
There are many different factors that go into determining the cost of your car insurance. That said, some of the reasons why you could be paying so much for your insurance include: living in a state with high minimum insurance requirements, being a young or new driver, committing past traffic offenses like at-fault accidents or DUIs, and having a low credit score.
Insurify Insights
How Salina Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Salina, Kansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Salina drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Salina
#5
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kansas
#1
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kansas
#5
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kansas
#1
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Salina drivers rank 10 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Salina with an accident: 10.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Salina drivers rank 5 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Salina with a DUI: 2.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kansas, Salina drivers rank 2 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Salina with a reckless driving offense: 4.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kansas, Salina drivers rank 2 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Salina with a reckless driving violation: 4.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kansas, Salina drivers rank 5 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Salina with a speeding ticket: 14.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Salina drivers rank 29 in clean driving records across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Salina with clean record: 67.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Salina drivers rank 7 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Salina with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.93%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022