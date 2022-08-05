Compare AAA vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

If you’re choosing between AAA and GEICO for your auto insurance policy, you should go with GEICO if you want the lowest rates possible. GEICO was consistently one of the cheapest insurance providers for nearly all subgroups of drivers.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO performed the best out of the two, having the lowest rates for standard policies and most subgroups of drivers. It also was the cheapest for drivers who had poor credit scores. AAA wasn’t the most affordable for any subgroups, but it offered additional benefits and discounts to members that kept rates competitive.

Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Each insurance provider weighs rate factors differently. For example, some will charge higher rates for drivers with poor credit, while others offer cheaper rates to motorists with a clean driving record. Age, however, tends to be the one area where most insurance companies are the same.

Young drivers looking for coverage options will notice they often have the highest auto insurance quotes among all age groups. This is true even for auto insurance policies purchased through AAA or GEICO, where coverage for an 18-year-old is almost four times higher than for a 55-year-old.

Age Group AAA Avg. Auto Insurance Rates GEICO Avg. Auto insurance Rates Teens $290 $113 20s $108 $46 30s $99 $50 40s $87 $40 50s $80 $38 60s $86 $40 70s $110 $54 80s $140 $58

Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

Depending on the car insurance company you purchase coverage through, your gender could impact the rates you pay. For instance, while most companies only charge male drivers a dollar more, some AAA companies have drastically different rates for male and female drivers.

One of the main reasons for the differing rates is statistics. Male drivers are more likely to participate in risky driving behaviors like speeding than female drivers are. This added risk causes insurance providers to charge higher premiums for male drivers.

Which is cheapest for men?

Male drivers looking to find cheap insurance premiums should consider GEICO over AAA. Not only does GEICO auto insurance offer substantially lower rates than AAA, but it is also $30 less than the national average. Most male drivers can expect to pay around $47 per month with GEICO.

Gender AAA GEICO National Average Men $117 $47 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

If you are a female driver and looking for affordable car insurance, you should consider choosing GEICO over AAA. On average, a car insurance policy will cost $60 less per month with GEICO than AAA and $20 less than the national average.

Gender AAA GEICO National Average Women $108 $46 $78

Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

How you use your vehicle can often determine the quotes you receive from car insurance companies. Some providers offer low-mileage discounts for motorists who drive their cars sparingly throughout the year, while others maintain a consistent rate regardless of how many miles you drive annually.

Generally, there aren’t any discounts for low mileage offered by GEICO or AAA Auto Insurance. Instead, both insurance providers supply drivers with consistent rates for all mileage categories.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you use your vehicle for work or take road trips with the family multiple times a year, then GEICO may be the better option for you. The company offers average monthly rates of $46 for drivers with 15,000 to 20,000 annual miles, which is well below the average of AAA—$108 per month.

Annual Mileage AAA GEICO National Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $46 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers pay less for their auto insurance policy when purchasing through GEICO. On average, policyholders save $720 per year with GEICO compared to AAA. GEICO also offers more affordable rates than the national average by $20 per month.

Annual Mileage AAA GEICO National Average 5,000 $107 $46 $78 10,000 $108 $46 $78

Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

Credit scores dictate many things in life, ranging from loan approvals down to auto insurance rates. Typically, the better your credit score, the lower your rates. Most insurance companies give more affordable rates to drivers with good credit because they are less likely to file an insurance claim or miss a monthly payment.

AAA and GEICO adjust their rates based on a driver's credit history, with higher scores receiving the lowest monthly premiums.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Motorists with good credit scores will have better luck finding affordable rates with GEICO. On average, policyholders will only pay $42 per month with a GEICO policy compared to $97 per month with AAA.

Credit Tier AAA GEICO National Average Excellent $80 $37 $60 Good $98 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

A bad credit rating can happen for many reasons, but it often comes with an increase in your monthly insurance premiums. For AAA members, this increase is significant, with the average policy around $220 per month. On the other hand, GEICO offers a more affordable policy, with monthly rates of around $63.

Credit Tier AAA GEICO Industry Average Poor $220 $46 $120 Average $114 $64 $78

Compare AAA vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Even though insurance companies look at a wide range of criteria when setting rates for a driver, a motorist’s driving record is often one of the biggest determining factors. If a driver has no incidents in their driving history, they will generally receive the best rates.

Drivers with a less stellar driving record will notice their monthly rates increase with every incident. One speeding ticket or an at-fault accident from five years ago won’t hold as much weight as a DUI or recent accident will.

AAA and GEICO rank driving record incidents in the same manner. Policyholders with a clean driving record receive the best ratings, while drivers with one or more DUIs pay more than double for coverage.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Between AAA and GEICO, GEICO is the cheaper option for drivers with a clean record. Generally, a GEICO policyholder can expect to pay $46 per month, while a AAA member pays around $114.

Driver Type AAA GEICO Industry Average Clean Record $114 $46 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Speeding tickets are often the one incident that won’t significantly impact your insurance rates, as long as it’s a one-time occurrence. For example, GEICO rates increase by $10 per month for drivers with a speeding ticket, and AAA rates only increase by $30.

Driver Type AAA GEICO Industry Average Speeding Ticket $145 $57 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Sometimes, accidents aren’t anyone’s fault, and they just happen. However, having an accident on your driving record does mean that your rates will increase. GEICO offers the most affordable rates out of the two companies, with an average rate of $72 per month.

Driver Type AAA GEICO Industry Average At-Fault Accident $158 $72 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Insurance companies often see a DUI as very risky behavior that can lead to other risks behind the wheel. Due to this increase in risk, drivers with DUIs usually pay the most for coverage. GEICO still offers affordable insurance coverage for this subgroup of drivers, with an average of $94, which is $220 less than AAA.

Driver Type AAA GEICO Industry Average DUI $314 $94 $155

