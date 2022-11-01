4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Pawtucket, RI (2022)

auto insurance

Car InsurancedelimiterRhode IslanddelimiterPawtucket

Updated November 1, 2022

With an average of two cars per household, Pawtucket residents are no strangers to hitting the open road. And as they drive around Rhode Island’s fourth-largest city, they’ll want to be sure they’re protected with car insurance that fits their lifestyle and budget.

Whether they’re driving to McCoy Stadium, the home of the city’s minor league baseball team, or heading to one of the many parks in town, Pawtucket residents need ways to get around safely and conveniently. And with only minimal public transportation, the need for the right car insurance policy becomes even more important.

Car Insurance in Pawtucket, RI

The average cost of Rhode Island car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Pawtucket, RI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Pawtucket is $285 per month, or $3420 annually.

  • Car insurance in Pawtucket is $49 more than the average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Pawtucket on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$261
Travelers
$317
American Family
$419

See More:

Cheapest Car Insurance in Pawtucket, RI

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in PawtucketQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Progressive$261 /mo
Travelers$317 /mo
American Family$419 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Pawtucket, RI

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Pawtucket. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Liberty Mutual82$351 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Rhode Island Cities
Providence$200/mo
Warwick$284/mo
Cranston$301/mo
East Providence$282/mo
Pawtucket$332/mo
Rhode Island$280/mo
Providence
$200
Average for RI
$280
East Providence
$282
Warwick
$284
Cranston
$301
Pawtucket
$332

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Rhode Island

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Rhode Island roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Rhode Island[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Rhode Island is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Pawtucket Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Pawtucket is a great place to live, but the car insurance rates can be difficult to manage, especially if you are a young driver. Teenage drivers should expect to pay around $747 a month for coverage, while those in their 20s have average premiums of $602.46. Even though rates decrease as drivers get older, the lowest average premium, which occurs during your 50s, is $246.98. A higher cost of living and stricter insurance laws are two factors that often lead to higher rates.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$747
20s$603
30s$385
40s$326
50s$247
60s$261
70s$308
80sN/A

Pawtucket Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

In Pawtucket, there is a large emphasis placed on driving safely and responsibly. That is one of the reasons your driving record plays a large role in determining your average premium rate. Drivers who have no violations or accidents on their record should expect to pay an average premium of $333.61. On the other hand, motorists who have numerous failures to stop on their record may pay average premiums as high as $556.80.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$334
Speeding Ticket$365
At-Fault Accident$442
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$557

See More:

Pawtucket Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Being able to maintain a stellar credit score can pay huge dividends when it comes to auto insurance premiums. Many Pawtucket insurance companies will utilize your rating as a way to determine how risky you are to insure. Those with an excellent credit rating tend to have the best rates and pay $281.14 on average for their premiums. However, the average premium for the average and poor ratings are substantially higher, at $432.05 and $370.42, respectively.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$282
Good$285
Average$433
Poor$371

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Rhode Island

Find local Pawtucket agents

  • Butler & Messier, Inc.

    1401 Newport Ave,
    Pawtucket, RI 02861

  • Loiselle Insurance Agency

    279 Dexter Street,
    Pawtucket, RI 02860

  • Audrey G. Dickinson Insurance

    1401 Newport Avenue,
    Pawtucket, RI 02861

  • Chatterton Insurance, Inc.

    150 Main St,
    Pawtucket, RI 02860-4125

  • Shove Insurance, Inc.

    1401 Newport Ave,
    Pawtucket, RI 02861

  • Butler & Messier Inc

    1401 Newport Avenue,
    Pawtucket, RI 02861

  • Gardiner Whiteley Boardman Insurance Agency, LLC

    1 Main Street,
    Pawtucket, RI 02860

  • Smith Insurance Group, Inc.

    664 Armistice Blvd,
    Pawtucket, RI 02861-2709

  • Capraro Insurance, LLC

    494 Smithfield Ave,
    Pawtucket, RI 02860-2553

  • Affordable Insurance

    44 East Street,
    Pawtucket, RI 02860-1023
Pawtucket, RI DMV Information

Pawtucket’s main DMV office is located at 100 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860, and open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment ahead of time, you can go online to www.dmv.ri.gov or call 1 (401) 588-3020.

Public Transportation in Pawtucket, RI

While Amtrak and Boston’s mass transit system pass through Pawtucket, there are no stops for either within the city’s bounds. This means residents will have to go over state lines if they’re hoping to board either of those public transit options. Fortunately, RIPTA operates local bus lines, with routes around the city.

For more detailed Rhode Island city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Pawtucket, RI

With limited public transportation options, most Pawtucket residents opt for a car to get where they need to go. But before hitting the road, you’ll want to invest in car insurance that keeps you and your vehicle protected. Comparing quotes on Insurify is the best way to find affordable car insurance. All you need to do is enter some basic information about your vehicle and driver history, and you’ll quickly be able to find car insurance that meets your needs and budget.

FAQs - Pawtucket, RI Car Insurance

  • Allstate has a local office in Pawtucket, and there are AAA and Nationwide offices in the surrounding region, giving Pawtucket residents a solid amount of choice when it comes to local auto insurance agents.

  • A low credit score can lead to higher car insurance premiums for drivers in Rhode Island. That’s why one of the best ways to unlock car insurance discounts is to work on improving your credit score.

  • To find cheap car insurance in Pawtucket, visit Insurify. Insurify makes it easy to find the best deals on car insurance, helping you compare free quotes from 10+ car insurance companies.

Insurify Insights

How Pawtucket Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pawtucket, Rhode Island below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pawtucket drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Rhode Island in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

dodge

Dodge Dakota

Most Popular Car in Pawtucket

#17

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Rhode Island

#17

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Rhode Island

#16

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Rhode Island

#14

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Rhode Island

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pawtucket drivers rank 17 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Rhode Island.

    • Rank within state: #17
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with an accident: 6.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pawtucket drivers rank 16 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Rhode Island.

    • Rank within state: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with a DUI: 0.3%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Rhode Island, Pawtucket drivers rank 12 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #12
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Rhode Island, Pawtucket drivers rank 13 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Rhode Island, Pawtucket drivers rank 17 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #17
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with a speeding ticket: 5%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Pawtucket drivers rank 1 in clean driving records across all cities in Rhode Island.

    • Rank within state: #1
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with clean record: 86.1%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Pawtucket drivers rank 15 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Rhode Island.

    • Rank within state: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Pawtucket with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Insurance Division. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
