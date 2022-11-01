4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Lees Summit, MO
Drivers in Lee's Summit and other cities around Missouri are required to have car insurance to stay legal on the road. The average cost of Missouri car insurance is $274 per month, and while that is higher than the national average, Missouri drivers can get cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Compare quotes with Insurify and find the cheapest car insurance!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lees Summit is $215 per month, or $2580 annually.
Car insurance in Lees Summit is $38 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lees Summit on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lees Summit, MO
Each insurance company weighs information such as your driving record and credit score a little bit differently, and because of this, some car insurance companies are able to offer cheaper coverage than others. The following are the cheapest providers in Lee's Summit on average, but it’s always important to explore coverage options and compare quotes to find your best rates.
|Insurance Provider in Lees Summit
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|$125 /mo
|Travelers
|$129 /mo
|Safeco
|$185 /mo
|Dairyland
|$192 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$201 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lees Summit, MO
It’s important to keep in mind that the cheapest insurance company might not be able to provide quality customer service and reliably pay claims. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score, and below are the best Missouri auto insurance companies by our ranking system.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$125 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$185 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$238 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$129 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Lees Summit
|$204/mo
|Missouri
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Lees Summit Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers, who are inexperienced drivers and more likely to get into car accidents, will pay the most for auto insurance coverage while more mature drivers see the lowest monthly costs. The table below shows what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Missouri based on your age. Keep in mind that this is statewide data and rates may vary in Lee's Summit.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$484
|20s
|$273
|30s
|$193
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$166
|80+
|$186
Lees Summit Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is one of the most important factors in determining your insurance premiums. If you have an infraction on your record like a DUI or a speeding ticket, you can most likely expect your car insurance premiums to increase. Here’s what you can expect to pay based on your driving record in Lee's Summit.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$200
|Speeding Ticket
|$285
|At-Fault Accident
|$303
|DUI
|$396
Lees Summit Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Under Missouri state law, auto insurance companies are able to use your credit score when calculating your insurance rates. Driver’s with bad credit will almost always pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. The following is what you can expect to pay in Lee's Summit, Missouri based on your credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$222
|Good
|$237
|Average
|$276
|Bad
|$344
Find local Lees Summit agents
Awesome Insurance Consultants622 SW 3rd St Ste F,
Lees Summit, MO 64063
Andrew and Associates5806 Nw Plantation Cir,
Lees Summit, MO 64064
Risk Innovations229 SE Douglas St Ste 220,
Lees Summit, MO 64063-2301
Sidwell Baker Insurance dba Summit Insurance Group300 SE Wilson Street,
Lees Summit, MO 64063-2716
Alscott24901 Woodland Cir,
Lees Summit, MO 64086-9610
Commercial Insurance Associates410D SE 3rd St Ste 104,
Lees Summit, MO 64063
Rhodes Insurance Agency, Inc.302 SE Independence Ave,
Lees Summit, MO 64063-2828
Summit Insurance Group'300 Wilson St,
Lee''s Summit, MO 64063'
Epic Insurance, LLC'4045 NE Lakewood Way \#100,
Lee''s Summit, MO 64064,'
Jason M. Park: Allstate Insurance'623 NE Woods Chapel Rd,
Lee''s Summit, MO 64064, '
Lee's Summit DMV Information
Just over 97,000 people call Lee’s Summit, Missouri home and all of them must use the Lee’s Summit License office for DMV services. Although visitors are required to make an appointment during regular hours, walk-in only hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., exempting holidays.
The Lees Summit License office is located at:
316 SW Blue Pkwy
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Public Transportation in Lee's Summit
While most residents of Lee’s Summit choose to drive to get from place to place, the city contracts Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) for all of their public transportation services which offer a variety of ways to get around the city. Uber and Lyft are also available in the city for commuters who prefer a bit more privacy on their commute.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lee's Summit
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance in Lee's Summit, Missouri is to compare quotes using Insurify . Instead of calling around to insurance agencies and spending hours on hold with an insurance agent, you can see 10+ quotes side-by-side. At Insurify , we’ll take care of all your insurance needs no matter what kind of coverage you’re looking for.
At Insurify, we make it easy. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, we’ll show you multiple quotes so you can find the best auto insurance policy for you. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance. It’s completely free to use and takes less than five minutes!
For more detailed Missouri city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Lees Summit, MO Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Lee's Summit, Missouri is to compare quotes with Insurify . We’ll provide you with quotes from national providers like Allstate, Progressive, and State Farm as well as quotes from local agents so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the cheapest car insurance policy available.
The average cost of Lee's Summit auto insurance is $135 per month, but rates will vary depending on your driving record, your age, your credit score, and more. That’s why you should always shop around and compare insurance options. If you are able, you can also always save on car insurance by bundling it with your homeowners or renters insurance.
Car insurance costs in Lee's Summit, Missouri are higher than the national average and factors in your driving record such as a DUI or speeding ticket can drive up your premiums further. Your costs will also vary based on the type of car insurance policy you buy. For example, comprehensive car insurance coverage will be more expensive than a liability only policy.
Insurify Insights
How Lees Summit Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lees Summit, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lees Summit drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Lees Summit
#25
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#26
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#58
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#60
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lees Summit drivers rank 34 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lees Summit drivers rank 58 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Lees Summit drivers rank 39 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Lees Summit drivers rank 44 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Lees Summit drivers rank 25 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with a speeding ticket: 10.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lees Summit drivers rank 49 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with clean record: 77.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lees Summit drivers rank 10 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Lees Summit with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022