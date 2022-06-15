4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Two of the most important aspects of your car insurance coverage are location and company. In New York, it’s challenging to find the best car insurance company because drivers have access to so many options.
When searching for the best car insurance company in New York, you want to make sure that you look at the factors that matter the most to you as an individual, such as your driving record and your preferred customer treatment.
You may be tempted to check with just one or two companies before buying a policy. But you might not get the best deal. How can you check dozens of companies without sacrificing an entire afternoon?
Fortunately, we’re here to help. When you use Insurify to shop and compare auto insurance rates, you can discover big brands and lesser-known companies to find the best coverage for you.
Let's take a look at the best car insurance companies in New York in 2022.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in New York is Nationwide.
TSC Direct is the cheapest insurer on average in New York, with average rates of $138 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in New York
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$386
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$300
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$455
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$200
|80
|5
|TSC Direct
|$138
|Not Rated
|6
|Kemper
|$150
|Not Rated
|7
|Plymouth Rock
|$221
|Not Rated
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in New York?
In New York, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Insurers like Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, and USAA often top the list for best car insurance. Our studies revealed Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual as New York's best car insurance companies.
However, be sure to check out other brands like TSC Direct and Kemper if you are price-sensitive.
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. and is known as a reliable, quality insurance brand. Customers consistently praise Nationwide for excellent customer service and fast claims-handling satisfaction.
The provider sells many types of insurance, including homeowners, renters, life, umbrella, and more. So you can shop all your insurance needs in one place, which is another factor Nationwide's customers appreciate.
Nationwide offers discounts for:
Multi-policy
Telematics
Safe driver
Accident-free
Good student
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft device
Automatic payment
Organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)
Although Nationwide doesn’t always have the lowest car insurance prices in New York, drivers still flock to the insurer because of its excellent reputation. Nationwide's car insurance rates can range from $285 to $636 per month.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$636
|Drivers Over 60
|$285
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$352
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$487
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$566
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$433
Safeco
Like Nationwide, Safeco is an insurance provider that has a loyal customer base. The top factors that policyholders praise are the company’s customer service and claims handling process.
Safeco is a Liberty Mutual subsidiary and sells home insurance, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft liability insurance. It’s also a good choice for younger drivers needing reputable insurance and people who have safe driving habits.
Safeco provides discounts for:
Multi-policy/bundling
Multi-car
Safe driver
Accident prevention course
Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program
Anti-lock brakes
Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle
Low annual mileage
Homeowner
Car insurance rates with Safeco range from $214 to $488 per month, depending on factors like driving experience and driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$488
|Drivers Over 60
|$214
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$289
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$341
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$388
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$329
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is another significant insurer in the U.S. It carries various products like car insurance, home, renters, life, pet, and business policies for New Yorkers.
Teachers can also buy a specific auto insurance policy from Liberty Mutual that covers vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collisions if driving your personal vehicle for school business.
Liberty Mutual offers many opportunities for discounts, including:
Homeowner
Reserve, active, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services
Good student grades
Driving an electric or hybrid car
Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights
Clean driving record
Multiple cars
Multi-policy/bundling
Paying the entire insurance premium upfront
Opting for e-documents
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
New customer
Car insurance costs at Liberty Mutual range between $259 and $770 per month, depending on the driver's age, driving record, credit score, and other variables.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$770
|Drivers Over 60
|$259
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$458
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$450
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$421
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$498
Travelers
The Travelers insurance brand is 100 years old and best known for auto, homeowners, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. It has a good reputation for claims and very competitive car insurance rates in New York state.
Policyholders may qualify for Travelers insurance discounts, including:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
New car
Homeowner
Safe driver
E-payment
No gaps in coverage
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Good student grades
Student at college without a car
Driver training
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
Travelers car insurance has some of the best rates between $167 and $258 per month, depending on factors like your driving experience, driving history, driving safety, and credit history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$258
|Drivers Over 60
|$167
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$192
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$212
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$250
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$220
TSC Direct
TSC Direct (Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company) was founded in 1986. It provides car insurance for New York drivers in the boroughs and Nassau and Suffolk counties. You can also get homeowners insurance in those areas, as well as in Westchester and Orange counties.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Airbags
Multi-car
Good student
Anti-theft devices
Daytime running lights
TSC Direct has affordable car insurance premiums, starting at $131 to $189 per month. Young drivers and drivers with past accidents and speeding tickets will find reasonable car insurance prices with TSC Direct.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$189
|Drivers Over 60
|$131
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$153
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$161
Kemper
Kemper sells car, homeowners, life, and supplemental health insurance in most states, including New York. The company offers excellent rates for good drivers but is an especially good option for high-risk drivers with poor credit or a history of accidents or speeding tickets.
Kemper offers various discounts:
Safe driving
Multi-car
Multi-policy/bundling
Paying policy in full upfront
Airbags, anti-theft devices, or automatic seat belt equipment
E-documents
Good student
Leaving the car at home while in college
Defensive driving course
Referring customers who buy policies
Married or civil union drivers
Continuous coverage
Age 55+
Kemper’s car insurance prices are feasible, starting at $122 per month up to $191 per month.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$191
|Drivers Over 60
|$122
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$145
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$169
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$181
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$161
Plymouth Rock
Plymouth Rock is a regional auto insurance provider operating in six states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. As a smaller insurer, it offers more benefits and protections that larger ones may not, like mobile claims service and one-time cab fare coverage.
Plymouth Rock car insurance offers discounts for:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Anti-theft alarms, anti-lock brakes, automatic seat belts, and airbags equipped
New driver under 19
Safe driver
Good student
Leave the car at home while at college
Driver improvement or course
No claims for five years
Plymouth Rock offers excellent protection for a great value starting at $140 per month to $346 per month, depending on the driver's age and driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$346
|Drivers Over 60
|$140
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$232
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$196
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$216
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$221
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in New York
Average rates can vary across the state. New York drivers generally pay more when living in more populated areas like New York City's boroughs.
For example, Rochester, Schenectady, and Syracuse have the lowest car insurance prices in the state, at $201, $214, and $222 per month.
On the other hand, Brooklyn and Far Rockaway have the highest prices in the state: $490, $500, and $524 per month.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Albany
|$281
|Brooklyn
|$540
|Far Rockaway
|$586
|New York City
|$397
|Rochester
|$233
|Schenectady
|$236
|Syracuse
|$262
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
The best car insurance company in New York depends on your unique needs. While one company may offer cheap rates, if there aren’t policies for your car or location, it might not be worth it.
Rates are only part of the picture. You also want a company with excellent customer service and a quick and seamless claims-handling process. That way, you can get back on the road as quickly as possible after an accident.
Shopping for New York auto insurance can be frustrating, but Insurify has your back.
Insurify is a car insurance marketplace that helps you compare multiple insurers and prices simultaneously. Compare car insurance quotes side by side and purchase the best policy for your needs right there.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best auto insurance company in New York depends on your unique situation. If you have a teen driver, are 55+, have speeding tickets, or have a clean driving history, you can get vastly different rates from New York car insurance companies. Your best bet is to shop around to find the best one for you.
That’s a tricky question. Average premiums can vary, and the cheapest auto insurance company in New York depends on many factors. Plus, what you think of as cheap will be different from what another person thinks is cheap. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to shop around. Some companies charge less because they offer lower-quality service—make sure you’re looking at companies that offer quality service, as well.
New York has state minimum coverage guidelines for bodily injury and personal injury protection to use as a starting point when shopping for car insurance. However, many New Yorkers buy full coverage with higher liability coverage limits, including collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Full coverage can help protect your assets like your home and savings if you are sued due to a car accident. Plus, collision and comprehensive can help pay to repair or replace your car after a covered loss.
We get it—there are a lot of auto insurance companies out there, each with its own coverage options and price points. When it comes time to get an auto insurance quote, where do you start? Insurify's radically fast car insurance platform searches dozens of car insurance providers to help you find the best cheap car insurance. Enter a few pieces of personal information about yourself and your car, and let Insurify do the rest.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.