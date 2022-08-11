Compare AAA vs. Farmers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. Farmers: Which Is Cheaper?

Farmers is cheaper than AAA on average. However, AAA is cheaper for teen drivers and a few other age groups. Both companies charge higher rates than the industry average, so it’s a good idea to check your rate with a handful of other insurance providers.

Farmers and AAA are not the cheapest companies we reviewed. Both companies charge car insurance premiums that are higher than the industry average. For every type of driver, there’s another auto insurance company offering cheaper car insurance rates.

Compare AAA vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Age

Age is one of the most important factors in determining car insurance rates because it directly relates to your experience on the road. Teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other group, so they pay the highest rates, while drivers in their 50s and 60’s tend to pay the lowest rates. Here’s what you can expect from each insurer based on your age.

Age AAA Farmers Teen $290 $343 20s $108 $106 30s $99 $102 40s $87 $97 50s $80 $82 60s $86 $87 70s $110 $106 80s $140 $118

AAA is cheaper on average for teen drivers and motorists in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. Farmers, on the other hand, is cheaper for older drivers. Both companies are more expensive than the industry average, however. For most age groups, USAA offers the cheapest rates, followed by GEICO.

Compare AAA vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Gender

Most car insurance companies consider your gender when underwriting your insurance policy. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men. In the teen years, the difference is sometimes more significant since teen males have more than double the vehicle death rate that teen females have.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women AAA $117 $108 Farmers $108 $106

Farmers offers cheaper car insurance rates than AAA for both men and women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Farmers is cheaper than AAA for men, but both companies charge more than the industry average.

Gender AAA Farmers Industry Average Men $117 $108 $78

Which is cheapest for women?

Women pay slightly cheaper premiums on average at Farmers than AAA, but both insurers charge more than the industry average.

Gender AAA Farmers Industry Average Women $108 $106 $78

Compare AAA vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for a car insurance policy, the insurance agency or company will ask you for your estimated annual mileage. This has a minimal impact on your car insurance rates, but low-mileage drivers tend to pay slightly less than high-mileage drivers.

Keep in mind that you might achieve greater savings if you participate in a usage-based telematics program offered by your insurance company. Both AAA and Farmers offer these telematics programs, but they may not be available in all states.

Here’s what drivers pay on average for car insurance at AAA and Farmers based on their estimated annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Farmers is cheaper than AAA for high-mileage drivers. However, neither company’s rates beat the industry average.

Annual Mileage AAA Farmers Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $106 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Farmers offers cheaper premiums than AAA for low-mileage drivers. However, both companies are more expensive than the industry average.

Annual Mileage AAA Farmers Industry Average 5,000 $107 $96 $78 10,000 $108 $106 $78

Compare AAA vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Credit Score

Car insurance companies in most states use your credit-based insurance score to determine your insurance rates. Policyholders with excellent credit tend to pay the least, while drivers with poor credit pay more for car insurance. That’s because several studies found a correlation between bad credit and more claims activity.

Car insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with bad credit to account for their risk. Here’s what you can expect from AAA and Farmers based on your credit score.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Farmers is cheaper than AAA for drivers with good or excellent credit, but neither company’s rates beat the industry average.

Credit Tier AAA Farmers Industry Average Excellent $80 $68 $60 Good $98 $85 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Farmers is significantly cheaper than AAA for drivers with bad credit. But both companies charge more than the industry average.

Credit Tier AAA Farmers Industry Average Poor $220 $135 $120 Average $114 $91 $78

Compare AAA vs. Farmers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies look at your driving record to determine the risk to insure you. If they see things like speeding tickets and DUIs on your record, they’ll be inclined to think you’re not taking safety precautions and charge you higher rates. Sometimes, you can take a driving course or enroll in a telematics program to offset the higher cost.

Here’s what AAA and Farmers are charging drivers on average based on the infractions on their driving records.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Farmers is cheaper than AAA for motorists with a spotless driving record. But both companies charge more than the industry average.

Driver Type AAA Farmers Industry Average Clean Record $114 $91 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Both companies charge more to drivers with speeding tickets, but Farmers offers the cheaper rates. Neither company’s rates beat the industry average, however.

Driver Type AAA Farmers Industry Average Speeding Ticket $145 $129 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Drivers who have caused crashes pay more at AAA than Farmers on average. While Farmers is cheaper, it still doesn’t beat the industry average rate for drivers with at-fault accidents.

Driver Type AAA Farmers Industry Average At-Fault Accident $158 $127 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI is a serious offense that requires you to have an SR-22 on file with the DMV in most states. That’s why AAA’s rates spike for DUI drivers. Farmers is more lenient with DUI drivers but still charges them more than the industry average rate.

Driver Type AAA Farmers Industry Average DUI $314 $133 $155

