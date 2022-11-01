Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Overland Park, KS, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Overland Park is $175 per month or $2,100 yearly.
Car insurance in Overland Park is $22 less than the average monthly cost in Kansas.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Overland Park on average is Nationwide.
Car Insurance in Overland Park, KS
Kansas law requires Overland Park drivers to invest in liability car insurance. The good news is there are cheap policies available. If you shop around, you can lock in a great deal on your auto insurance plan, especially if you have a clean driving record and some driving experience under your belt. Remember to always compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Overland Park, KS
What is the cheapest car insurance in Overland Park?
Nationwide is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Overland Park, with rates starting at $135 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
If you explore car insurance rates from small and large companies that serve Overland Park drivers, you’ll find that they have a wide range. Here’s a look at the average monthly quote by insurance company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|$135
|Travelers
|$138
|State Auto
|$149
|Dairyland
|$167
|Liberty Mutual
|$258
|Kemper Preferred
|$105
|Acuity
|$120
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$150
|Safeco
|$156
|SafeAuto
|$156
|Traders
|$209
|Bristol West
|$218
|The General
|$237
|Stillwater
|$258
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$4,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.
Overland Park Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Every car insurance company will consider your driving record when you apply for coverage[2]. As you can see from the table below, insurers in Overland Park will reward you for a clean record with lower rates. If you have a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, however, you’ll pay more for an auto insurance policy.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$174
|Speeding Ticket
|$233
|At-Fault Accident
|$254
|DUI
|$346
High-Risk Car Insurance Kansas
Overland Park Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some car insurance companies will pull your credit score to help them determine your premiums[3]. Since drivers with excellent and good credit are less likely to file claims and less expensive to insure, they’ll enjoy lower car insurance costs. This table can give you an idea of how credit tier impacts the average monthly rate of an auto insurance policy in Overland Park.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$158
|Good
|$187
|Average
|$205
|Poor
|$318
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Overland Park
If you’re in search of cheap car insurance in Overland Park, Insurify has you covered. This handy comparison tool can help you find the best deal on a car insurance plan in minutes. Once you fill out a short online form and share details about yourself and your vehicle, you’ll receive personalized auto insurance quotes.
Discounts are another key step in securing cheap car insurance. Every insurer has discounts available, and chances are you qualify for one or two of them. One of the most common discounts is bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance. If you’re unsure about which offers you qualify for, ask your insurance agent for help.
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to cheap car insurance in Overland Park is research. With Insurify, you can explore a variety of plans and rates in minutes without paying a dime. All you have to do is complete an online form. Once you find a policy and premium that meet your needs, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can start the application process right away.
Auto insurance rates in Overland Park range from $105 to $258 on average. Of course, factors like your age, driving history, marital status, and credit score will play a role in the exact price you pay. If you have a clean record, free of traffic violations like at-fault accidents and speeding tickets, you can lock in the lowest rates.
If crime rates and the number of drivers in Overland Park go up, your car insurance premiums will likely increase as well. While these factors are out of your control, your driving record is in your hands. As long as you prove to be a responsible driver and maintain a clean record, you’ll find it much easier to get cheap car insurance coverage, no matter what is going on in the area.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
