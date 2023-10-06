Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Novo auto insurance

Novo’s car insurance costs $84 a month for liability-only insurance and $124 a month for full-coverage policies, on average. Both rates are lower than the national averages of $103 per month for liability only and $206 per month for full coverage.

Car insurance companies use many factors to determine premiums, including ZIP code, driving history, vehicle type, and the driving habits of people in your area.[2] Your rate may be more or less than Novo’s averages based on your unique driver profile.

Novo car insurance coverage

All insurers, including Novo, have to offer liability insurance that meets the states’ laws. To provide added protection, Novo also offers optional coverages, like collision and comprehensive, usually as part of a full-coverage policy. Here are the coverages Novo offers drivers:[3]

Collision coverage This covers damages to your vehicle when you hit another vehicle or stationary object, even if you’re at fault.

Comprehensive coverage This covers damages to your vehicle from non-collision events, such as vandalism, extreme weather, falling objects, and theft.

Underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage This covers your and your passengers’ medical bills if an uninsured motorist is at fault in your accident.

Uninsured motorist property damage coverage This covers damage to your vehicle if an uninsured driver hits you.

Novo car insurance cost by state

States have their own minimum car insurance requirements that all drivers must maintain to drive legally. These requirements vary from state to state, which is one reason why even liability-only coverage rates can differ among locations.

Other risk factors affect costs in different states, including rates of car vandalism and theft, weather and animal damage potential, rates of accidents in an area, and numbers of uninsured drivers on the road in your city.

Novo only offers car insurance in a few states; compare its average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance in the table below.

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Arizona $145 $112 Indiana $101 $74 Ohio $122 $76 Tennessee $130 $82 Utah $118 $85 Wisconsin $131 $78 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Novo auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving history significantly affects your car insurance rates. Clean driving records tend to get the cheapest rates available, while incidents like speeding tickets usually increase your rates because speed is a major factor in fatal car crashes.[4] DUIs are especially costly, as they signal to insurance companies that you’re a high-risk driver and likely to file a claim.

The following table shows monthly averages for Novo car insurance for drivers with clean records, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $116 $78 With speeding ticket $155 $105 With at-fault accident $165 $112 With DUI $179 $121 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Novo car insurance cost by age

Car insurance rates will fluctuate with your age, regardless of whether you have a clean or checkered driving history. For instance, teens are almost four times as likely to be in a fatal crash as drivers 20 and older.[5] Senior drivers also have higher fatal crash rates than middle-aged drivers. That’s why young drivers, including those on their parents’ auto insurance, will see their rates decrease as they reach age 35 then increase a second time around age 70.

The table below shows Novo’s average monthly quotes for different age groups.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $209 20s $148 30s $117 40s $111 50s $97 60s $91 70s $92 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a Novo car insurance quote from Insurify

To receive a quote for Novo car insurance from Insurify, follow these steps, and you’ll get a quote in minutes.

Visit Insurify.com and enter your ZIP code. Select your car’s details from the prompted lists, such as year, make, and model. Enter information about who drives your car and what you use it for, including average mileage. Once you’re finished entering your information, you’ll view a list of offers from insurance companies available in your ZIP code. Compare insurers like Novo with other companies instantly to find the cheapest rate for your coverage needs.

Novo car insurance discounts

It’s no secret that car insurance can be quite expensive, even the more minimal coverages. Most insurers offer some type of discount most drivers could potentially qualify for, such as an accident-free discount or a discount when you pay your policy in full.

Here are the discounts Novo offers:

Paid-in-full: You can get a discount for paying your policy in full rather than monthly.

Good student : This is for students who maintain a specific GPA in school.

Distant student: Student drivers who go to school far away and leave their vehicle at home may qualify for a discount.

Paperless: You can get a discount for signing up for paperless billing and correspondence.

E-signature: This discount is for signing paperwork online instead of on physical documents.

Online quote: If you get your quote online or through the app, you can get a discount.

Safe driver: This discount is for drivers who remain accident- and incident-free.

Smart technology: Having smart technology in your vehicle can help lower your premiums.

Novo insurance bundling options

Novo only offers auto insurance policies; it doesn’t offer the opportunity to bundle other insurance products with its car insurance. This is a disadvantage for policyholders because bundling can reduce the cost of car insurance.