Updated November 1, 2022
As a “commuter town,” Edison, New Jersey, has many residents who need an easy way to get to their jobs in nearby New York City. But the Big Apple isn’t the only place Edison residents are headed. With over 300 miles of roadways in the city, this veritable transportation hub sends residents to Boston, Philadelphia, Trenton, and Washington, D.C.
Living in such a central stop in the transportation network of the Northeast, residents naturally need a way to get around. And for most, this involves getting behind the wheel of their own car—which of course needs to be insured. Investing in robust, affordable car insurance should be a top priority for any driver living in Edison, New Jersey.
Car Insurance in Edison, NJ
The average cost of New Jersey car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Edison, NJ to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Edison is $238 per month, or $2856 annually.
Car insurance in Edison is $2 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Jersey.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Edison on average is Plymouth Rock, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Edison, NJ
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Edison
|Insurance Provider in Edison
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$86 /mo
|Travelers
|$210 /mo
|State Farm
|$252 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Edison, NJ
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Edison. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$233 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$290 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Jersey Cities
|Newark
|$317/mo
|Jersey City
|$303/mo
|Paterson
|$304/mo
|Elizabeth
|$294/mo
|Edison
|$183/mo
|New Jersey
|$280/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Jersey
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Jersey roadways are required to be insured with either a basic or standard insurance plan. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Where the basic plan only requires $5,000 per accident of property damage liability insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for a standard plan in New Jersey[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Jersey is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000per person for uninsured underinsured motorist bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Edison Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The average car insurance rates in Edison prove that younger drivers tend to cost more to insure compared to their more seasoned counterparts. Teenage drivers can expect to pay the highest rates, with an average premium cost of $609.06, while older drivers only pay a fraction of that cost. Drivers in their 60s and 70s are among the groups of drivers with the lowest anticipated average premium, at $157.43 and $128.00, respectively.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$610
|20s
|$330
|30s
|$199
|40s
|$235
|50s
|$430
|60s
|$158
|70s
|$128
|80s
|N/A
Edison Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The significance of keeping a clean driving and accident record is substantial, especially if you live in Edison. Many insurance companies reward safe and responsible drivers with lower average premium rates, which is why those with no violations should expect to pay $205.55. Others with a more extensive record may pay more, depending on the severity of the violations. Typically, a speeding violation will result in an average premium of $308.37, while an at-fault accident can lead to premiums around $398.39.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$206
|Speeding Ticket
|$309
|At-Fault Accident
|$399
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Edison Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Having a good credit rating is beneficial for multiple things, including getting approved for a loan and securing lower average insurance premium rates. In Edison, drivers with a good credit score will be happy to know their average premium is among the lowest at $183.56. Conversely, those with an average rating may experience the highest average premium and should expect to pay around $379.26 for coverage. Unlike other places across the country, there are options for drivers with a poor credit score to get average premiums around $200.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$224
|Good
|$184
|Average
|$380
|Poor
|$201
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance New Jersey
Find local Edison agents
Fraser Brothers Group, LLC811 Amboy Ave,
Edison, NJ 08837
Stern & Dragoset Inc.2 Ethel Rd Ste 202B,
Edison, NJ 08817-2839
Nj Group Services LLC22 Meridian Rd,
Edison, NJ 08820
Farmers Insurance - Dong Wang24 Campus Dr,
Edison, NJ 08837,
Pratibha Katariya: Allstate Insurance1093 Inman Ave,
Edison, NJ 08820
GEICO Insurance Agent2122 Lincoln Hwy,
Edison, NJ 08817
Auto Insurance Network1 NJ-27,
Edison, NJ 08820
Allstate Insurance: Advantage Insurance Agency Inc1967 NJ-27 Ste 28,
Edison, NJ 08817
Edison, NJ DMV Information
The State of New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is located at 45 Kilmer Rd., Edison, NJ 08817, and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Call ahead at 1 (888) 486-3339 to learn what hours they are open and book an appointment ahead of time.
Public Transportation in Edison, NJ
As we’ve said, Edison is known as a commuter town. But are residents using public transportation to commute? Absolutely. NJ Transit northbound trains leaving Edison Station bring residents to Penn Station in New York and Newark. This line also features connecting service to SEPTA and Amtrak.
For more detailed New Jersey city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Edison, NJ
Whether you’re commuting to New York City or just trying to get around Edison itself, you need a car insurance policy that fits your lifestyle and budget. To access free quotes from a range of auto insurance providers, head over to Insurify, and enter information about your background, vehicle, and driver history.
FAQs - Edison, NJ Car Insurance
State Farm, Allstate, AAA, Farmers, and GEICO all have outposts in Edison, NJ. Additionally, several smaller regional insurance providers are based in Edison, giving residents plenty of options when it comes to getting insured.
Car insurance companies in New Jersey have the right to adjust your car insurance rates based on your credit score. A high credit score tells the insurance company that you’ll pay bills in a timely manner, which means they may offer you lower premiums.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and several other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of companies.
Insurify Insights
How Edison Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Edison, New Jersey below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Edison drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Jersey in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Edison
#46
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Jersey
#66
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Jersey
#36
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Jersey
#57
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Jersey
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Edison drivers rank 67 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Edison with an accident: 7.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Edison drivers rank 36 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Edison with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Jersey, Edison drivers rank 65 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #65
- Percent of drivers in Edison with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Jersey, Edison drivers rank 72 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Edison with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Jersey, Edison drivers rank 46 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Edison with a speeding ticket: 5.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Edison drivers rank 44 in clean driving records across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Edison with clean record: 79.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Edison drivers rank 28 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Jersey.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Edison with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.78%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022