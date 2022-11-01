Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Newport, RI, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Newport, RI
A tiny state with big opportunities for enjoyment, Rhode Island is a hidden New England gem. Known for its seaside towns, it’s also home to larger cities, like Providence. However, Newport attracts folks with its art festivals, sandy shores, and Gilded Age mansions. Rhode Island drivers can expect to pay about $198 per month for their car insurance coverage to drive around safely.
While the average cost for an auto insurance policy in Newport is a bit higher than the national average of $136, there are ways to save and find affordable car insurance. The best way to get a cheap policy is by comparing car insurance from different companies. Insurify makes it easy for Newport residents to get the coverage they need without breaking the bank.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Newport is $198 per month or $2,376 annually.
Car insurance in Newport is $178 less than the average cost of insurance in Rhode Island.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Newport on average is Safeco, at $124 per month, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Newport, RI
What is the cheapest car insurance in Newport?
Safeco is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Newport, with rates starting at $124 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Across Newport, auto insurance rates will vary depending on what company you choose to buy from. Insurance agents can give you an individualized quote based on your unique profile, but on average, this is what you can expect from a number of different auto insurance companies. You don’t need a big brand name like Allstate or GEICO to get coverage that fits your needs.
Even though the average cost for a policy is $198 per month, these car insurance quotes show a handful of average rates below that number. Rhode Island car insurance doesn’t need to be pricey or overwhelming. This is why it’s so important to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurance agencies—it’s possible to get full coverage while still sticking to your budget!
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$124
|Progressive
|$137
|Nationwide
|$187
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$215
|Liberty Mutual
|$222
|Travelers
|$245
|Stillwater
|$257
Best Car Insurance in Newport, RI
What if cost isn’t your only factor in deciding on what car insurance policy to buy? How do you know if a cheap monthly bill will still give you quality coverage? Using data tools to rate insurance companies from 1 to 100, the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) makes it easy to check how different Rhode Island auto insurance providers stack up against one another.
Nationwide ranks the highest in Newport, with an ICS of 89 out of 100 and a monthly payment of $187. While it’s a bit higher than the national average of $136, policyholders can rest assured, knowing they’re getting quality coverage and reliable service. Safeco is in second place at 86.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$187
|Safeco
|86
|$124
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$222
|Travelers
|80
|$245
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Rhode Island
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Rhode Island roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Rhode Island[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Rhode Island is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Newport Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
No two quotes are the same. This is because companies calculate costs like monthly rates and insurance premiums based on a number of different factors, like age and gender. Teens will likely see their quotes skyrocket because, as young drivers, they signal to insurers that they have very little experience behind the wheel and cost much more to insure as high-risk drivers.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$692
|20s
|$410
|30s
|$293
|40s
|$302
|50s
|$281
|60s
|$240
|70s
|$209
|80+
|$201
Newport Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In addition to age, another—and perhaps the most impactful—factor that can determine how much you pay for auto insurance is your driving history. Newport drivers who are responsible for at-fault accidents, rack up speeding tickets, or even worse, drive under the influence (DUI) are much more likely to see their monthly costs and deductible jump way past the average. Yikes!
However, there’s an easy way to keep rates low: be a safe driver! Driving records with fewer claims, collisions, and accidents generally result in cheaper, more affordable rates. Pay tickets on time, or avoid them entirely. Minimize the number of at-fault accidents you cause by staying alert behind the wheel. Most importantly, never operate a vehicle while under the influence.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$197
|Speeding Ticket
|$264
|At-Fault Accident
|$288
|DUI
|$392
Newport Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can also affect your car insurance rates. This single number can have a big impact when it comes to long-term financial decisions and investments. Insurance companies use this to measure your financial health and responsibility. A better credit score can indicate a reliable and risk-averse policyholder, getting them better rates and big savings in the long run.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$196
|Good
|$234
|Average
|$254
|Poor
|$394
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Newport
Whether you’re driving from shows at the Newport Folk Festival, to the Breakers for some luxury mansion sightseeing, or to an annual sailing regatta, make sure that you’re covered behind the wheel. Newport is a hidden gem in New England that offers a seaside escape with a taste of history and culture. And for as little as $124 per month, drivers can make sure they’re protected.
If you’re looking for even more savings, be sure to compare auto insurance rates from different companies to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Insurify can help you find rates you can afford in just a few clicks! All it takes is a few minutes to set up your unique profile, then we do all the hard work to sift through millions of quotes so you don’t have to.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s easy! The best way to get a policy you can afford is by using Insurify’s quote-comparison tool to shop around from hundreds of companies to make sure you’re getting a deal. You can also look up discounts—insurers reward good drivers, good students, and more. Policyholders can also bundle their car insurance with other existing policies, like home or renters insurance.
There’s no set number for how much your policy will cost because each insurer, coverage, and driver is different. On average, Newport drivers can expect to pay about $198 per month for their auto insurance policy. Typically, rates range from $124 to $257 and depend on what company you decide to buy from, how much protection you want, your driver profile, and more.
Having a driving record full of violations, claims, and collisions can do some serious damage to how much you pay for car insurance. Being a safe and alert driver is an easy way to save money on your monthly insurance bills. Other factors like your age, credit score, where you live, and the type of car you drive can also impact your rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
