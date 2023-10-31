>Car Insurance>Mazda

Cost of Mazda CX-5 Car Insurance (2023)

The cost to insure a Mazda CX-5 varies widely by insurance company, but not so much between different model years.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Mazda CX-5 insurance costs an average of $91 per month for liability insurance and $182 per month for full coverage, which is similar to the national average cost of car insurance. The Mazda CX-5 ranks among Kelley Blue Book’s best compact SUVs and has a similar price point to other top-rated vehicles, like the Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, and Toyota RAV4. The 2022 model has high safety ratings with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about the cost of insuring a Mazda CX-5, including available coverages and the cheapest insurance companies.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest auto insurers for the 2021 to 2023 Mazda CX-5 models.

  • Kelley Blue Book ranked the 2024 Mazda CX-5 as No. 5 for best compact SUV.[2]

  • Full-coverage insurance for the Mazda CX-5 is about double the cost of liability insurance.

Shop for Mazda CX-5 Auto Insurance

Insurify partners with top companies to provide real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cost of Mazda CX-5 insurance

If you drive a Mazda CX-5, the average cost of car insurance is $182 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy and $91 per month for liability only. By comparison, the national average cost of insurance is $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability only. But Mazda CX-5 auto insurance rates could be as low as $37 for drivers who qualify for USAA insurance.

2023 Mazda CX-5 insurance

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 has a starting MSRP of $26,700. The table below shows the average insurance quotes for this model year.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$56$121
State Farm$63$134
GEICO$64$139
Allstate$75$166
American Family$94$212
Progressive$104$188
Liberty Mutual$108$212
Travelers$110$242
Farmers$129$286
The General$147$304
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Mazda CX-5 insurance

The starting MSRP for a 2022 Mazda CX-5 is $25,900. Here are the average quotes for Mazda CX-5 insurance from different car insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$49$106
State Farm$55$117
GEICO$56$121
Allstate$66$145
American Family$82$185
Progressive$91$164
Liberty Mutual$94$185
Travelers$96$212
Farmers$112$250
The General$129$266
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Mazda CX-5 insurance

The original starting MSRP of the 2021 Mazda CX-5 was $25,545. Today, you can expect to pay about $21,000 for a used 2021 Mazda CX-5.

The table below shows the cheapest companies for insuring a 2021 Mazda CX-5 to help with your search for auto coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$47$102
State Farm$53$113
GEICO$54$117
Allstate$64$140
American Family$79$179
Progressive$88$159
Liberty Mutual$91$179
Travelers$93$205
Farmers$109$242
The General$124$257
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Mazda CX-5 insurance

The MSRP of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 was $25,290. Today’s average dealership price is about $19,800. The table below shows the average cost of 2020 Mazda CX-5 insurance coverage among different auto insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$47$102
State Farm$53$112
GEICO$54$116
Allstate$63$139
American Family$79$177
Progressive$87$158
Liberty Mutual$90$177
Travelers$92$203
Farmers$108$240
The General$123$255
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2019 Mazda CX-5 insurance

In 2019, the starting MSRP for a Mazda CX-5 was $25,325. Today, the used 2019 Mazda CX-5 costs around $18,100.

The table below shows how much insurance costs for a 2019 Mazda CX-5, on average, with different companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$45$98
State Farm$51$108
GEICO$52$112
Allstate$61$134
American Family$76$172
Progressive$84$153
Liberty Mutual$87$172
Travelers$89$197
Farmers$104$232
The General$119$247
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2018 Mazda CX-5 insurance

A 2018 Mazda CX-5 had a starting MSRP of $25,125. Today, you can expect to pay about $15,700 for the 2018 model. You can use the following table to compare 2018 Mazda CX-5 insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$41$90
State Farm$47$99
GEICO$48$103
Allstate$56$123
American Family$70$157
Progressive$77$139
Liberty Mutual$80$157
Travelers$81$179
Farmers$95$211
The General$109$225
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Mazda CX-5 insurance

A used 2017 Mazda CX-5 costs about $16,300 at a dealership, while a new model had a starting MSRP of $25,000 back in 2017. Here’s how much car insurance companies quote on average for 2017 Mazda CX-5 insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$41$89
State Farm$46$98
GEICO$47$101
Allstate$55$121
American Family$69$155
Progressive$76$137
Liberty Mutual$79$155
Travelers$80$177
Farmers$94$209
The General$108$222
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Mazda CX-5 insurance

Originally priced with an MSRP of $24,095, a used 2016 Mazda CX-5 averages about $13,100 at a dealership today.

The table below shows the average cost of 2016 Mazda CX-5 car insurance from different auto insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$40$88
State Farm$46$97
GEICO$47$100
Allstate$55$120
American Family$68$153
Progressive$75$136
Liberty Mutual$78$153
Travelers$80$175
Farmers$93$207
The General$107$220
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Mazda CX-5 insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 30%
Save 8%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

2015 Mazda CX-5 insurance

A used 2015 Mazda CX-5 will cost you about $11,200, but its original MSRP was $24,350. You can use the following table to compare 2015 Mazda CX-5 insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$38$83
State Farm$43$91
GEICO$44$95
Allstate$52$113
American Family$64$145
Progressive$71$129
Liberty Mutual$74$145
Travelers$75$166
Farmers$88$196
The General$101$208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Mazda CX-5 insurance

Originally priced with an MSRP of $24,150, a used 2014 Mazda CX-5 now costs about $10,500. Here’s how much various car insurance companies quote, on average, for Mazda CX-5 insurance coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$38$83
State Farm$43$91
GEICO$44$94
Allstate$51$113
American Family$64$144
Progressive$71$128
Liberty Mutual$73$144
Travelers$75$165
Farmers$88$194
The General$100$207
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2013 Mazda CX-5 insurance

In 2013, a Mazda CX-5 had a starting MSRP of $23,715. Today, you can expect to pay about $8,600 for a used model.

The table below shows Mazda CX-5 average car insurance quotes with different insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$37$81
State Farm$42$89
GEICO$43$92
Allstate$50$110
American Family$63$141
Progressive$69$125
Liberty Mutual$72$141
Travelers$73$162
Farmers$86$190
The General$98$203
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Get Mazda CX-5 Car Insurance

See quotes from top car insurance companies in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Mazda CX-5 car insurance coverages

Mazda CX-5 owners can choose from various insurance products and coverage options, like liability-only coverage or full-coverage insurance with additional endorsements. If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender or lessor will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance, along with some extra options such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Even if you’re at fault, collision coverage can pay for your vehicle repairs following damage from a collision with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If you have vehicle damage resulting from non-collision incidents, like theft, weather-related events, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage can kick in to cover the repair or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    You may be able to buy medical payments insurance to cover the cost of medical bills, treatment, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers following an accident, depending on the state where you live.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    If you live in a qualifying state, PIP insurance can cover the costs of medical and non-medical expenses related to injuries suffered in a car accident, like lost wages, child care costs, and funeral expenses.

Mazda CX-5 car insurance FAQs

Shopping around for car insurance quotes for your Mazda CX-5 is a smart way to help you find the best car insurance companies. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about insuring your Mazda.

  • Who has the cheapest Mazda CX-5 insurance?

    Mazda CX-5 insurance rates can fluctuate, but USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have some of the cheapest insurance rates for Mazda CX-5 drivers. Teens, younger drivers, older drivers, and people who need high-risk insurance may have to pay higher rates but can still find competitive rates if they shop around.

  • Are Mazda CX-5s expensive to insure?

    Not especially. Insurance for the Mazda CX-5 costs $182 per month for full coverage and $91 for liability coverage. This is similar to the national average rates of $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability insurance.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Mazda CX-5?

    The average cost to insure a Mazda CX-5 is $182 for full coverage and $91 for liability only. But car insurance premiums for Mazda CX-5 owners ultimately depend on various factors, including safety ratings, Mazda CX-5 trim levels, ZIP code, location, driver age, credit history, driving record, and more.[3]

  • Is it worth it to buy a Mazda CX-5?

    Buying a Mazda CX-5 could be a good option for people looking for a top-rated compact SUV with AWD and many safety features. Because of the Mazda CX-5’s safety ratings, it’s a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Mazda CX-5 is also not especially expensive to insure, with car insurance costs for older Mazda CX-5 models averaging about the same as the cost of auto insurance for newer models.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2022 Mazda CX-5." Accessed October 26, 2023
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 MAZDA CX-5." Accessed October 26, 2023
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 26, 2023
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.

Learn More
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers