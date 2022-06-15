Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in West Virginia? In West Virginia, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The best auto insurance companies in West Virginia offer a range of insurance coverages with low car insurance rates. They’re also known to provide reliable customer service and have the financial strength to pay claims. You’ll want to compare customized quotes with Insurify to see which of these West Virginia car insurance companies can offer you the best premium.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $153 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide offers state minimum liability insurance, full-coverage policies, and everything in between. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

SmartRide, a usage-based savings program

SmartMiles, a mileage-based flexible premium program

Multi-policy discount

Defensive driving course discount

Good student discount

Accident-free and safe driver discounts

Some drivers will pay more for Nationwide car insurance than others. Rates are based not only on your deductible and the coverage limits you choose but also on individual factors, like your age, credit score, and driving record. For example, drivers with DUIs on their record will pay some of the highest average rates. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $220 Drivers Over 60 $117 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $147 Drivers With a Prior Accident $193 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $189 Drivers With Average Credit $162

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $131 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco offers some of the best rates for car insurance in West Virginia, and drivers can choose between car insurance options such as liability coverage, collision insurance, and uninsured motorist coverage. Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Accident forgiveness

Claims-free cashback

Diminishing deductible

Multi-policy discounts

RightTrack usage-based savings program, which can save you up to $513 per year

Safeco is able to offer lower rates to some drivers than to others. For example, older drivers and those with a clean driving record will pay the least, while teen drivers and high-risk drivers will pay the most.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $221 Drivers Over 60 $87 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $114 Drivers With a Prior Accident $191 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $192 Drivers With Average Credit $124

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $152 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of coverage options, including state minimum car insurance and collision and comprehensive insurance. You can also get specialty coverages like teachers’ auto insurance from Liberty Mutual. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average for the Southeast by J.D. Power in 2021.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Student discounts

Homeowner discount

RightTrack, a usage-based program that can save you up to 30 percent

Payment discounts

Safe driver discounts

Multi-car and multi-policy discounts

Your individual auto insurance rate with Liberty Mutual will depend on the type of coverage you choose, the car insurance discounts you’re eligible for, and individual factors like your age and driving record. People with poor credit will also pay more for car insurance coverage.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $268 Drivers Over 60 $88 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $145 Drivers With a Prior Accident $201 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $195 Drivers With Average Credit $153

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $167 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers all the standard coverages, such as property damage liability, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage, but no additional coverages. The company has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but is not ranked by J.D. Power.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

State Auto Safety 360sm telematics program, which offers savings of up to 50 percent

Multi-policy discount

Driver training and accident prevention course discount

Good student discount

Car insurance quotes will vary depending on individual factors and the coverage you choose.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $218 Drivers Over 60 $109 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $128 Drivers With a Prior Accident $235 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $221 Drivers With Average Credit $171

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $187 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto offers a variety of coverage options, including rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. However, the company is not ranked by J.D. Power and had three times as many complaints as expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2020.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts

Student discounts

Payment discounts

Midvale Home & Auto charges higher car insurance premiums to some drivers than others in the Mountain State. Here’s what you can expect:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $267 Drivers Over 60 $132 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $164 Drivers With a Prior Accident $271 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $263 Drivers With Average Credit $191

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Dairyland Average Monthly Cost: $210 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Dairyland is more expensive on average than other West Virginia auto insurance providers. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best and provides plenty of coverage choices, but Dairyland is not ranked by J.D. Power and also has a high number of complaints with the NAIC given its size.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car discount

Payment discounts

Homeowners discount

Anti-theft discount

Defensive driving discount

Your individual rate for car insurance from Dairyland will depend on several individual factors, in addition to the type of motor vehicle you have and the coverage and deductible you choose. Young drivers will pay the most.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $327 Drivers Over 60 $150 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $195 Drivers With a Prior Accident $279 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $269 Drivers With Average Credit $209

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.