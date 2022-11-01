4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Shawnee, OK, for 2022

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Shawnee, OK

Where you live has a big impact on your car insurance costs. Drivers in Shawnee pay less than those in Oklahoma City or Norman. We gathered data from dozens of car insurance companies operating in Shawnee to give you a broad overview of car insurance costs. Plus, we offer several cost-saving tips, like car insurance comparison, to help you pay less for your policy.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Shawnee is $170 per month or $2,040 annually.

  • Car insurance in Shawnee is $33 less than the average monthly cost of insurance in Oklahoma.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Shawnee on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$125
Traders
$130
Safeco
$132
Mercury
$132
SafeAuto
$143

Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Shawnee, OK

What is the cheapest car insurance in Shawnee?

Based on hundreds of quotes, we found that Travelers consistently offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Shawnee, starting at $125. But always be sure to compare car insurance quotes before you buy.

Below are the insurance companies offering the cheapest car insurance rates on average based upon hundreds of real car insurance quotes generated with Insurify. Keep in mind that the cheapest company won’t always offer the best rate to you. Always compare your rate before you buy either with Insurify or a traditional insurance agency.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$125
Traders$130
Safeco$132
Mercury$132
SafeAuto$143
Progressive$145
Foremost Group$147
Clearcover$155
GAINSCO$158
Kemper Specialty$158
The General$172
Jupiter$177
Kemper$180
Bristol West$191
Midvale Home & Auto$198
CSAA$201
Liberty Mutual$209
Hallmark$211
Direct Auto$263
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Shawnee, OK

We pulled important information from the best insurance companies offering policies in Shawnee, Oklahoma. That means pulling information from customer reviews, independent agencies such as J.D. Power, and financial ratings to get a complete picture of an insurer. When possible, we scored each company based on these factors and more. Below are our findings.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$155
Safeco86$132
Liberty Mutual82$209
Travelers80$125
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Shawnee Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age and driving experience have a big impact on how much you pay for car insurance. Insurers know, based on decades of statistics, that younger drivers tend to cause more accidents and claims than older drivers. Luckily, insurance rates do go down as you get older, so long as you keep a clean record. Rates begin to increase once you reach retirement age.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$360
20s$226
30s$166
40s$167
50s$152
60s$146
70s$162
80+$161
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Shawnee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

What shows up on your driving record has a huge impact on your car insurance premiums. Drivers with clean records pay less for coverage, while drivers with multiple driving infractions pay more. Drivers with serious incidents, such as a DUI or an at-fault accident, pay most of all, and they often have to switch their car or driving usage in order to make insurance affordable.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$117
Speeding Ticket$157
At-Fault Accident$171
DUI$233
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Oklahoma

DUI Car Insurance Oklahoma

Shawnee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score affects so much of your financial life, including the price you pay for car insurance. The better the credit score, the lower the car insurance costs. People with poor credit not only pay more for the same type of coverage, but they also pay more in interest on their car loans and often have to make compromises when choosing a vehicle.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$135
Good$161
Average$175
Poor$271
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Shawnee

Getting cheap insurance starts with setting up your policy for savings. That means buying the right coverage types and amount of coverage. And you want all the discounts you’re entitled to. Bundling offers the best savings. You can bundle your car insurance policy with life insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, and other insurance products.

Next, you need to make time to compare your car insurance rates before you buy your policy and on a regular basis afterward. We recommend comparing rates at least every six months, but you can use our tools to get a quick quote now and compare free quotes any time you like. Save your profile, and set up notifications to receive an email anytime there’s a better price.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • You can find cheap car insurance by comparing rates before you buy a policy. Other ways to lower your rate include dropping unnecessary insurance coverage (such as comprehensive coverage for an older car), using discounts, and raising your deductible. You can work with an independent insurance agent at Insurify to compare rates and coverage options.

  • The average driver with a clean driving record spends $170 per month on car insurance in Shawnee. But what you pay could be much more or much less depending on several factors, including your driving record, the car you drive, your credit score, your age, your marital status, how many miles you drive annually, the discounts you can use, and other factors.

  • The fastest way for your car insurance rates to go up (or way up) is by getting tickets. A speeding ticket, failure to stop, and other minor violations will increase rates less than major violations like a DUI. An at-fault accident and other incidents that require you to file an insurance claim will also raise your rate, whether you receive a ticket for the incident or not.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
