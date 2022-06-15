Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in New York? In New York, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Insurers like Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, and USAA often top the list for best car insurance. Our studies revealed Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual as New York's best car insurance companies.

However, be sure to check out other brands like TSC Direct and Kemper if you are price-sensitive.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $386 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. and is known as a reliable, quality insurance brand. Customers consistently praise Nationwide for excellent customer service and fast claims-handling satisfaction.

The provider sells many types of insurance, including homeowners, renters, life, umbrella, and more. So you can shop all your insurance needs in one place, which is another factor Nationwide's customers appreciate.

Nationwide offers discounts for:

Multi-policy

Telematics

Safe driver

Accident-free

Good student

Defensive driving course

Anti-theft device

Automatic payment

Organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)

Although Nationwide doesn’t always have the lowest car insurance prices in New York, drivers still flock to the insurer because of its excellent reputation. Nationwide's car insurance rates can range from $285 to $636 per month.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $636 Drivers Over 60 $285 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $352 Drivers With a Prior Accident $487 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $566 Drivers With Average Credit $433

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $300 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Like Nationwide, Safeco is an insurance provider that has a loyal customer base. The top factors that policyholders praise are the company’s customer service and claims handling process.

Safeco is a Liberty Mutual subsidiary and sells home insurance, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft liability insurance. It’s also a good choice for younger drivers needing reputable insurance and people who have safe driving habits.

Safeco provides discounts for:

Multi-policy/bundling

Multi-car

Safe driver

Accident prevention course

Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program

Anti-lock brakes

Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle

Low annual mileage

Homeowner

Car insurance rates with Safeco range from $214 to $488 per month, depending on factors like driving experience and driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $488 Drivers Over 60 $214 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $289 Drivers With a Prior Accident $341 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $388 Drivers With Average Credit $329

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $455 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is another significant insurer in the U.S. It carries various products like car insurance, home, renters, life, pet, and business policies for New Yorkers.

Teachers can also buy a specific auto insurance policy from Liberty Mutual that covers vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collisions if driving your personal vehicle for school business.

Liberty Mutual offers many opportunities for discounts, including:

Homeowner

Reserve, active, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services

Good student grades

Driving an electric or hybrid car

Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights

Clean driving record

Multiple cars

Multi-policy/bundling

Paying the entire insurance premium upfront

Opting for e-documents

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

New customer

Car insurance costs at Liberty Mutual range between $259 and $770 per month, depending on the driver's age, driving record, credit score, and other variables.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $770 Drivers Over 60 $259 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $458 Drivers With a Prior Accident $450 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $421 Drivers With Average Credit $498

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $200 Insurify Composite Score: 80

The Travelers insurance brand is 100 years old and best known for auto, homeowners, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. It has a good reputation for claims and very competitive car insurance rates in New York state.

Policyholders may qualify for Travelers insurance discounts, including:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

New car

Homeowner

Safe driver

E-payment

No gaps in coverage

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Good student grades

Student at college without a car

Driver training

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers car insurance has some of the best rates between $167 and $258 per month, depending on factors like your driving experience, driving history, driving safety, and credit history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $258 Drivers Over 60 $167 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $192 Drivers With a Prior Accident $212 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $250 Drivers With Average Credit $220

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 TSC Direct Average Monthly Cost: $138 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

TSC Direct (Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company) was founded in 1986. It provides car insurance for New York drivers in the boroughs and Nassau and Suffolk counties. You can also get homeowners insurance in those areas, as well as in Westchester and Orange counties.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Airbags

Multi-car

Good student

Anti-theft devices

Daytime running lights

TSC Direct has affordable car insurance premiums, starting at $131 to $189 per month. Young drivers and drivers with past accidents and speeding tickets will find reasonable car insurance prices with TSC Direct.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $189 Drivers Over 60 $131 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $134 Drivers With a Prior Accident $153 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $153 Drivers With Average Credit $161

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Kemper Average Monthly Cost: $150 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Kemper sells car, homeowners, life, and supplemental health insurance in most states, including New York. The company offers excellent rates for good drivers but is an especially good option for high-risk drivers with poor credit or a history of accidents or speeding tickets.

Kemper offers various discounts:

Safe driving

Multi-car

Multi-policy/bundling

Paying policy in full upfront

Airbags, anti-theft devices, or automatic seat belt equipment

E-documents

Good student

Leaving the car at home while in college

Defensive driving course

Referring customers who buy policies

Married or civil union drivers

Continuous coverage

Age 55+

Kemper’s car insurance prices are feasible, starting at $122 per month up to $191 per month.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $191 Drivers Over 60 $122 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $145 Drivers With a Prior Accident $169 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $181 Drivers With Average Credit $161

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Plymouth Rock Average Monthly Cost: $221 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Plymouth Rock is a regional auto insurance provider operating in six states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. As a smaller insurer, it offers more benefits and protections that larger ones may not, like mobile claims service and one-time cab fare coverage.

Plymouth Rock car insurance offers discounts for:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Anti-theft alarms, anti-lock brakes, automatic seat belts, and airbags equipped

New driver under 19

Safe driver

Good student

Leave the car at home while at college

Driver improvement or course

No claims for five years

Plymouth Rock offers excellent protection for a great value starting at $140 per month to $346 per month, depending on the driver's age and driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $346 Drivers Over 60 $140 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $232 Drivers With a Prior Accident $196 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $216 Drivers With Average Credit $221

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.