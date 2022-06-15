4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Home to some of the United States' most grand national parks, Montana is a haven for outdoor experiences: fishing, hunting, hiking, and skiing. Fortunately, Big Sky Country's beauty is easy to appreciate from your truck, car, or SUV.
Montana has a few great choices for car insurance that provide a balance of coverage, service, claims, and price. Nationwide and Safeco reign supreme as the best car insurance companies in the state. Montana drivers can expect to pay an average of $150 per month for auto insurance protection. However, rates typically range from $138 to $160 per month.
It's tempting to check with only one or two companies before buying car insurance coverage, but you might miss out on some insurance providers with more to offer. Fortunately, Insurify has an easy-to-use platform to help you compare dozens of car insurance options in less time to find the best fit.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Montana is Nationwide.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Montana, with average rates of $104 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
These are the top six Montana car insurance companies in 2022.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Montana
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$174
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$163
|86
|3
|Travelers
|$104
|80
|4
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$142
|Not Rated
|5
|The General
|$148
|Not Rated
|6
|Hallmark
|$210
|Not Rated
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best and least expensive car insurance in Montana?
In Montana, Travelers offers good customer service, reliably pays claims, and generally has low rates for car insurance. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on a number of factors like your age, gender, location, and driving record.
Since Montana is known for intense winter weather, make sure your car insurance can protect you and your vehicle. Prancing elk and icy roads never take days off.
Nationwide, Safeco, and Travelers all top our list of Montana's best car insurance companies for 2022. The General is also a good choice if you have a history of accidents or speeding tickets.
Nationwide
Nationwide offers a wide selection of coverage for auto insurance and more. You can bundle policies to get car, home, life, pet, umbrella, and additional insurance.
Nationwide is our top choice for Montana drivers. Customers consistently rank them high for claims handling and customer service satisfaction - two essential factors to consider if you’re in an automobile accident.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Telematics
Safe driver
Accident-free
Good student
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft device
Automatic payment
Organization affiliation (alumni, employers, professional, and sports groups)
Nationwide's rates are not the cheapest auto insurance for Montana drivers, but price is not the only factor when choosing an insurer.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$236
|Drivers Over 60
|$133
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$169
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$215
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$212
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$191
Safeco
Safeco is a 100-year-old brand and part of Liberty Mutual. Although its car insurance rates are mid-range, it has many different types of insurance like homeowners, RV, and watercraft that set you up for bundling discounts.
Top discounts from Safeco include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy/bundling
Accident prevention course
Low annual mileage
Safe driver
Teen driver safety program
Anti-theft devices
Anti-lock brakes
Homeowner
Safeco's insurance costs range from $106 per month for senior drivers to $257 for inexperienced drivers under 25.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$257
|Drivers Over 60
|$106
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$150
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$200
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$205
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$176
Travelers
Travelers is one of the oldest names in property, casualty, and specialty insurance. It offers auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. With Travelers, you enjoy a balance of affordable rates and discounts while benefiting from a reliable insurer.
Travelers is one of the least expensive car insurance companies available for Montana drivers. Safe drivers may pay as little as $98 per month for coverage.
Travelers has a variety of discounts available:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
New car
Homeowner
Safe driver
E-payment
No gaps in coverage
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Good student grades
Student at college without a car
Driver training
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
Travelers' rates range from $78 to $140 per month, depending on the driver's age. Even higher-risk drivers with an accident or speeding ticket history can find reasonable rates with Travelers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$140
|Drivers Over 60
|$78
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$98
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$128
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$137
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$111
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto Insurance company is an excellent coverage option for cheap car insurance. You can also get homeowners, renters, and condo coverage. The company is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and is a member of the American Family Life insurance company.
Midvale Home & Auto offers a substantial list of discounts:
Good driver
Homeowner
Low mileage, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control
Good student
New graduate and student away at school
Military and occupation
Senior adult
Multiple policy
Loyalty, provider switch, and early quote
Paid in full and paperless documents
Midvale has affordable rates for Montana drivers, with rates as low as $92 per month up to $229 per month.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$209
|Drivers Over 60
|$92
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$122
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$229
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$193
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$152
The General
The General has been selling car insurance for nearly 60 years. The company is associated with American Family insurance and is a leader in the low-cost auto industry. You can find various insurance coverage, including homeowners and RV coverage with The General.
The company is best known for covering drivers with accident and speeding histories, but its rates are very competitive for all categories in Montana.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Good student
Double deductible
Military
Pay in full
Homeowner
Multi-car
Airbag
Anti-lock brakes
Clean driving history
Montana car insurance rates with The General range from $111 to $209 per month, depending on your age, credit score, and driving record.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$209
|Drivers Over 60
|$111
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$141
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$177
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$188
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$150
Hallmark
Hallmark specializes in affordable car insurance for various high-risk drivers, such as those with a suspended license requiring insurance, no previous insurance, or a foreign license.
You can buy full auto insurance coverage from Hallmark, including collision and comprehensive, in addition to liability protection. Plus, you can add roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement if needed.
Hallmark insurance company sells car insurance in select states only - luckily, the Treasure State is one of them.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowner
Prior coverage
Recurring payment
Foreign driver's license
Hallmark car insurance runs between $190 and $369 per month. However, experienced drivers with a good driving history may find less expensive coverage elsewhere.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$388
|Drivers Over 60
|$178
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$190
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$267
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$266
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$212
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Montana
There are a few different things to consider when looking for an auto insurance company, some of which might be surprising. First and foremost, think about what kind of vehicle you’re driving - it can have a significant impact on your car insurance premiums.
For example, if you have a sports car or classic convertible, you should expect higher premiums than if you have a 10-year-old compact sedan.
The average rate for a car insurance policy is $150 in Montana. Rates range from $149 in Missoula to $198 per month in Billings.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Big Sky
|$146
|Billings
|$198
|Bozeman
|$174
|Great Falls
|$172
|Helena
|$188
|Missoula
|$149
|Whitefish
|$122
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
You can buy several different types of car insurance, but it’s a good idea to first evaluate your lifestyle before deciding which type is best for you.
If you’re a young driver or have an expensive car, you may want to consider extra protection like comprehensive and collision insurance. But if you’re an older driver with an older car and don’t own anything too valuable, there’s no reason to spend more money on certain kinds of coverage.
When looking for car insurance, it pays to shop around the car insurance marketplace. The process is easy. First, enter your details (age, driving history, location, etc.) so Insurify's speedy platform can search for the coverage you want. Then, it instantly gives you quotes from multiple car insurance companies.
Frequently Asked Questions
You have many different choices when it comes to choosing a car insurance company. While companies like GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm offer coverage, there is no official best company for car insurance in Montana. It all depends on your specific needs and budget, as well as how old you are, where you live, and what kind of driving record you have (or don’t have).
Cheap car insurance companies aren’t always easy to find, especially if you don’t know where to look. Plus, auto insurance companies are forever changing their prices, so it’s hard to find a truly accurate answer to what is or isn’t cheap car insurance. Fortunately, you can shop multiple companies to find cheap auto insurance rates with a click of a button when you use Insurify.
The right type of car insurance depends on your situation. But your auto insurance policy should include at least the state minimum coverage levels of bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance in case you accidentally damage someone else's property or injure someone. You may also want to add full coverage, collision coverage, or comprehensive coverage for even more protection.
If you’re looking for cheap auto insurance, comparing car insurance quotes online with Insurify is one of your best bets. By entering your ZIP code into our online quote tool, you’ll get quotes from several companies that will let you compare all their available prices and packages to find your best rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.