Mazda CX-5 insurance costs an average of $91 per month for liability insurance and $182 per month for full coverage, which is similar to the national average cost of car insurance. The Mazda CX-5 ranks among Kelley Blue Book’s best compact SUVs and has a similar price point to other top-rated vehicles, like the Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, and Toyota RAV4. The 2022 model has high safety ratings with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[1]
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest auto insurers for the 2021 to 2023 Mazda CX-5 models.
Kelley Blue Book ranked the 2024 Mazda CX-5 as No. 5 for best compact SUV.[2]
Full-coverage insurance for the Mazda CX-5 is about double the cost of liability insurance.
Cost of Mazda CX-5 insurance
If you drive a Mazda CX-5, the average cost of car insurance is $182 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy and $91 per month for liability only. By comparison, the national average cost of insurance is $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability only. But Mazda CX-5 auto insurance rates could be as low as $37 for drivers who qualify for USAA insurance.
2023 Mazda CX-5 insurance
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 has a starting MSRP of $26,700. The table below shows the average insurance quotes for this model year.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Mazda CX-5 insurance
The starting MSRP for a 2022 Mazda CX-5 is $25,900. Here are the average quotes for Mazda CX-5 insurance from different car insurance companies.
2021 Mazda CX-5 insurance
The original starting MSRP of the 2021 Mazda CX-5 was $25,545. Today, you can expect to pay about $21,000 for a used 2021 Mazda CX-5.
The table below shows the cheapest companies for insuring a 2021 Mazda CX-5 to help with your search for auto coverage.
2020 Mazda CX-5 insurance
The MSRP of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 was $25,290. Today’s average dealership price is about $19,800. The table below shows the average cost of 2020 Mazda CX-5 insurance coverage among different auto insurers.
2019 Mazda CX-5 insurance
In 2019, the starting MSRP for a Mazda CX-5 was $25,325. Today, the used 2019 Mazda CX-5 costs around $18,100.
The table below shows how much insurance costs for a 2019 Mazda CX-5, on average, with different companies.
2018 Mazda CX-5 insurance
A 2018 Mazda CX-5 had a starting MSRP of $25,125. Today, you can expect to pay about $15,700 for the 2018 model. You can use the following table to compare 2018 Mazda CX-5 insurance quotes.
2017 Mazda CX-5 insurance
A used 2017 Mazda CX-5 costs about $16,300 at a dealership, while a new model had a starting MSRP of $25,000 back in 2017. Here’s how much car insurance companies quote on average for 2017 Mazda CX-5 insurance.
2016 Mazda CX-5 insurance
Originally priced with an MSRP of $24,095, a used 2016 Mazda CX-5 averages about $13,100 at a dealership today.
The table below shows the average cost of 2016 Mazda CX-5 car insurance from different auto insurers.
2015 Mazda CX-5 insurance
A used 2015 Mazda CX-5 will cost you about $11,200, but its original MSRP was $24,350. You can use the following table to compare 2015 Mazda CX-5 insurance quotes.
2014 Mazda CX-5 insurance
Originally priced with an MSRP of $24,150, a used 2014 Mazda CX-5 now costs about $10,500. Here’s how much various car insurance companies quote, on average, for Mazda CX-5 insurance coverage.
2013 Mazda CX-5 insurance
In 2013, a Mazda CX-5 had a starting MSRP of $23,715. Today, you can expect to pay about $8,600 for a used model.
The table below shows Mazda CX-5 average car insurance quotes with different insurers.
Mazda CX-5 car insurance coverages
Mazda CX-5 owners can choose from various insurance products and coverage options, like liability-only coverage or full-coverage insurance with additional endorsements. If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender or lessor will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance, along with some extra options such as:
Collision coverage
Even if you’re at fault, collision coverage can pay for your vehicle repairs following damage from a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
If you have vehicle damage resulting from non-collision incidents, like theft, weather-related events, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage can kick in to cover the repair or replacement costs.
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage
You may be able to buy medical payments insurance to cover the cost of medical bills, treatment, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers following an accident, depending on the state where you live.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
If you live in a qualifying state, PIP insurance can cover the costs of medical and non-medical expenses related to injuries suffered in a car accident, like lost wages, child care costs, and funeral expenses.
Mazda CX-5 car insurance FAQs
Shopping around for car insurance quotes for your Mazda CX-5 is a smart way to help you find the best car insurance companies. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about insuring your Mazda.
Who has the cheapest Mazda CX-5 insurance?
Mazda CX-5 insurance rates can fluctuate, but USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have some of the cheapest insurance rates for Mazda CX-5 drivers. Teens, younger drivers, older drivers, and people who need high-risk insurance may have to pay higher rates but can still find competitive rates if they shop around.
Are Mazda CX-5s expensive to insure?
Not especially. Insurance for the Mazda CX-5 costs $182 per month for full coverage and $91 for liability coverage. This is similar to the national average rates of $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability insurance.
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda CX-5?
The average cost to insure a Mazda CX-5 is $182 for full coverage and $91 for liability only. But car insurance premiums for Mazda CX-5 owners ultimately depend on various factors, including safety ratings, Mazda CX-5 trim levels, ZIP code, location, driver age, credit history, driving record, and more.[3]
Is it worth it to buy a Mazda CX-5?
Buying a Mazda CX-5 could be a good option for people looking for a top-rated compact SUV with AWD and many safety features. Because of the Mazda CX-5’s safety ratings, it’s a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Mazda CX-5 is also not especially expensive to insure, with car insurance costs for older Mazda CX-5 models averaging about the same as the cost of auto insurance for newer models.
Sources
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2022 Mazda CX-5." Accessed October 26, 2023
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.