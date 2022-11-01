Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Newport, RI, for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance in Newport, RI

What is the cheapest car insurance in Newport? Safeco is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Newport, with rates starting at $124 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Across Newport, auto insurance rates will vary depending on what company you choose to buy from. Insurance agents can give you an individualized quote based on your unique profile, but on average, this is what you can expect from a number of different auto insurance companies. You don’t need a big brand name like Allstate or GEICO to get coverage that fits your needs.

Even though the average cost for a policy is $198 per month, these car insurance quotes show a handful of average rates below that number. Rhode Island car insurance doesn’t need to be pricey or overwhelming. This is why it’s so important to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurance agencies—it’s possible to get full coverage while still sticking to your budget!

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $124 Progressive $137 Nationwide $187 Midvale Home & Auto $215 Liberty Mutual $222 Travelers $245 Stillwater $257

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.