Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Wheeling, WV, for 2022

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Wheeling, WV

Local claim rates and crime rates (e.g., vandalism and car theft) have a big impact on the price you pay for car insurance. Drivers in West Virginia tend to pay less than drivers in Ohio and Pennsylvania, but can always save on car insurance if they know where to look. With Insurify, you can compare auto insurance quotes for free, side-by-side. Try it today!

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Wheeling is $181 per month or $2,172 annually.

  • Car insurance in Wheeling is $40 less than the average monthly cost of insurance in West Virginia.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Wheeling on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Safeco
$113
Progressive
$114
Liberty Mutual
$133
Nationwide
$142
State Auto
$152

Cheapest Car Insurance in Wheeling, WV

What is the cheapest car insurance in Wheeling?

Safeco is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Wheeling, with rates starting at $113 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Paying less for car insurance has never been more important. Below are the companies offering the lowest rates on average to drivers in Wheeling. These averages are based on hundreds of car insurance quotes generated using Insurify. Remember that the cheapest company on average may not be the cheapest for you. Always compare rates before buying.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$113
Progressive$114
Liberty Mutual$133
Nationwide$142
State Auto$152
Midvale Home & Auto$177
Clearcover$178
Dairyland$214
Foremost GroupSelect$233
Direct Auto$256
The General$282
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Wheeling, WV

Luckily, there are several reputable car insurance companies that offer policies in Wheeling, West Virginia. We took a look at some of the most popular companies out there and considered customer reviews, financial ratings, independent ratings (such as from J.D. Power), and other factors. When possible, we scored these companies based on these comprehensive factors.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$178
Nationwide89$142
Safeco86$113
Liberty Mutual82$133
State Auto76$152
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in West Virginia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on West Virginia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in West Virginia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In West Virginia, motorists are required to purchase the same level of insurance for this coverage as liability coverage.

Wheeling Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Drivers under the age of 25 tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers of all other age groups. That’s because people under 25 have less experience and tend to cause more claims than other drivers. Rates decrease as you age, as older drivers tend to cause fewer claims. After 70, rates begin to increase due to the higher frequency of accidents for elderly drivers.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$402
20s$226
30s$163
40s$168
50s$152
60s$149
70s$160
80+$144
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Wheeling Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Car insurance companies pay close attention to your driving history when determining your rate. People with clean records are offered lower premiums than those with marks on their records. Drivers with more serious issues, such as a DUI or accident, typically pay the highest costs.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$162
Speeding Ticket$217
At-Fault Accident$237
DUI$322
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Wheeling Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

People with good or excellent credit scores pay the least for car insurance, while people with poor credit pay more for the same coverage, all else being equal. Making sure you maintain a good credit score is one of the best ways to save money on your car insurance premium.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$141
Good$168
Average$183
Poor$284
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Wheeling

Getting cheap car insurance begins with buying the right coverage types and setting your coverage limits appropriately. You also need to take advantage of discounts, especially bundling discounts. Bundling auto insurance with life insurance, business insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and other insurance products earns you the best discount.

Comparing car insurance quotes is the final step. You should compare before you buy and at least every six months after. You get quotes quickly and confidentially using Insurify’s tools. You can also work with one of our independent insurance agents over the phone at 1 (866) 405-5518—to ensure your policy is tailored to your insurance needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best way to find cheap car insurance is by comparing car insurance rates before you buy. When you compare quotes, you know you’re getting the best rate overall. You can lower your rate further by carrying liability-only coverage (if permitted), using discounts (like bundling car and home insurance), switching to usage-based insurance, and raising your deductible.

  • The average driver spends $181 a month on car insurance in Wheeling. Your costs may be much more or much less depending on the car you drive, your driving record, the discounts you have access to, your credit score, and other factors.

  • The fastest way to drive up your car insurance rate is by getting negative marks on your driving record. That means speeding tickets, DUIs, failures to stop, and other moving violations. Plus, any at-fault accident, whether a citation is issued or not, will raise your rates for a few years. Changes to your credit score and your location can also affect your rate.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. West Virginia Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
