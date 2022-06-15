4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in West Virginia 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterWest VirginiadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies
Car InsurancedelimiterWest VirginiadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Insurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Most West Virginians use their cars to get to work, so having an insurance policy that provides sufficient protection is essential to West Virginia residents. Fortunately, the average monthly cost of car insurance in West Virginia is no more than the nationwide average. West Virginia drivers pay an average of $221 per month for car insurance, and it’s possible to get a policy for less.

Since each insurer weighs driver information differently, your best chance of getting cheap car insurance is to use Insurify to compare quotes across multiple car insurance companies. From there, our research into each provider’s reliability and financial strength lets you compare companies offering the lowest premiums. Here’s everything you need to know.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in West Virginia is Nationwide.

  • Safeco is the cheapest insurer on average in West Virginia, with average rates of $131 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in West VirginiaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Nationwide$15389
2Safeco$13186
3Liberty Mutual$15282
4State Auto$16776
5Midvale$187Not Rated
6Dairyland$210Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in West Virginia?

In West Virginia, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The best auto insurance companies in West Virginia offer a range of insurance coverages with low car insurance rates. They’re also known to provide reliable customer service and have the financial strength to pay claims. You’ll want to compare customized quotes with Insurify to see which of these West Virginia car insurance companies can offer you the best premium.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$153
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide offers state minimum liability insurance, full-coverage policies, and everything in between. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • SmartRide, a usage-based savings program

  • SmartMiles, a mileage-based flexible premium program

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Defensive driving course discount

  • Good student discount

  • Accident-free and safe driver discounts

Some drivers will pay more for Nationwide car insurance than others. Rates are based not only on your deductible and the coverage limits you choose but also on individual factors, like your age, credit score, and driving record. For example, drivers with DUIs on their record will pay some of the highest average rates. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$220
Drivers Over 60$117
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$147
Drivers With a Prior Accident$193
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$189
Drivers With Average Credit$162
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$131
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco offers some of the best rates for car insurance in West Virginia, and drivers can choose between car insurance options such as liability coverage, collision insurance, and uninsured motorist coverage. Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Accident forgiveness

  • Claims-free cashback

  • Diminishing deductible

  • Multi-policy discounts

  • RightTrack usage-based savings program, which can save you up to $513 per year

Safeco is able to offer lower rates to some drivers than to others. For example, older drivers and those with a clean driving record will pay the least, while teen drivers and high-risk drivers will pay the most.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$221
Drivers Over 60$87
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$114
Drivers With a Prior Accident$191
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$192
Drivers With Average Credit$124
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of coverage options, including state minimum car insurance and collision and comprehensive insurance. You can also get specialty coverages like teachers’ auto insurance from Liberty Mutual. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average for the Southeast by J.D. Power in 2021.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Student discounts

  • Homeowner discount

  • RightTrack, a usage-based program that can save you up to 30 percent

  • Payment discounts

  • Safe driver discounts

  • Multi-car and multi-policy discounts

Your individual auto insurance rate with Liberty Mutual will depend on the type of coverage you choose, the car insurance discounts you’re eligible for, and individual factors like your age and driving record. People with poor credit will also pay more for car insurance coverage.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$268
Drivers Over 60$88
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$145
Drivers With a Prior Accident$201
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$195
Drivers With Average Credit$153
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
4
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$167
Insurify Composite Score:
76

State Auto offers all the standard coverages, such as property damage liability, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage, but no additional coverages. The company has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but is not ranked by J.D. Power.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • State Auto Safety 360sm telematics program, which offers savings of up to 50 percent

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Driver training and accident prevention course discount

  • Good student discount

Car insurance quotes will vary depending on individual factors and the coverage you choose.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$218
Drivers Over 60$109
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$128
Drivers With a Prior Accident$235
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$221
Drivers With Average Credit$171
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Midvale Home & Auto offers a variety of coverage options, including rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. However, the company is not ranked by J.D. Power and had three times as many complaints as expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2020.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts

  • Student discounts

  • Payment discounts

Midvale Home & Auto charges higher car insurance premiums to some drivers than others in the Mountain State. Here’s what you can expect:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$267
Drivers Over 60$132
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$164
Drivers With a Prior Accident$271
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$263
Drivers With Average Credit$191
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
Dairyland logo

Dairyland

Average Monthly Cost:
$210
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Dairyland is more expensive on average than other West Virginia auto insurance providers. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best and provides plenty of coverage choices, but Dairyland is not ranked by J.D. Power and also has a high number of complaints with the NAIC given its size.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-car discount

  • Payment discounts

  • Homeowners discount

  • Anti-theft discount

  • Defensive driving discount

Your individual rate for car insurance from Dairyland will depend on several individual factors, in addition to the type of motor vehicle you have and the coverage and deductible you choose. Young drivers will pay the most.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$327
Drivers Over 60$150
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$195
Drivers With a Prior Accident$279
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$269
Drivers With Average Credit$209
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in West Virginia

While West Virginia drivers pay an average of $221 per month for car insurance, where you live in the Mountain State will also affect your rates. Here are the average rates in the top major cities.

CityAverage Monthly Cost
Charleston$190
Huntington$198
Martinsburg$200
Morgantown$208
Parkersburg$190
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. Once you’ve narrowed down your options, you can use the information on a single page to choose the most reliable company that fits your budget. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving record to get started.

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

Frequently Asked Questions

  • According to our research, which involved assessing indicators of each company’s financial strength and customer satisfaction, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in West Virginia.

  • According to our proprietary data, which averages car insurance premiums for thousands of drivers, the cheapest car insurance company in West Virginia is Progressive. The company offers an average monthly premium of just $115.

  • To meet West Virginia state car insurance requirements, you’ll need bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage. But most drivers should also consider comprehensive and collision coverage to protect their finances if they cause an accident.

  • Finding the cheapest rate for you is as easy as using Insurify to compare customized quotes across different providers.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in West Virginia

More states

Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel

Insurance Writer

Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterWest VirginiadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies