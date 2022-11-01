4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Newport, RI, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterRhode IslanddelimiterNewport
Car InsurancedelimiterRhode IslanddelimiterNewport

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Maria Sanchez
Written by
Maria Sanchez
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Maria Sanchez
Insurance Writer
Maria Sanchez is a personal finance writer specializing in auto, home, and renters insurance. With a special interest in educational content, Maria distills complex financial information to be more accessible to the greater public. She holds degrees from the University of Massachusetts and the London School of Economics.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Newport, RI

A tiny state with big opportunities for enjoyment, Rhode Island is a hidden New England gem. Known for its seaside towns, it’s also home to larger cities, like Providence. However, Newport attracts folks with its art festivals, sandy shores, and Gilded Age mansions. Rhode Island drivers can expect to pay about $198 per month for their car insurance coverage to drive around safely.

While the average cost for an auto insurance policy in Newport is a bit higher than the national average of $136, there are ways to save and find affordable car insurance. The best way to get a cheap policy is by comparing car insurance from different companies. Insurify makes it easy for Newport residents to get the coverage they need without breaking the bank.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Newport is $198 per month or $2,376 annually.

  • Car insurance in Newport is $178 less than the average cost of insurance in Rhode Island.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Newport on average is Safeco, at $124 per month, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Safeco
$124
Progressive
$137
Nationwide
$187
Midvale Home & Auto
$215
Liberty Mutual
$222

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Rhode Island

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Newport, RI

What is the cheapest car insurance in Newport?

Safeco is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Newport, with rates starting at $124 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Across Newport, auto insurance rates will vary depending on what company you choose to buy from. Insurance agents can give you an individualized quote based on your unique profile, but on average, this is what you can expect from a number of different auto insurance companies. You don’t need a big brand name like Allstate or GEICO to get coverage that fits your needs.

Even though the average cost for a policy is $198 per month, these car insurance quotes show a handful of average rates below that number. Rhode Island car insurance doesn’t need to be pricey or overwhelming. This is why it’s so important to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurance agencies—it’s possible to get full coverage while still sticking to your budget!

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$124
Progressive$137
Nationwide$187
Midvale Home & Auto$215
Liberty Mutual$222
Travelers$245
Stillwater$257
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Newport, RI

What if cost isn’t your only factor in deciding on what car insurance policy to buy? How do you know if a cheap monthly bill will still give you quality coverage? Using data tools to rate insurance companies from 1 to 100, the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) makes it easy to check how different Rhode Island auto insurance providers stack up against one another.

Nationwide ranks the highest in Newport, with an ICS of 89 out of 100 and a monthly payment of $187. While it’s a bit higher than the national average of $136, policyholders can rest assured, knowing they’re getting quality coverage and reliable service. Safeco is in second place at 86.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$187
Safeco86$124
Liberty Mutual82$222
Travelers80$245
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Rhode Island

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Rhode Island roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Rhode Island[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Rhode Island is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Newport Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

No two quotes are the same. This is because companies calculate costs like monthly rates and insurance premiums based on a number of different factors, like age and gender. Teens will likely see their quotes skyrocket because, as young drivers, they signal to insurers that they have very little experience behind the wheel and cost much more to insure as high-risk drivers.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$692
20s$410
30s$293
40s$302
50s$281
60s$240
70s$209
80+$201
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Newport Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

In addition to age, another—and perhaps the most impactful—factor that can determine how much you pay for auto insurance is your driving history. Newport drivers who are responsible for at-fault accidents, rack up speeding tickets, or even worse, drive under the influence (DUI) are much more likely to see their monthly costs and deductible jump way past the average. Yikes!

However, there’s an easy way to keep rates low: be a safe driver! Driving records with fewer claims, collisions, and accidents generally result in cheaper, more affordable rates. Pay tickets on time, or avoid them entirely. Minimize the number of at-fault accidents you cause by staying alert behind the wheel. Most importantly, never operate a vehicle while under the influence.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$197
Speeding Ticket$264
At-Fault Accident$288
DUI$392
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Rhode Island

DUI Car Insurance Rhode Island

Newport Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score can also affect your car insurance rates. This single number can have a big impact when it comes to long-term financial decisions and investments. Insurance companies use this to measure your financial health and responsibility. A better credit score can indicate a reliable and risk-averse policyholder, getting them better rates and big savings in the long run.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$196
Good$234
Average$254
Poor$394
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Newport

Whether you’re driving from shows at the Newport Folk Festival, to the Breakers for some luxury mansion sightseeing, or to an annual sailing regatta, make sure that you’re covered behind the wheel. Newport is a hidden gem in New England that offers a seaside escape with a taste of history and culture. And for as little as $124 per month, drivers can make sure they’re protected.

If you’re looking for even more savings, be sure to compare auto insurance rates from different companies to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Insurify can help you find rates you can afford in just a few clicks! All it takes is a few minutes to set up your unique profile, then we do all the hard work to sift through millions of quotes so you don’t have to.

For more detailed Rhode Island city guides, check out these below

Related Articles

Frequently Asked Questions

  • It’s easy! The best way to get a policy you can afford is by using Insurify’s quote-comparison tool to shop around from hundreds of companies to make sure you’re getting a deal. You can also look up discounts—insurers reward good drivers, good students, and more. Policyholders can also bundle their car insurance with other existing policies, like home or renters insurance.

  • There’s no set number for how much your policy will cost because each insurer, coverage, and driver is different. On average, Newport drivers can expect to pay about $198 per month for their auto insurance policy. Typically, rates range from $124 to $257 and depend on what company you decide to buy from, how much protection you want, your driver profile, and more.

  • Having a driving record full of violations, claims, and collisions can do some serious damage to how much you pay for car insurance. Being a safe and alert driver is an easy way to save money on your monthly insurance bills. Other factors like your age, credit score, where you live, and the type of car you drive can also impact your rates.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Rhode Island

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Insurance Division. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Maria Sanchez
Written by
Maria Sanchez

Insurance Writer

Maria Sanchez is a personal finance writer specializing in auto, home, and renters insurance. With a special interest in educational content, Maria distills complex financial information to be more accessible to the greater public. She holds degrees from the University of Massachusetts and the London School of Economics.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterRhode IslanddelimiterNewport