Updated June 15, 2022
Most West Virginians use their cars to get to work, so having an insurance policy that provides sufficient protection is essential to West Virginia residents. Fortunately, the average monthly cost of car insurance in West Virginia is no more than the nationwide average. West Virginia drivers pay an average of $221 per month for car insurance, and it’s possible to get a policy for less.
Since each insurer weighs driver information differently, your best chance of getting cheap car insurance is to use Insurify to compare quotes across multiple car insurance companies. From there, our research into each provider’s reliability and financial strength lets you compare companies offering the lowest premiums. Here’s everything you need to know.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in West Virginia is Nationwide.
Safeco is the cheapest insurer on average in West Virginia, with average rates of $131 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in West Virginia
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$153
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$131
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$152
|82
|4
|State Auto
|$167
|76
|5
|Midvale
|$187
|Not Rated
|6
|Dairyland
|$210
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
What is the best car insurance company in West Virginia?
In West Virginia, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The best auto insurance companies in West Virginia offer a range of insurance coverages with low car insurance rates. They’re also known to provide reliable customer service and have the financial strength to pay claims. You’ll want to compare customized quotes with Insurify to see which of these West Virginia car insurance companies can offer you the best premium.
Nationwide
Nationwide offers state minimum liability insurance, full-coverage policies, and everything in between. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
SmartRide, a usage-based savings program
SmartMiles, a mileage-based flexible premium program
Multi-policy discount
Defensive driving course discount
Good student discount
Accident-free and safe driver discounts
Some drivers will pay more for Nationwide car insurance than others. Rates are based not only on your deductible and the coverage limits you choose but also on individual factors, like your age, credit score, and driving record. For example, drivers with DUIs on their record will pay some of the highest average rates. Here’s what you can expect.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$220
|Drivers Over 60
|$117
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$147
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$189
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$162
Safeco
Safeco offers some of the best rates for car insurance in West Virginia, and drivers can choose between car insurance options such as liability coverage, collision insurance, and uninsured motorist coverage. Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Accident forgiveness
Claims-free cashback
Diminishing deductible
Multi-policy discounts
RightTrack usage-based savings program, which can save you up to $513 per year
Safeco is able to offer lower rates to some drivers than to others. For example, older drivers and those with a clean driving record will pay the least, while teen drivers and high-risk drivers will pay the most.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$221
|Drivers Over 60
|$87
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$114
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$191
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$192
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$124
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual offers a variety of coverage options, including state minimum car insurance and collision and comprehensive insurance. You can also get specialty coverages like teachers’ auto insurance from Liberty Mutual. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average for the Southeast by J.D. Power in 2021.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Student discounts
Homeowner discount
RightTrack, a usage-based program that can save you up to 30 percent
Payment discounts
Safe driver discounts
Multi-car and multi-policy discounts
Your individual auto insurance rate with Liberty Mutual will depend on the type of coverage you choose, the car insurance discounts you’re eligible for, and individual factors like your age and driving record. People with poor credit will also pay more for car insurance coverage.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$268
|Drivers Over 60
|$88
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$145
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$195
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$153
State Auto
State Auto offers all the standard coverages, such as property damage liability, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage, but no additional coverages. The company has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but is not ranked by J.D. Power.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
State Auto Safety 360sm telematics program, which offers savings of up to 50 percent
Multi-policy discount
Driver training and accident prevention course discount
Good student discount
Car insurance quotes will vary depending on individual factors and the coverage you choose.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$218
|Drivers Over 60
|$109
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$128
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$235
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$221
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$171
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto offers a variety of coverage options, including rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. However, the company is not ranked by J.D. Power and had three times as many complaints as expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2020.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts
Student discounts
Payment discounts
Midvale Home & Auto charges higher car insurance premiums to some drivers than others in the Mountain State. Here’s what you can expect:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$267
|Drivers Over 60
|$132
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$164
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$271
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$263
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$191
Dairyland
Dairyland is more expensive on average than other West Virginia auto insurance providers. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best and provides plenty of coverage choices, but Dairyland is not ranked by J.D. Power and also has a high number of complaints with the NAIC given its size.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-car discount
Payment discounts
Homeowners discount
Anti-theft discount
Defensive driving discount
Your individual rate for car insurance from Dairyland will depend on several individual factors, in addition to the type of motor vehicle you have and the coverage and deductible you choose. Young drivers will pay the most.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$327
|Drivers Over 60
|$150
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$195
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$279
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$269
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$209
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in West Virginia
While West Virginia drivers pay an average of $221 per month for car insurance, where you live in the Mountain State will also affect your rates. Here are the average rates in the top major cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Charleston
|$190
|Huntington
|$198
|Martinsburg
|$200
|Morgantown
|$208
|Parkersburg
|$190
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. Once you’ve narrowed down your options, you can use the information on a single page to choose the most reliable company that fits your budget. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving record to get started.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to our research, which involved assessing indicators of each company’s financial strength and customer satisfaction, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in West Virginia.
According to our proprietary data, which averages car insurance premiums for thousands of drivers, the cheapest car insurance company in West Virginia is Progressive. The company offers an average monthly premium of just $115.
To meet West Virginia state car insurance requirements, you’ll need bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage. But most drivers should also consider comprehensive and collision coverage to protect their finances if they cause an accident.
Finding the cheapest rate for you is as easy as using Insurify to compare customized quotes across different providers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.