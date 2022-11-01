4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Overland Park, KS, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterKansasdelimiterOverland Park
Car InsurancedelimiterKansasdelimiterOverland Park

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Anna Baluch
Written by
Anna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Anna Baluch
Insurance Writer
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Overland Park is $175 per month or $2,100 yearly.

  • Car insurance in Overland Park is $22 less than the average monthly cost in Kansas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Overland Park on average is Nationwide.

Car Insurance in Overland Park, KS

Kansas law requires Overland Park drivers to invest in liability car insurance. The good news is there are cheap policies available. If you shop around, you can lock in a great deal on your auto insurance plan, especially if you have a clean driving record and some driving experience under your belt. Remember to always compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.

Quotes by Top Companies

Nationwide
$135
Travelers
$138
State Auto
$149
Dairyland
$167
Liberty Mutual
$258

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Kansas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Overland Park, KS

What is the cheapest car insurance in Overland Park?

Nationwide is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Overland Park, with rates starting at $135 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

If you explore car insurance rates from small and large companies that serve Overland Park drivers, you’ll find that they have a wide range. Here’s a look at the average monthly quote by insurance company.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Nationwide$135
Travelers$138
State Auto$149
Dairyland$167
Liberty Mutual$258
Kemper Preferred$105
Acuity$120
Midvale Home & Auto$150
Safeco$156
SafeAuto$156
Traders$209
Bristol West$218
The General$237
Stillwater$258
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $4,500 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.

Overland Park Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Every car insurance company will consider your driving record when you apply for coverage[2]. As you can see from the table below, insurers in Overland Park will reward you for a clean record with lower rates. If you have a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, however, you’ll pay more for an auto insurance policy.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$174
Speeding Ticket$233
At-Fault Accident$254
DUI$346
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Kansas

DUI Car Insurance Kansas

Overland Park Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Some car insurance companies will pull your credit score to help them determine your premiums[3]. Since drivers with excellent and good credit are less likely to file claims and less expensive to insure, they’ll enjoy lower car insurance costs. This table can give you an idea of how credit tier impacts the average monthly rate of an auto insurance policy in Overland Park.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$158
Good$187
Average$205
Poor$318
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Overland Park

If you’re in search of cheap car insurance in Overland Park, Insurify has you covered. This handy comparison tool can help you find the best deal on a car insurance plan in minutes. Once you fill out a short online form and share details about yourself and your vehicle, you’ll receive personalized auto insurance quotes.

Discounts are another key step in securing cheap car insurance. Every insurer has discounts available, and chances are you qualify for one or two of them. One of the most common discounts is bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance. If you’re unsure about which offers you qualify for, ask your insurance agent for help.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The key to cheap car insurance in Overland Park is research. With Insurify, you can explore a variety of plans and rates in minutes without paying a dime. All you have to do is complete an online form. Once you find a policy and premium that meet your needs, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can start the application process right away.

  • Auto insurance rates in Overland Park range from $105 to $258 on average. Of course, factors like your age, driving history, marital status, and credit score will play a role in the exact price you pay. If you have a clean record, free of traffic violations like at-fault accidents and speeding tickets, you can lock in the lowest rates.

  • If crime rates and the number of drivers in Overland Park go up, your car insurance premiums will likely increase as well. While these factors are out of your control, your driving record is in your hands. As long as you prove to be a responsible driver and maintain a clean record, you’ll find it much easier to get cheap car insurance coverage, no matter what is going on in the area.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Kansas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Kansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. DMV.org. "Driving Records in Kansas." Accessed July 27, 2022
  3. Kansas Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance Shopper's Guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
Anna Baluch
Written by
Anna Baluch
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterKansasdelimiterOverland Park