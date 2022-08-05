Compare AAA vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
AAA vs. GEICO: A Summary
One of the easiest ways to compare car insurance providers is through a scoring system like the Insurify Composite Score. Both AAA and GEICO have high scores, but GEICO performs slightly better with an 88, and it is also the cheaper of the two options.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody��’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$113
|85
|GEICO
|$47
|88
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA
AAA is a car club that offers its members a wide range of benefits and perks. Along with traditional auto insurance coverage, members can also receive homeowners insurance, travel agent services, and financial services.
The company also provides members with a high-quality roadside assistance program and towing service. While prices for membership and coverage are a little higher than other companies, AAA’s customer service more than makes up for it.
Drivers looking for a solid auto insurance company to add to their list for quotes should make sure to include AAA.
Pros
Members receive valuable discounts and perks in other areas besides auto insurance
Offers roadside assistance and towing to members
Special bonuses are available for higher-tier AAA members
Cons
Perks and benefits are only available for those who sign up for a membership
Website user experience is below average
Some AAA branches offer limited coverage and insurance products
GEICO
GEICO offers a unique experience to potential policyholders. With most of the process handled online or through the mobile app, drivers don’t need to worry about going to an insurance agent to manage their policy.
It’s also known as one of the most affordable options in the marketplace. GEICO frequently scores better than most insurance companies on price and offers a wide range of discounts that help lower the cost even further.
GEICO should be on your list of companies to request a free quote.
Pros
Excellent user experience on website
Highly affordable rates for standard auto insurance
Customer satisfaction ratings and reviews were higher than most of the competitors
Cons
Doesn’t offer additional coverage options, such as rideshare insurance and gap insurance
Several states have very few insurance agents to talk to physically
External Financial Strength Ratings
Even though AAA had solid financial strength ratings, GEICO prevailed in nearly all independent financial reviews.
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|GEICO
|Fitch
|N/A
|N/A
|A.M. Best
|A
|A++
|Moody’s
|N/A
|Aa3
|S&P
|N/A
|AA+
|J.D. Powers
|862
|869
Prices are important, but most insurance companies have other benefits and areas of specialty that attract potential policyholders. For instance, GEICO is an excellent option for drivers who want to manage their policy online. On the other hand, AAA has a comprehensive catalog of insurance products to allow you to customize your coverage options.
Compare AAA vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?
If you’re choosing between AAA and GEICO for your auto insurance policy, you should go with GEICO if you want the lowest rates possible. GEICO was consistently one of the cheapest insurance providers for nearly all subgroups of drivers.
GEICO performed the best out of the two, having the lowest rates for standard policies and most subgroups of drivers. It also was the cheapest for drivers who had poor credit scores. AAA wasn’t the most affordable for any subgroups, but it offered additional benefits and discounts to members that kept rates competitive.
Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age
Each insurance provider weighs rate factors differently. For example, some will charge higher rates for drivers with poor credit, while others offer cheaper rates to motorists with a clean driving record. Age, however, tends to be the one area where most insurance companies are the same.
Young drivers looking for coverage options will notice they often have the highest auto insurance quotes among all age groups. This is true even for auto insurance policies purchased through AAA or GEICO, where coverage for an 18-year-old is almost four times higher than for a 55-year-old.
|Age Group
|AAA Avg. Auto Insurance Rates
|GEICO Avg. Auto insurance Rates
|Teens
|$290
|$113
|20s
|$108
|$46
|30s
|$99
|$50
|40s
|$87
|$40
|50s
|$80
|$38
|60s
|$86
|$40
|70s
|$110
|$54
|80s
|$140
|$58
Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender
Depending on the car insurance company you purchase coverage through, your gender could impact the rates you pay. For instance, while most companies only charge male drivers a dollar more, some AAA companies have drastically different rates for male and female drivers.
One of the main reasons for the differing rates is statistics. Male drivers are more likely to participate in risky driving behaviors like speeding than female drivers are. This added risk causes insurance providers to charge higher premiums for male drivers.
Which is cheapest for men?
Male drivers looking to find cheap insurance premiums should consider GEICO over AAA. Not only does GEICO auto insurance offer substantially lower rates than AAA, but it is also $30 less than the national average. Most male drivers can expect to pay around $47 per month with GEICO.
|Gender
|AAA
|GEICO
|National Average
|Men
|$117
|$47
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
If you are a female driver and looking for affordable car insurance, you should consider choosing GEICO over AAA. On average, a car insurance policy will cost $60 less per month with GEICO than AAA and $20 less than the national average.
|Gender
|AAA
|GEICO
|National Average
|Women
|$108
|$46
|$78
Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage
How you use your vehicle can often determine the quotes you receive from car insurance companies. Some providers offer low-mileage discounts for motorists who drive their cars sparingly throughout the year, while others maintain a consistent rate regardless of how many miles you drive annually.
Generally, there aren’t any discounts for low mileage offered by GEICO or AAA Auto Insurance. Instead, both insurance providers supply drivers with consistent rates for all mileage categories.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you use your vehicle for work or take road trips with the family multiple times a year, then GEICO may be the better option for you. The company offers average monthly rates of $46 for drivers with 15,000 to 20,000 annual miles, which is well below the average of AAA—$108 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|GEICO
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$108
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Low-mileage drivers pay less for their auto insurance policy when purchasing through GEICO. On average, policyholders save $720 per year with GEICO compared to AAA. GEICO also offers more affordable rates than the national average by $20 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|GEICO
|National Average
|5,000
|$107
|$46
|$78
|10,000
|$108
|$46
|$78
Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score
Credit scores dictate many things in life, ranging from loan approvals down to auto insurance rates. Typically, the better your credit score, the lower your rates. Most insurance companies give more affordable rates to drivers with good credit because they are less likely to file an insurance claim or miss a monthly payment.
AAA and GEICO adjust their rates based on a driver's credit history, with higher scores receiving the lowest monthly premiums.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Motorists with good credit scores will have better luck finding affordable rates with GEICO. On average, policyholders will only pay $42 per month with a GEICO policy compared to $97 per month with AAA.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|GEICO
|National Average
|Excellent
|$80
|$37
|$60
|Good
|$98
|$43
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
A bad credit rating can happen for many reasons, but it often comes with an increase in your monthly insurance premiums. For AAA members, this increase is significant, with the average policy around $220 per month. On the other hand, GEICO offers a more affordable policy, with monthly rates of around $63.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$220
|$46
|$120
|Average
|$114
|$64
|$78
Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record
Even though insurance companies look at a wide range of criteria when setting rates for a driver, a motorist’s driving record is often one of the biggest determining factors. If a driver has no incidents in their driving history, they will generally receive the best rates.
Drivers with a less stellar driving record will notice their monthly rates increase with every incident. One speeding ticket or an at-fault accident from five years ago won’t hold as much weight as a DUI or recent accident will.
AAA and GEICO rank driving record incidents in the same manner. Policyholders with a clean driving record receive the best ratings, while drivers with one or more DUIs pay more than double for coverage.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Between AAA and GEICO, GEICO is the cheaper option for drivers with a clean record. Generally, a GEICO policyholder can expect to pay $46 per month, while a AAA member pays around $114.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$114
|$46
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Speeding tickets are often the one incident that won’t significantly impact your insurance rates, as long as it’s a one-time occurrence. For example, GEICO rates increase by $10 per month for drivers with a speeding ticket, and AAA rates only increase by $30.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$145
|$57
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Sometimes, accidents aren’t anyone’s fault, and they just happen. However, having an accident on your driving record does mean that your rates will increase. GEICO offers the most affordable rates out of the two companies, with an average rate of $72 per month.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|$72
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Insurance companies often see a DUI as very risky behavior that can lead to other risks behind the wheel. Due to this increase in risk, drivers with DUIs usually pay the most for coverage. GEICO still offers affordable insurance coverage for this subgroup of drivers, with an average of $94, which is $220 less than AAA.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|GEICO
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$314
|$94
|$155
AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount Type
|AAA Insurance
|GEICO Insurance
|Good driver
|Anti-theft device
|Antilock brakes
|Multi-vehicle
|Multi-policy (bundling)
|Defensive driving course
|New car
|Affinity group
|Good student
|Farm vehicle
|Student away at school
|Good credit
|Advance shopper
|Paid in full
|Loyalty
|Homeowner
|Low mileage
|Original owner
|Airbag
|Daytime running lights
|Seat belt use
|Emergency deployment
|Federal employee
|Military
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and GEICO
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: AAA vs. GEICO
Looking at all the different subgroups of drivers, GEICO consistently offers the most affordable coverage. GEICO also has the lower average monthly rate for standard policies, at $46, while AAA charges $112.
Both companies have their perks, but GEICO performed much better than AAA after looking at financial strength, insurance services, pricing, and discounts.
With so many insurance companies to choose from, finding the one that works best for you can be challenging. To help you compare AAA, GEICO, or other large insurers like Allstate, Insurify offers a comprehensive car insurance comparison tool. By answering a few simple questions, you can quickly review multiple policies on a single screen.