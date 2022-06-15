Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best and least expensive car insurance in Montana? In Montana, Travelers offers good customer service, reliably pays claims, and generally has low rates for car insurance. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on a number of factors like your age, gender, location, and driving record.

Since Montana is known for intense winter weather, make sure your car insurance can protect you and your vehicle. Prancing elk and icy roads never take days off.

Nationwide, Safeco, and Travelers all top our list of Montana's best car insurance companies for 2022. The General is also a good choice if you have a history of accidents or speeding tickets.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $174 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide offers a wide selection of coverage for auto insurance and more. You can bundle policies to get car, home, life, pet, umbrella, and additional insurance.

Nationwide is our top choice for Montana drivers. Customers consistently rank them high for claims handling and customer service satisfaction - two essential factors to consider if you’re in an automobile accident.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Telematics

Safe driver

Accident-free

Good student

Defensive driving course

Anti-theft device

Automatic payment

Organization affiliation (alumni, employers, professional, and sports groups)

Nationwide's rates are not the cheapest auto insurance for Montana drivers, but price is not the only factor when choosing an insurer.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $236 Drivers Over 60 $133 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $169 Drivers With a Prior Accident $215 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $212 Drivers With Average Credit $191

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $163 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is a 100-year-old brand and part of Liberty Mutual. Although its car insurance rates are mid-range, it has many different types of insurance like homeowners, RV, and watercraft that set you up for bundling discounts.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy/bundling

Accident prevention course

Low annual mileage

Safe driver

Teen driver safety program

Anti-theft devices

Anti-lock brakes

Homeowner

Safeco's insurance costs range from $106 per month for senior drivers to $257 for inexperienced drivers under 25.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $257 Drivers Over 60 $106 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $150 Drivers With a Prior Accident $200 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $205 Drivers With Average Credit $176

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $104 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is one of the oldest names in property, casualty, and specialty insurance. It offers auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. With Travelers, you enjoy a balance of affordable rates and discounts while benefiting from a reliable insurer.

Travelers is one of the least expensive car insurance companies available for Montana drivers. Safe drivers may pay as little as $98 per month for coverage.

Travelers has a variety of discounts available:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

New car

Homeowner

Safe driver

E-payment

No gaps in coverage

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Good student grades

Student at college without a car

Driver training

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers' rates range from $78 to $140 per month, depending on the driver's age. Even higher-risk drivers with an accident or speeding ticket history can find reasonable rates with Travelers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $140 Drivers Over 60 $78 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $98 Drivers With a Prior Accident $128 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $137 Drivers With Average Credit $111

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $142 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto Insurance company is an excellent coverage option for cheap car insurance. You can also get homeowners, renters, and condo coverage. The company is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and is a member of the American Family Life insurance company.

Midvale Home & Auto offers a substantial list of discounts:

Good driver

Homeowner

Low mileage, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control

Good student

New graduate and student away at school

Military and occupation

Senior adult

Multiple policy

Loyalty, provider switch, and early quote

Paid in full and paperless documents

Midvale has affordable rates for Montana drivers, with rates as low as $92 per month up to $229 per month.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $209 Drivers Over 60 $92 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $122 Drivers With a Prior Accident $229 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $193 Drivers With Average Credit $152

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 The General Average Monthly Cost: $148 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

The General has been selling car insurance for nearly 60 years. The company is associated with American Family insurance and is a leader in the low-cost auto industry. You can find various insurance coverage, including homeowners and RV coverage with The General.

The company is best known for covering drivers with accident and speeding histories, but its rates are very competitive for all categories in Montana.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Good student

Double deductible

Military

Pay in full

Homeowner

Multi-car

Airbag

Anti-lock brakes

Clean driving history

Montana car insurance rates with The General range from $111 to $209 per month, depending on your age, credit score, and driving record.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $209 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $141 Drivers With a Prior Accident $177 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $188 Drivers With Average Credit $150

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Hallmark Average Monthly Cost: $210 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Hallmark specializes in affordable car insurance for various high-risk drivers, such as those with a suspended license requiring insurance, no previous insurance, or a foreign license.

You can buy full auto insurance coverage from Hallmark, including collision and comprehensive, in addition to liability protection. Plus, you can add roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement if needed.

Hallmark insurance company sells car insurance in select states only - luckily, the Treasure State is one of them.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Homeowner

Prior coverage

Recurring payment

Foreign driver's license

Hallmark car insurance runs between $190 and $369 per month. However, experienced drivers with a good driving history may find less expensive coverage elsewhere.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $388 Drivers Over 60 $178 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $190 Drivers With a Prior Accident $267 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $266 Drivers With Average Credit $212

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.