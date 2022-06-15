Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Delaware: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance is an optional auto insurance policy that Delaware drivers can add to their car insurance coverage to protect themselves from having an outstanding loan balance on a vehicle that was totaled in a car accident or stolen.

So, how does gap insurance work? After you purchase a new vehicle, its value goes down anywhere from 20 to 30 percent in just the first year. As a result of this depreciation, you may end up with negative equity and owe a higher amount on your car than its actual cash value. For example, you may owe $10,000 on a vehicle that’s worth just $5,000.

If your car is totaled in a car accident or stolen, your car insurance policy will reimburse you for your vehicle’s actual cash value (ACV)—not for your outstanding auto loan balance. As a result, you may end up having to continue paying off a vehicle you no longer drive. For example, if your reimbursement is $5,000 but you owe $10,000 on your car, you will be $5,000 in debt.

Gap insurance closes this gap between what you owe on your vehicle and its actual cash value so you don’t end up with a frustrating financial obligation after your car is gone.